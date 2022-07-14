Develop:Star Awards 2022, Horizon Forbidden West è il gioco dell'anno, ecco tutti i vincitori

Sono stati annunciati tutti i vincitori dei Develop:Star Awards 2022. Horizon Forbidden West ha vinto il premio come "Best Game".

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   14/07/2022
In anticipo rispetto a tutti gli altri eventi di premiazione, ieri sera si sono svolti i Develop:Star Awards 2022, manifestazione che celebra le produzioni e i talenti di spicco dell'industria. Horizon Forbidden West di Guerrilla Games emerge vittorioso, aggiudicandosi i premi come "Best Game" e "Best Visual Art".

Horizon: Forbidden West

Oltre a quelli assegnati Horizon Forbidden West, i PlayStation Studios di Sony si sono aggiudicati anche altri due premi: quello come "Best Technical Innovation" per Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart e quello per il "Marketing Star" assegnato al team Live Service di Media Molecule.

Sumo Digital, lo studio inglese che ha co-sviluppato Forza Horizon 5 e attualmente sta lavorando a The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, porta a casa i premi come "Recruitment Star" e "Best Studio". Grande successo anche per Arkane Lyon, che ha vinto i premi "Develop Star Award", "Best Original IP" per Deathloop, mentre il capo dello studio Dinga Bakaba è stato nominato "The Develop Star Ward".

Ecco l'elenco dei vincitori dei Develop: Star Awards 2022:

  • Best Narrative: Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Best Audio: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Best Creative Provider: d3t
  • Best QA & Localisation Provider: Keywords Studios
  • Best Technical Innovation: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Best Visual Art: Horizon Forbidden West
  • Marketing Star: Media Molecule Live Services Team
  • Best Extended Reality Game: Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Tomorrow's Star: Charmie Kim
  • Best Technology Provider: Unreal Engine
  • Recruitment Star: Sumo Group
  • Best Mobile Game: LEGO Star Wars Battles
  • Diversity Star: Charu Desodt
  • Best Original IP: DEATHLOOP
  • Best Game Design: Unpacking
  • Publishing Star: Curve Games
  • Best Game: Horizon Forbidden West
  • Best Micro Studio: Acid Nerve
  • Best Studio: Sumo Digital
  • The Develop Star Award: Dinga Bakaba - Arkane Lyon

