0

Baldur's Gate 3 incoronato Ultimate Game of the Year ai Golden Joystic Awards, tutti i vincitori

Baldur's Gate 3 si è aggiudicato l'altisonante titolo di Ultimate Game of the Year durante l'edizione 2023 dei Golden Joystic Awards.

Baldur's Gate 3 incoronato Ultimate Game of the Year ai Golden Joystic Awards, tutti i vincitori
NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   10/11/2023

Baldur's Gate 3 è uscito trionfante dalla premiazione dei Golden Joystic Awards 2023, dove è stato incoronato come Ultimate Game of the Year, oltre ai premi come Best Storytelling, PC Game of the Year, Best Game Community, Best Visual Studios e Studio of the Year per gli autori di Larian Studios.

Capace di stregare sia la critica che il pubblico, Baldur's Gate 3 per certi versi è riuscito un'impresa persino più gloriosa dell'aggiudicarsi nomination e premi, ovvero di rendere un genere di "nicchia" come i CRPG popolare, tanto da monopolizzare le attenzioni di stampa e social e attirare tanti nuovi giocatori che non si erano mai avvicinati al genere.

Per quanto riguarda i GOTY per ogni piattaforma, Starfield è stato premiato come miglior gioco su Xbox, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom su Nintendo Switch e Resident Evil 4 Remake su PS5.

Tutti i vincitori dei Golden Joystic Awards

Ps Bg3 04

Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo di tutti i vincitori (in grassetto) e le nomination dei Golden Joystic Awards 2023:

Ultimate Game of the Year

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Cocoon
  • Starfield
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Metroid Prime Remastered
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Dead Space
  • Sea of Stars

Best Storytelling

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
  • Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
  • Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Still Playing Award

  • No Man's Sky
  • Genshin Impact
  • The Sims 4
  • Fortnite
  • Naraka Bladepoint
  • GTA Online
  • Warframe
  • Valorant
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
  • Apex Legends
  • Dota 2
  • Call of Duty

Best Visual Design

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Starfield
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Viewfinder
  • Lies of P
  • Street Fighter 6

Studio of the Year

  • Larian Studios
  • Digital Eclipse
  • Nintendo EPD
  • Mimimi Games
  • Remedy Entertainment
  • CD Projekt Red

Best Game Expansion

  • Power Wash Simulator DLC
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
  • The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
  • Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
  • A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Best Indie Game

  • Dave the Diver
  • Pizza Tower
  • Dredge
  • Cocoon
  • Viewfinder
  • Sea of Stars

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Exoprimal
  • Diablo 4
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Remnant 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Best Audio

  • Stray Gods
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Final Fantasy 16

Best Game Trailer

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Official Cinematic Trailer
  • Alan Wake 2 - The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3
  • Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
  • Mortal Kombat 1 - Official It's In Our Blood Trailer
  • Dave the Diver - Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Best Game Community

  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Warframe
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Dreams
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best VR game

  • C-Smash VRS
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Synapse
  • Vertigo 2 VR
  • F1 23 VR
  • The Light Brigade

Best Gaming Hardware

  • PlayStation VR2
  • Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
  • Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
  • Nitro Deck
  • ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
  • Samsung 990 PRO

Breakthrough Award

  • Cocoon / Geometric Interactive

Critics' Choice Award

  • Alan Wake 2

Best Streaming Game

  • Valorant

Best Lead Performer

  • Ben Starr - Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16
  • Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Cameron Monaghan - Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta - Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2
  • Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Ellise Chappell - Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars
  • Melanie Liburd - Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Best Supporting Performer

  • Laura Bailey - Mary Jane in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Neil Newbon - Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cissy Jones - Andreja in Starfield
  • Amelia Tyler - Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3
  • Ralph Ineson - Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy 16
  • Patricia Summersett - Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Idris Elba - Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Nintendo Game of the Year

  • Pikmin 4
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Metroid Prime Remastered
  • Octopath Traveller 2
  • Fae Farm

PC Game of the Year

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Dave the Diver
  • Tchia
  • System Shock
  • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PlayStation Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Humanity
  • Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Game of the Year

  • Starfield
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Planet of Lana
  • Dead Space
  • Pentiment

Most Wanted Game

  • Death Stranding 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Tekken 8
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Hades 2
  • Fable
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Everywhere
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Ark 2
  • Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  • Pacific Drive
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Baldur's Gate 3 incoronato Ultimate Game of the Year ai Golden Joystic Awards, tutti i vincitori