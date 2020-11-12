Dragon Ball Z: l'Androide 18 della cosplayer heyitsxen è inquietante e conturbante

L'Androide 18 di Dragon Ball Z è ormai un soggetto classico per i cosplay, anche se ammette ancora qualche spunto interessante, come dimostra l'interpretazione che ne ha dato la cosplayer heyitsxen, ricreando il personaggio in modo inquietante e conturbante allo stesso tempo.
Come potete vedere dalle foto, da una parte abbiamo lo sguardo di ghiaccio che, associato al vestito casual di Androide 18, comunica un profondo senso di freddezza, dall'altro abbiamo degli short molto corti e una scollatura discreta ma ben visibile che vanno in tutt'altra direzione. A voi decidere quale dei due lati della cosplayer abbia vinto, trovando posto nel vostro cuore... o ovunque voi vogliate.
"A day without you is like a year in the hyperbolic time chamber." 😏 ANDROID 18 is back! ＼(≧▽≦)／ 🔥 Thought I'd break up the spöok™ with some CLASSIC DBZ because I mean... DBZ IS LIFE. 🤣❤️💪 I've also missed training this month, can't wait to get back into my weights and cardio 😍 I have way too much energy recently 😜 Give me your best DBZ pick up line?! 🤣💪🔥 There are so many good ones!! ♡ ♡ ♡ Support my cosplays on Kofi using the link in my bio! 💖 ♡ ♡ ♡ Artwork by Phamos & Kanchiyo! Wish I could find the artist for the first picture 😍 Lemme know if you know! ♡ ♡ ♡ #android18 #android18cosplay #dragonballz #dragonballsuper #dragonball #dragonballmemes #cosplayersofinstagram #dbz #dbzcosplay #dragonballcosplay #dragonballzcosplay #cosplaygirlsofinstagram #cosplaybabes #cosplaylife #cosplayandbabes #animewaifus
"Wanna throw out your phone? I'm the only android you need. "🤣❤️ AYyYyY I'll stop now 😂 ANDROID 18 FOR YOU. (¬‿¬) Honestly she was my favourite female character in DBZ! 😍 I do kinda look like a robot here IDK why! 🤣 QUESTION TIME: Would you rather be able to fly or have super strength?! 💪🤔❤️ ♡ ♡ ♡ Support my cosplays on Kofi using the link in my bio! 💖 ♡ ♡ ♡ #android18cosplay #android18 #dragonball #dragonballcosplay #dragonballzcosplay #dragonballzfans #cosplayphoto #dbzcosplay #dbz #bulma #bulmacosplay
"You'll have to pay with interest for what you did to Krillin!" - Android 18 after Krillin is killed for the 650th time 🤣❤️💪 Such a badass! Really loving the idea of training during this lockdown to become stronger 🤣💪 I guess it's like our own little hyperbolic time chamber right? 😜💕 Sending strength and love your way today mixed with a little bit of fire 🔥❤️ Who's your favourite DBZ character? I love Piccolo he's awesome 🤩🌟 . . . . . #dbz #dbzcosplay #android18 #android18cosplay #dragonballz #dragonballcosplay #dragonballzcosplay #badasscosplay #dbzmemes #dragonballsuper #cosplay_style #cosplayphoto
"Looking for something?" 😏☄️ Some more Android 18 for you! 😁💥Definitely always had a love for the more badass female characters in shows 🤣 I recently bought a new Dragon Ball Z t shirt too which is SUPER AWESOME! Show you on story sometime! ❤️Recently I've been fighting anxiety again, it's always a battle for me as it comes and goes randomly! But I know how strong I am and believe that whatever battle I am facing, although it may be difficult I will always win! ❤️💪😁 That goes the same for all of you! Please remember your strength. Every battle you face be it mental or physical is a challenge that will make you stronger! Remember to NEVER GIVE UP! ✊❤️ YOUR POWER LEVEL IS OVER 9000! Did I break your scouter? 😜 . . . . . #cosplayerofinstagram #dragonballcosplay #dragonballz #android18 #android18cosplay #cosplaylove #cosplaylife #girlsofcosplay #positivity #dragonballzcosplay #dbz #dbzcosplay #bulmacosplay #animecosplayer
