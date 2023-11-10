Baldur's Gate 3 incoronato Ultimate Game of the Year ai Golden Joystic Awards, tutti i vincitori

Baldur's Gate 3 è uscito trionfante dalla premiazione dei Golden Joystic Awards 2023, dove è stato incoronato come Ultimate Game of the Year, oltre ai premi come Best Storytelling, PC Game of the Year, Best Game Community, Best Visual Studios e Studio of the Year per gli autori di Larian Studios.

Capace di stregare sia la critica che il pubblico, Baldur's Gate 3 per certi versi è riuscito un'impresa persino più gloriosa dell'aggiudicarsi nomination e premi, ovvero di rendere un genere di "nicchia" come i CRPG popolare, tanto da monopolizzare le attenzioni di stampa e social e attirare tanti nuovi giocatori che non si erano mai avvicinati al genere.

Per quanto riguarda i GOTY per ogni piattaforma, Starfield è stato premiato come miglior gioco su Xbox, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom su Nintendo Switch e Resident Evil 4 Remake su PS5.