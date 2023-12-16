0

Classifica eShop: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe è inarrestabile su Nintendo Switch

Come ogni settimana sono arrivate le classifiche di vendita dell'eShop, scopriamo quali sono stati i 30 giochi più venduti in digitale per Nintendo Switch.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   16/12/2023

La classifica di vendita dell'eShop di questa settimana vede ancora una volta il sempreverde Mario Kart 8 Deluxe conquistare la prima posizione nonostante sia sul mercato da tanti anni. Del resto si tratta del gioco perfetto da giocare con amici e parenti durante le feste natalizie. Bene anche Super Mario Bros. Wonder che torna al secondo posto, battendo il sorprendente Suika Game.

Le prime dieci posizioni sono inoltre popolate dai soliti noti, come Stardew Valley, Minecraft ed Among Us, mentre al quinto posto troviamo Hogwarts Legacy che sembrerebbe viaggiare su ottimi numeri anche su Nintendo Switch.

Vediamo la top 30 al completo:

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  3. Suika Game
  4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  5. Hogwarts Legacy
  6. Super Mario RPG
  7. Stardew Valley
  8. Just Dance 2024 Edition
  9. Minecraft
  10. Among Us
  11. Portal: Companion Collection
  12. Overcooked: Special Edition
  13. Batman: Arkham Trilogy
  14. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  15. Hollow Knight
  16. Mario Party Superstars
  17. Nintendo Switch Sports
  18. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  19. Dave the Diver
  20. This War of Mine
  21. Super Mario Odyssey
  22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  23. Red Dead Redemption
  24. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
  25. The Survivalists Deluxe Edition
  26. Unravel Two
  27. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  28. EA Sports FC 24
  29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
  30. Super Mario Party

La classifica giochi Nintendo Switch disponibili solo in formato digitale su eShop

Di seguito, invece, abbiamo riportato la classifica dell'eShop relativa ai giochi disponibili su Nintendo Switch solo in formato digitale, che vede al primo posto Suika Game, seguito da Stardew Valley e Among Us.

  1. Suika Game
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Among Us
  4. Hollow Knight
  5. Dave the Diver
  6. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
  7. Surgeon Simulator CPR
  8. Airplane Flight Simulator
  9. Nonograms Prophecy
  10. Hole io
  11. Human: Fall Flat
  12. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  13. Vampire Survivors
  14. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  15. Don't Starve Together
  16. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  17. The Last Campfire
  18. Five Nights at Freddy's
  19. Windbound
  20. Stick Fight: The Game
  21. Pico Park
  22. Figment
  23. Celeste
  24. Narita Boy
  25. Cattails: Wildwood Story
  26. Contra Anniversary Collection
  27. Outer Wilds
  28. Sea of Stars
  29. Retro Bowl
  30. Roots of Pacha

