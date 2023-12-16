Classifica eShop: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è inarrestabile su Nintendo Switch

La classifica di vendita dell'eShop di questa settimana vede ancora una volta il sempreverde Mario Kart 8 Deluxe conquistare la prima posizione nonostante sia sul mercato da tanti anni. Del resto si tratta del gioco perfetto da giocare con amici e parenti durante le feste natalizie. Bene anche Super Mario Bros. Wonder che torna al secondo posto, battendo il sorprendente Suika Game.
Le prime dieci posizioni sono inoltre popolate dai soliti noti, come Stardew Valley, Minecraft ed Among Us, mentre al quinto posto troviamo Hogwarts Legacy che sembrerebbe viaggiare su ottimi numeri anche su Nintendo Switch.
Vediamo la top 30 al completo:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Suika Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario RPG
- Stardew Valley
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Minecraft
- Among Us
- Portal: Companion Collection
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Hollow Knight
- Mario Party Superstars
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Dave the Diver
- This War of Mine
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Red Dead Redemption
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
- The Survivalists Deluxe Edition
- Unravel Two
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- EA Sports FC 24
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Super Mario Party
La classifica giochi Nintendo Switch disponibili solo in formato digitale su eShop
Di seguito, invece, abbiamo riportato la classifica dell'eShop relativa ai giochi disponibili su Nintendo Switch solo in formato digitale, che vede al primo posto Suika Game, seguito da Stardew Valley e Among Us.
- Suika Game
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Hollow Knight
- Dave the Diver
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Surgeon Simulator CPR
- Airplane Flight Simulator
- Nonograms Prophecy
- Hole io
- Human: Fall Flat
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Vampire Survivors
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Don't Starve Together
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- The Last Campfire
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Windbound
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Pico Park
- Figment
- Celeste
- Narita Boy
- Cattails: Wildwood Story
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Outer Wilds
- Sea of Stars
- Retro Bowl
- Roots of Pacha