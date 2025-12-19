0

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è il GOTY anche per gli Indie Game Awards 2025, ecco tutti i vincitori

Annunciati tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie degli Indie Game Awards 2025 e, anche in questo caso, a vincere il premio di gioco dell'anno è stato Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

19/12/2025
Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Arrivano i risultati delle votazioni sugli Indie Game Awards 2025 con tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie e si allunga la striscia di vittorie per il gioco Sandfall, considerando che anche in questo caso Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è considerato il gioco dell'anno.

I premi in questione sono organizzati dal collettivo Six One Indie e rappresentano dei riconoscimenti piuttosto noti nell'ambito, assegnati in questa edizione durante un evento condotto dalla compositrice di Celeste, Lena Raine, la co-fondatrice del team Outerloop, Chandana Ekanayake e il musicista Chipzel.

Anche in questo caso emerge il dibattito sul fatto di considerare Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 a tutti gli effetti un indie o meno considerando il fatto di essere stato pubblicato da un publisher di notevoli dimensioni come Tripwire e un budget considerato molto basso rispetto ai risultati ottenuti ma comunque piuttosto consistente, e il fatto che abbia vinto il premio più ambito dedicato proprio all'ambito indipendente rende la questione ancora più spinosa.

Tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie

In ogni caso, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ha conquistato il titolo di game of the year vincendo contro una notevole concorrenza composta da (tra gli altri) Blue Prince, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, Hades 2 e Hollow Knight: Silksong, a ribadire la ricchezza di questa annata videoludica in ambito indie.

Vediamo dunque tutti i vincitori emersi nel corso dell'evento, riportati qui sotto nelle varie categorie con i relativi candidati.

Game of the Year:

  • Absolum - Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, and Supamonks
  • and Roger - TearyHand Studio
  • Blue Prince - Dogubomb
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector - Jump Over the Age
  • WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Sandfall Interactive
  • Consume Me - Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, and Ken "coda" Snyder
  • Hades 2 - Supergiant Games
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong - Team Cherry
  • Keep Driving - YCJY Games
  • Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo - Pocket Trap

Achievement in Accessibility:

  • Abiotic Factor - Deep Field Games
  • Barista - YofiAsi
  • Calm the Storm - Ludic Lemur
  • WINNER: Peak - Team PEAK
  • Spray Paint Simulator - North Star Video Games
  • Squeakross: Home Squeak Home - Alblune

ANZ Indie Game Award:

  • Abiotic Factor - Deep Field Games
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong - Team Cherry
  • Mars First Logistics - Shape Shop
  • Proximate - Cain Maddox
  • Tempopo - Witchbeam
  • WINNER: The Drifter - Powerhoof

Bite-Sized Game:

  • Carimara - Beneath the Forlorn Limbs - Bastinus Rex
  • FlyKnight - Wabbaboy
  • Many Nights a Whisper - Deconstructeam, Selkie Harbour
  • The Dark Queen of Mortholme - Mosu
  • this game will end in 205 clicks. - insertdisc5
  • WINNER: Time Flies - Playables

Black Voice in Gaming:

  • Advent Neon - CryoGX
  • WINNER: Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi - MarsLit Games
  • Sorry We're Closed - à la mode games
  • Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To - Soft Not Weak, LLC
  • Sunken Stones - Spritewrench
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown - Strange Scaffold

Community Management:

  • Consume Me - Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder
  • Date Everything! - Sassy Chap Games
  • Ikeelya - ALL DAY ALL NIGHT
  • WINNER: Peak - Team PEAK
  • Soulstone Survivors - Game Smithing Limited
  • Strange Scaffold - Strange Scaffold

Debut Game:

  • WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Sandfall Interactive
  • Discounty - Crinkle Cut Games
  • Fretless - The Wrath of Riffson - Ritual Studios
  • ILA: A Frosty Glide - Magic Rain Studios
  • Sorry We're Closed - a la mode Games
  • Tyrant's Realm - Team Tyrant

Emotional Impact:

  • Afterlove EP - Pikselnesia
  • WINNER: and Roger - TearyHand Studio
  • Don't Get Your Hopes Up - Krish Raghav
  • Henry Halfhead - Lululu Entertainment
  • Wanderstop - Ivy Road
  • Wednesdays - Pierre Corbinais, The Pixel Hunt, exaheva

Gameplay Design:

