Develop:Star Awards 2022, Horizon Forbidden West è il gioco dell'anno, ecco tutti i vincitori

In anticipo rispetto a tutti gli altri eventi di premiazione, ieri sera si sono svolti i Develop:Star Awards 2022, manifestazione che celebra le produzioni e i talenti di spicco dell'industria. Horizon Forbidden West di Guerrilla Games emerge vittorioso, aggiudicandosi i premi come "Best Game" e "Best Visual Art".
Oltre a quelli assegnati Horizon Forbidden West, i PlayStation Studios di Sony si sono aggiudicati anche altri due premi: quello come "Best Technical Innovation" per Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart e quello per il "Marketing Star" assegnato al team Live Service di Media Molecule.
Sumo Digital, lo studio inglese che ha co-sviluppato Forza Horizon 5 e attualmente sta lavorando a The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, porta a casa i premi come "Recruitment Star" e "Best Studio". Grande successo anche per Arkane Lyon, che ha vinto i premi "Develop Star Award", "Best Original IP" per Deathloop, mentre il capo dello studio Dinga Bakaba è stato nominato "The Develop Star Ward".
Ecco l'elenco dei vincitori dei Develop: Star Awards 2022:
- Best Narrative: Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Audio: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Best Creative Provider: d3t
- Best QA & Localisation Provider: Keywords Studios
- Best Technical Innovation: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Visual Art: Horizon Forbidden West
- Marketing Star: Media Molecule Live Services Team
- Best Extended Reality Game: Resident Evil 4 VR
- Tomorrow's Star: Charmie Kim
- Best Technology Provider: Unreal Engine
- Recruitment Star: Sumo Group
- Best Mobile Game: LEGO Star Wars Battles
- Diversity Star: Charu Desodt
- Best Original IP: DEATHLOOP
- Best Game Design: Unpacking
- Publishing Star: Curve Games
- Best Game: Horizon Forbidden West
- Best Micro Studio: Acid Nerve
- Best Studio: Sumo Digital
- The Develop Star Award: Dinga Bakaba - Arkane Lyon