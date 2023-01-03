Elden Ring supera The Last of Us Parte 2 e diventa il gioco con più GOTY di sempre

Di questi tempi un GOTY non lo si nega davvero a nessuno, ma Elden Ring ne ha ricevuti ben 323, superando The Last of Us Parte 2 di Naughty Dog, fermo a 322. Il titolo di FromSoftware è diventato quindi quello con più riconoscimenti di sempre nell'ennesima classifica nata dal web utile come un parrucchiere per Pierpaolo Greco (si scherza eh).
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) - 323
- The Last of Us Part II (Sony/Naughty Dog) - 322
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Project Red) - 281
- God of War (2018) (Sony/Santa Monica) - 263
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 263
- The Last of Us (Sony/Naughty Dog) - 257
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda) - 229
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Sony/Naughty Dog) - 190
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) - 178
- Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games) - 163
- Dragon Age: Inquisition (EA/Bioware) - 139
- Death Stranding (Sony/Kojima Productions) - 118
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (Sony/Naughty Dog) - 115
- Overwatch (Blizzard Ent) - 114
- Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Games) - 111
- Mass Effect 2 (EA/Bioware) -102
Oltre all'ottimo risultato di Elden Ring in assoluto, va anche sottolineato come nello stesso lasso di tempo The Last of Us Parte II avesse ricevuto "soltanto" 185 GOTY, che sono poi cresciuti nel corso dell'anno. Quindi Elden Ring ha ancora ampi margini di manovra per fare meglio e raggiungere il traguardo dei 400 GOTY.