DICE Awards 2020, Death Stranding e Control fra le nomination: ecco la lista

Death Stranding e Control figurano fra le nomination per i DICE Awards 2020: i due giochi concorrono per il titolo di Game of the Year, fra le altre cose.



Fra le produzioni con diverse nomination troviamo il pluripremiato Disco Elysium, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice e il buffo e originale Untitled Goose Game, addirittura fra i papabili per il GOTY.



DICE Awards 2020 Nominees



Game of the Year



Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game