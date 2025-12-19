Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è il GOTY anche per gli Indie Game Awards 2025, ecco tutti i vincitori

Arrivano i risultati delle votazioni sugli Indie Game Awards 2025 con tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie e si allunga la striscia di vittorie per il gioco Sandfall, considerando che anche in questo caso Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è considerato il gioco dell'anno.

I premi in questione sono organizzati dal collettivo Six One Indie e rappresentano dei riconoscimenti piuttosto noti nell'ambito, assegnati in questa edizione durante un evento condotto dalla compositrice di Celeste, Lena Raine, la co-fondatrice del team Outerloop, Chandana Ekanayake e il musicista Chipzel.

Anche in questo caso emerge il dibattito sul fatto di considerare Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 a tutti gli effetti un indie o meno considerando il fatto di essere stato pubblicato da un publisher di notevoli dimensioni come Tripwire e un budget considerato molto basso rispetto ai risultati ottenuti ma comunque piuttosto consistente, e il fatto che abbia vinto il premio più ambito dedicato proprio all'ambito indipendente rende la questione ancora più spinosa.