Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ha ricevuto dei voti stellari dalla critica

In questi minuti stanno emergendo online le recensioni di Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, l'attesissima espansione del capolavoro di FromSoftware. Come immaginabile, sta ricevendo dei voti davvero stellari, con molti punteggi pieni e tanti commenti entusiasti. Secondo alcuni è l'espansione perfetta di un'esperienza già di suo enorme.
Le lodi riguardano soprattutto la quantità di nuovi contenuti e come Shadow of the Erdtree riesca a essere appassionante per i giocatori navigati, proponendogli delle nuove sfide, senza rinunciare ai suoi equilibri.
I voti
Ma ora bando alle cianche e guardiamo l'elenco delle recensioni con relativi voti, compreso quello dato nella nostra recensione.
- Multiplayer.it - 9.5 /100
- IGN - 10 / 10
- VideoGamer - 10 / 10
- PlayStation Universe - 10 / 10
- Generación Xbox - 10 / 10
- RPG Site - 10 / 10
- Press Start - 10 / 10
- GamingBolt - 10 / 10
- Impulsegamer - 5 / 5
- Boomstick Gaming - 5 / 5
- FandomWire - 10 / 10
- Bazimag - 10 / 10
- Checkpoint Gaming - 10 / 10
- ComicBook.com - 5 / 5
- Dexerto - 5 / 5
- Arabhardware - 10 / 10
- But Why Tho? - 10 / 10
- Gaming Instincts - 10 / 10
- TheGamer - 5 / 5
- Game Informer - 9.8 / 10
- COGconnected - 97 / 100
- Fextralife - 9.6 / 10
- Merlin'in Kazanı - 96 / 100
- PC Gamer - 95 / 100
- Destructoid - 9.5 / 10
- RPG Fan - 95%
- Stevivor - 9.5 / 10
- CGMagazine - 9.5 / 10
- Worth Playing - 9.5 / 10
- SECTOR.sk - 9.5 / 10
- XGN.nl - 9.5 / 10
- ComingSoon.net - 9.5 / 10
- Cerealkillerz - 9.3 / 10
- Video Chums - 9.1 / 10
- Metro GameCentral - 9 / 10
- Slant Magazine - 4.5 / 5
- Digital Trends - 4.5 / 5
- The Outerhaven Productions - 4.5 / 5
- TechRaptor - 9 / 10
- Hardcore Gamer - 4.5 / 5
- TrueGaming - 9 / 10
- PSX Brasil - 90 / 100
- Gamers Heroes - 90 / 100
- WellPlayed - 9 / 10
- INVEN - 9 / 10
- GamingTrend - 85 / 100
- Push Square - 8 / 10
- Kakuchopurei - 70 / 100
- Eurogamer - 3 / 5