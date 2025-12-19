Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è il GOTY anche per gli Indie Game Awards 2025, ecco tutti i vincitori

Arrivano i risultati delle votazioni sugli Indie Game Awards 2025 con tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie e si allunga la striscia di vittorie per il gioco Sandfall, considerando che anche in questo caso Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è considerato il gioco dell'anno.
I premi in questione sono organizzati dal collettivo Six One Indie e rappresentano dei riconoscimenti piuttosto noti nell'ambito, assegnati in questa edizione durante un evento condotto dalla compositrice di Celeste, Lena Raine, la co-fondatrice del team Outerloop, Chandana Ekanayake e il musicista Chipzel.
Anche in questo caso emerge il dibattito sul fatto di considerare Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 a tutti gli effetti un indie o meno considerando il fatto di essere stato pubblicato da un publisher di notevoli dimensioni come Tripwire e un budget considerato molto basso rispetto ai risultati ottenuti ma comunque piuttosto consistente, e il fatto che abbia vinto il premio più ambito dedicato proprio all'ambito indipendente rende la questione ancora più spinosa.
Tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie
In ogni caso, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ha conquistato il titolo di game of the year vincendo contro una notevole concorrenza composta da (tra gli altri) Blue Prince, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, Hades 2 e Hollow Knight: Silksong, a ribadire la ricchezza di questa annata videoludica in ambito indie.
Vediamo dunque tutti i vincitori emersi nel corso dell'evento, riportati qui sotto nelle varie categorie con i relativi candidati.
Game of the Year:
- Absolum - Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, and Supamonks
- and Roger - TearyHand Studio
- Blue Prince - Dogubomb
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector - Jump Over the Age
- WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Sandfall Interactive
- Consume Me - Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, and Ken "coda" Snyder
- Hades 2 - Supergiant Games
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Team Cherry
- Keep Driving - YCJY Games
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo - Pocket Trap
Achievement in Accessibility:
- Abiotic Factor - Deep Field Games
- Barista - YofiAsi
- Calm the Storm - Ludic Lemur
- WINNER: Peak - Team PEAK
- Spray Paint Simulator - North Star Video Games
- Squeakross: Home Squeak Home - Alblune
ANZ Indie Game Award:
- Abiotic Factor - Deep Field Games
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Team Cherry
- Mars First Logistics - Shape Shop
- Proximate - Cain Maddox
- Tempopo - Witchbeam
- WINNER: The Drifter - Powerhoof
Bite-Sized Game:
- Carimara - Beneath the Forlorn Limbs - Bastinus Rex
- FlyKnight - Wabbaboy
- Many Nights a Whisper - Deconstructeam, Selkie Harbour
- The Dark Queen of Mortholme - Mosu
- this game will end in 205 clicks. - insertdisc5
- WINNER: Time Flies - Playables
Black Voice in Gaming:
- Advent Neon - CryoGX
- WINNER: Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi - MarsLit Games
- Sorry We're Closed - à la mode games
- Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To - Soft Not Weak, LLC
- Sunken Stones - Spritewrench
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown - Strange Scaffold
Community Management:
- Consume Me - Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder
- Date Everything! - Sassy Chap Games
- Ikeelya - ALL DAY ALL NIGHT
- WINNER: Peak - Team PEAK
- Soulstone Survivors - Game Smithing Limited
- Strange Scaffold - Strange Scaffold
Debut Game:
- WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Sandfall Interactive
- Discounty - Crinkle Cut Games
- Fretless - The Wrath of Riffson - Ritual Studios
- ILA: A Frosty Glide - Magic Rain Studios
- Sorry We're Closed - a la mode Games
- Tyrant's Realm - Team Tyrant
Emotional Impact:
- Afterlove EP - Pikselnesia
- WINNER: and Roger - TearyHand Studio
- Don't Get Your Hopes Up - Krish Raghav
- Henry Halfhead - Lululu Entertainment
- Wanderstop - Ivy Road
- Wednesdays - Pierre Corbinais, The Pixel Hunt, exaheva
Gameplay Design:
- Absolum - Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, Supamonks
- WINNER: BallxPit - Kenny Sun
- Dawnfolk - Darenn Keller
- Hades 2 - Supergiant Games
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Team Cherry
- Keep Driving - YCJY Games
- Look Outside - Francis Coulombe
- Öoo - NamaTakahashi, tiny cactus studio, Tsuyomi
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo - Pocket Trap
- The King is Watching - Hypnohead
Innovation:
- WINNER: Blue Prince - Dogubomb
- FreeRide - Flightyfelon Games Inc.
