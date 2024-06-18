Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ha ricevuto dei voti stellari dalla critica

In questi minuti stanno emergendo online le recensioni di Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, l'attesissima espansione del capolavoro di FromSoftware. Come immaginabile, sta ricevendo dei voti davvero stellari, con molti punteggi pieni e tanti commenti entusiasti. Secondo alcuni è l'espansione perfetta di un'esperienza già di suo enorme.

Le lodi riguardano soprattutto la quantità di nuovi contenuti e come Shadow of the Erdtree riesca a essere appassionante per i giocatori navigati, proponendogli delle nuove sfide, senza rinunciare ai suoi equilibri.