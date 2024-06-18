4

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ha ricevuto dei voti stellari dalla critica

Emerse le prime recensioni di Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree che sta ricevendo dei voti davvero stellari dalla critica.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   18/06/2024
Uno dei personaggi di Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
In questi minuti stanno emergendo online le recensioni di Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, l'attesissima espansione del capolavoro di FromSoftware. Come immaginabile, sta ricevendo dei voti davvero stellari, con molti punteggi pieni e tanti commenti entusiasti. Secondo alcuni è l'espansione perfetta di un'esperienza già di suo enorme.

Le lodi riguardano soprattutto la quantità di nuovi contenuti e come Shadow of the Erdtree riesca a essere appassionante per i giocatori navigati, proponendogli delle nuove sfide, senza rinunciare ai suoi equilibri.

I voti

Ma ora bando alle cianche e guardiamo l'elenco delle recensioni con relativi voti, compreso quello dato nella nostra recensione.

  • Multiplayer.it - 9.5 /100
  • IGN - 10 / 10
  • VideoGamer - 10 / 10
  • PlayStation Universe - 10 / 10
  • Generación Xbox - 10 / 10
  • RPG Site - 10 / 10
  • Press Start - 10 / 10
  • GamingBolt - 10 / 10
  • Impulsegamer - 5 / 5
  • Boomstick Gaming - 5 / 5
  • FandomWire - 10 / 10
  • Bazimag - 10 / 10
  • Checkpoint Gaming - 10 / 10
  • ComicBook.com - 5 / 5
  • Dexerto - 5 / 5
  • Arabhardware - 10 / 10
  • But Why Tho? - 10 / 10
  • Gaming Instincts - 10 / 10
  • TheGamer - 5 / 5
  • Game Informer - 9.8 / 10
  • COGconnected - 97 / 100
  • Fextralife - 9.6 / 10
  • Merlin'in Kazanı - 96 / 100
  • PC Gamer - 95 / 100
  • Destructoid - 9.5 / 10
  • RPG Fan - 95%
  • Stevivor - 9.5 / 10
  • CGMagazine - 9.5 / 10
  • Worth Playing - 9.5 / 10
  • SECTOR.sk - 9.5 / 10
  • XGN.nl - 9.5 / 10
  • ComingSoon.net - 9.5 / 10
  • Cerealkillerz - 9.3 / 10
  • Video Chums - 9.1 / 10
  • Metro GameCentral - 9 / 10
  • Slant Magazine - 4.5 / 5
  • Digital Trends - 4.5 / 5
  • The Outerhaven Productions - 4.5 / 5
  • TechRaptor - 9 / 10
  • Hardcore Gamer - 4.5 / 5
  • TrueGaming - 9 / 10
  • PSX Brasil - 90 / 100
  • Gamers Heroes - 90 / 100
  • WellPlayed - 9 / 10
  • INVEN - 9 / 10
  • GamingTrend - 85 / 100
  • Push Square - 8 / 10
  • Kakuchopurei - 70 / 100
  • Eurogamer - 3 / 5