- Gas Station Story - enzi
- PBJ The Musical - Philipp Stollenmayer
- Ruffy and the Riverside - Zockrates Laboratories UG
- Taria & Como - Poppyseed Studio Inc, JuVee Productions
Latin American Indie Award:
- Adventure of Samsara - Ilex Games
- Despelote - Julian Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo - Galla
- WINNER: Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo - Pocket Trap
- Taria & Como - Poppyseed Studio Inc, JuVee Productions
- Tormented Souls 2 - Dual Effect
Music:
- Everhood 2 - Cazok, KM_EXP, Stewart Keller, Lewmoth, Chris Nordgren, CatGod, Beat Tape, Dancefloor Is Lava, INFX
- Herdling - Joel Schoch
- WINNER: Rift of the NecroDancer - Danny Baranowsky, Alex Moukala, Jules Conroy, Josie Brechner, Sam Webster, and Nick Nausbaum
- Sonokuni - Don Yasa Crew
- Sword of the Sea - Austin Wintory
- Wheel World - Johnny Jewel, JOON, Orion
Narrative:
- WINNER: Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector - Jump Over the Age
- Consume Me - Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder
- Promise Mascot Agency - Kaizen Game Works
- The Drifter - Powerhoof, Dave Lloyd
- The Roottrees are Dead - Evil Trout Inc.
- The Séance of Blake Manor - Spooky Doorway
Solo Development:
- Lushfoil Photography Sim - Matt Newell
- Megabonk - vedinad
- Naiad - HiWarp
- Spilled! - Lente
- WINNER: Tall Trails - Brady Soglin
- Vile: Exhumed - Cara Cadaver
South African Indie Game Award:
- Bru & Boegie Get Da Milk! - MIKDOG
- Finding Father - Studio Bo
- Flibbius McDoogle and The Mysterious Flying Machine - Unsigned Double Collective
- Ikeelya - ALL DAY ALL NIGHT
- Metavoidal - Yellow Lab Games
- WINNER: Stick It To The Stickman - Free Lives
Southeast Asian Indie Game Award:
- Afterlove EP - Pikselnesia
- WINNER: Artis Impact - Mas
- Glyphica: Typing Survival - aliasBLACK
- Sedap! A Culinary Adventure - kopiforge
- Urban Jungle - Kylyk Games
- Whisper Mountain Outbreak - Toge Productions
Visual Design:
- WINNER: 30 Birds - RAM RAM Games, Business Goose Studios
- Artis Impact - Mas
- Cat Detective Albert Wilde - beyondthosehills
- Eclipsium - Housefire
- Mashina - Talha and Jack Co, J. King Spooner, Talha Kaya
- Slime Rancher 2 - Monomi Park
Women-Led Indie Game Award:
- Cabernet - Party for Introverts
- Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping - Happy Broccoli Games
- Gemporium: A Cute Mining Sim - Merge Conflict Studio
- Spilled! - Lente
- WINNER: Urban Myth Dissolution Center - Hakababunko
- White Knuckle - Dark Machine Games
Indie Vanguard Class Selections:
- Chantey - Gortyn Code
- Neon Knives - Cookiecrayon
- Seasonala Cemetry - Gabby DaRienzo, Kait Tremblay, Jen Costa, Nina Wong, Halina Heron, Mobeen Fiktree, Jacqueline de Leon
- HYPERBEAT - Alice Bottino, Chancellor Wallin
- Wildwood Down - Crashable Studios
The Mohammad Fahmi Storyteller Award:
- Maddy Thorson - Extremely OK Games, Ltd.
Industry Impact Award:
- Game Devs of Color - represented by Catt Small, Brian S. Chung, and Josh Boykin