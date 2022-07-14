Develop:Star Awards 2022, Horizon Forbidden West è il gioco dell'anno, ecco tutti i vincitori

In anticipo rispetto a tutti gli altri eventi di premiazione, ieri sera si sono svolti i Develop:Star Awards 2022, manifestazione che celebra le produzioni e i talenti di spicco dell'industria. Horizon Forbidden West di Guerrilla Games emerge vittorioso, aggiudicandosi i premi come "Best Game" e "Best Visual Art".

Horizon: Forbidden West

Oltre a quelli assegnati Horizon Forbidden West, i PlayStation Studios di Sony si sono aggiudicati anche altri due premi: quello come "Best Technical Innovation" per Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart e quello per il "Marketing Star" assegnato al team Live Service di Media Molecule.

Sumo Digital, lo studio inglese che ha co-sviluppato Forza Horizon 5 e attualmente sta lavorando a The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, porta a casa i premi come "Recruitment Star" e "Best Studio". Grande successo anche per Arkane Lyon, che ha vinto i premi "Develop Star Award", "Best Original IP" per Deathloop, mentre il capo dello studio Dinga Bakaba è stato nominato "The Develop Star Ward".

Ecco l'elenco dei vincitori dei Develop: Star Awards 2022: