Baldur's Gate 3 incoronato Ultimate Game of the Year ai Golden Joystic Awards, tutti i vincitori

Baldur's Gate 3 è uscito trionfante dalla premiazione dei Golden Joystic Awards 2023, dove è stato incoronato come Ultimate Game of the Year, oltre ai premi come Best Storytelling, PC Game of the Year, Best Game Community, Best Visual Studios e Studio of the Year per gli autori di Larian Studios.
Capace di stregare sia la critica che il pubblico, Baldur's Gate 3 per certi versi è riuscito un'impresa persino più gloriosa dell'aggiudicarsi nomination e premi, ovvero di rendere un genere di "nicchia" come i CRPG popolare, tanto da monopolizzare le attenzioni di stampa e social e attirare tanti nuovi giocatori che non si erano mai avvicinati al genere.
Per quanto riguarda i GOTY per ogni piattaforma, Starfield è stato premiato come miglior gioco su Xbox, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom su Nintendo Switch e Resident Evil 4 Remake su PS5.
Tutti i vincitori dei Golden Joystic Awards
Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo di tutti i vincitori (in grassetto) e le nomination dei Golden Joystic Awards 2023:
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Alan Wake 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Cocoon
- Starfield
- Final Fantasy 16
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Street Fighter 6
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lords of the Fallen
- Dead Space
- Sea of Stars
Best Storytelling
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Still Playing Award
- No Man's Sky
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Naraka Bladepoint
- GTA Online
- Warframe
- Valorant
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- Call of Duty
Best Visual Design
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Starfield
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Viewfinder
- Lies of P
- Street Fighter 6
Studio of the Year
- Larian Studios
- Digital Eclipse
- Nintendo EPD
- Mimimi Games
- Remedy Entertainment
- CD Projekt Red
Best Game Expansion
- Power Wash Simulator DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
- The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Best Indie Game
- Dave the Diver
- Pizza Tower
- Dredge
- Cocoon
- Viewfinder
- Sea of Stars
Best Multiplayer Game
- Exoprimal
- Diablo 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Remnant 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
Best Audio
- Stray Gods
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Final Fantasy 16
Best Game Trailer
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Official Cinematic Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 - The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3
- Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
- Mortal Kombat 1 - Official It's In Our Blood Trailer
- Dave the Diver - Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer
Best Game Community
- Final Fantasy 14
- Warframe
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dreams
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best VR game
- C-Smash VRS
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Synapse
- Vertigo 2 VR
- F1 23 VR
- The Light Brigade
Best Gaming Hardware
- PlayStation VR2
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
- Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
- Nitro Deck
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
- Samsung 990 PRO
Breakthrough Award
- Cocoon / Geometric Interactive
Critics' Choice Award
- Alan Wake 2
Best Streaming Game
- Valorant
Best Lead Performer
- Ben Starr - Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16
- Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Cameron Monaghan - Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta - Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2
- Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Ellise Chappell - Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars
- Melanie Liburd - Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
Best Supporting Performer
- Laura Bailey - Mary Jane in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon - Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
- Cissy Jones - Andreja in Starfield
- Amelia Tyler - Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3
- Ralph Ineson - Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy 16
- Patricia Summersett - Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Idris Elba - Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Nintendo Game of the Year
- Pikmin 4
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Octopath Traveller 2
- Fae Farm
PC Game of the Year
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo 4
- Dave the Diver
- Tchia
- System Shock
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy 16
- Resident Evil 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Humanity
- Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Xbox Game of the Year
- Starfield
- Chants of Sennaar
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Planet of Lana
- Dead Space
- Pentiment
Most Wanted Game
- Death Stranding 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Tekken 8
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Hades 2
- Fable
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Everywhere
- Frostpunk 2
- Ark 2
- Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
- Persona 3 Reload
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Pacific Drive
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin