Dragon Ball Z: l'Androide 18 della cosplayer heyitsxen è inquietante e conturbante

L'Androide 18 di Dragon Ball Z è ormai un soggetto classico per i cosplay, anche se ammette ancora qualche spunto interessante, come dimostra l'interpretazione che ne ha dato la cosplayer heyitsxen, ricreando il personaggio in modo inquietante e conturbante allo stesso tempo.

Come potete vedere dalle foto, da una parte abbiamo lo sguardo di ghiaccio che, associato al vestito casual di Androide 18, comunica un profondo senso di freddezza, dall'altro abbiamo degli short molto corti e una scollatura discreta ma ben visibile che vanno in tutt'altra direzione. A voi decidere quale dei due lati della cosplayer abbia vinto, trovando posto nel vostro cuore... o ovunque voi vogliate.