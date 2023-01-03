Elden Ring supera The Last of Us Parte 2 e diventa il gioco con più GOTY di sempre

Di questi tempi un GOTY non lo si nega davvero a nessuno, ma Elden Ring ne ha ricevuti ben 323, superando The Last of Us Parte 2 di Naughty Dog, fermo a 322. Il titolo di FromSoftware è diventato quindi quello con più riconoscimenti di sempre nell'ennesima classifica nata dal web utile come un parrucchiere per Pierpaolo Greco (si scherza eh).

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) - 323

The Last of Us Part II (Sony/Naughty Dog) - 322

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Project Red) - 281

God of War (2018) (Sony/Santa Monica) - 263

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 263

The Last of Us (Sony/Naughty Dog) - 257

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda) - 229

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Sony/Naughty Dog) - 190

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) - 178

Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games) - 163

Dragon Age: Inquisition (EA/Bioware) - 139

Death Stranding (Sony/Kojima Productions) - 118

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (Sony/Naughty Dog) - 115

Overwatch (Blizzard Ent) - 114

Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Games) - 111

Mass Effect 2 (EA/Bioware) -102

Oltre all'ottimo risultato di Elden Ring in assoluto, va anche sottolineato come nello stesso lasso di tempo The Last of Us Parte II avesse ricevuto "soltanto" 185 GOTY, che sono poi cresciuti nel corso dell'anno. Quindi Elden Ring ha ancora ampi margini di manovra per fare meglio e raggiungere il traguardo dei 400 GOTY.