  • Absolum - Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, Supamonks
  • WINNER: BallxPit - Kenny Sun
  • Dawnfolk - Darenn Keller
  • Hades 2 - Supergiant Games
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong - Team Cherry
  • Keep Driving - YCJY Games
  • Look Outside - Francis Coulombe
  • Öoo - NamaTakahashi, tiny cactus studio, Tsuyomi
  • Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo - Pocket Trap
  • The King is Watching - Hypnohead

Innovation:

  • WINNER: Blue Prince - Dogubomb
  • FreeRide - Flightyfelon Games Inc.
  • Gas Station Story - enzi
  • PBJ The Musical - Philipp Stollenmayer
  • Ruffy and the Riverside - Zockrates Laboratories UG
  • Taria & Como - Poppyseed Studio Inc, JuVee Productions

Latin American Indie Award:

  • Adventure of Samsara - Ilex Games
  • Despelote - Julian Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena
  • Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo - Galla
  • WINNER: Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo - Pocket Trap
  • Taria & Como - Poppyseed Studio Inc, JuVee Productions
  • Tormented Souls 2 - Dual Effect

Music:

  • Everhood 2 - Cazok, KM_EXP, Stewart Keller, Lewmoth, Chris Nordgren, CatGod, Beat Tape, Dancefloor Is Lava, INFX
  • Herdling - Joel Schoch
  • WINNER: Rift of the NecroDancer - Danny Baranowsky, Alex Moukala, Jules Conroy, Josie Brechner, Sam Webster, and Nick Nausbaum
  • Sonokuni - Don Yasa Crew
  • Sword of the Sea - Austin Wintory
  • Wheel World - Johnny Jewel, JOON, Orion

Narrative:

  • WINNER: Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector - Jump Over the Age
  • Consume Me - Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder
  • Promise Mascot Agency - Kaizen Game Works
  • The Drifter - Powerhoof, Dave Lloyd
  • The Roottrees are Dead - Evil Trout Inc.
  • The Séance of Blake Manor - Spooky Doorway

Solo Development:

  • Lushfoil Photography Sim - Matt Newell
  • Megabonk - vedinad
  • Naiad - HiWarp
  • Spilled! - Lente
  • WINNER: Tall Trails - Brady Soglin
  • Vile: Exhumed - Cara Cadaver

South African Indie Game Award:

  • Bru & Boegie Get Da Milk! - MIKDOG
  • Finding Father - Studio Bo
  • Flibbius McDoogle and The Mysterious Flying Machine - Unsigned Double Collective
  • Ikeelya - ALL DAY ALL NIGHT
  • Metavoidal - Yellow Lab Games
  • WINNER: Stick It To The Stickman - Free Lives

Southeast Asian Indie Game Award:

  • Afterlove EP - Pikselnesia
  • WINNER: Artis Impact - Mas
  • Glyphica: Typing Survival - aliasBLACK
  • Sedap! A Culinary Adventure - kopiforge
  • Urban Jungle - Kylyk Games
  • Whisper Mountain Outbreak - Toge Productions

Visual Design:

  • WINNER: 30 Birds - RAM RAM Games, Business Goose Studios
  • Artis Impact - Mas
  • Cat Detective Albert Wilde - beyondthosehills
  • Eclipsium - Housefire
  • Mashina - Talha and Jack Co, J. King Spooner, Talha Kaya
  • Slime Rancher 2 - Monomi Park

Women-Led Indie Game Award:

  • Cabernet - Party for Introverts
  • Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping - Happy Broccoli Games
  • Gemporium: A Cute Mining Sim - Merge Conflict Studio
  • Spilled! - Lente
  • WINNER: Urban Myth Dissolution Center - Hakababunko
  • White Knuckle - Dark Machine Games

Indie Vanguard Class Selections:

  • Chantey - Gortyn Code
  • Neon Knives - Cookiecrayon
  • Seasonala Cemetry - Gabby DaRienzo, Kait Tremblay, Jen Costa, Nina Wong, Halina Heron, Mobeen Fiktree, Jacqueline de Leon
  • HYPERBEAT - Alice Bottino, Chancellor Wallin
  • Wildwood Down - Crashable Studios

The Mohammad Fahmi Storyteller Award:

  • Maddy Thorson - Extremely OK Games, Ltd.

Industry Impact Award:

  • Game Devs of Color - represented by Catt Small, Brian S. Chung, and Josh Boykin
