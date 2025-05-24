0

Fantasy Life i: La ragazza che ruba il tempo è un successo anche su Switch e domina la classifica dell'eShop

Fantasy Life i: La ragazza che ruba il tempo è partito benissimo su Nintendo Switch aggiudicandosi due posti sul podio della classifica dell'eShop.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   24/05/2025
Uno scatto da Fantasy Life i: La ragazza che ruba il tempo
Come ogni fine settimana sono arrivate le classifiche di vendita dell'eShop, lo store digitale di Nintendo Switch. C'è stato un ribaltamento al vertice, con Fantasy Life i: La ragazza che ruba il tempo che si conferma un successo anche sulla console della grande N, oltre che su Steam dove ha registrato elevati numeri di affluenza al lancio.

Il nuovo JRPG life-sim di Level-5 nella settimana di debutto si è aggiudicato ben due posti sul podio: la prima posizione con la Deluxe Edition e il terzo con l'edizione standard, con in mezzo Super Mario Party Jamboree al terzo.

La classifica generale e quella dei titoli solo in digitale dell'Shop del 24 maggio

Ci sono anche altre nuove uscite nella classifica di questa settimana, tra cui Capcom Fighting Collection 2 all'undicesimo posto nella top 30 generale e Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny 2 e Dragon Train 2 al quinto e decimo posto di quella relativa ai giochi pubblicati solo in formato digitale.

Partenza bruciante per Fantasy Life i: La ragazza che ruba il tempo su Steam Partenza bruciante per Fantasy Life i: La ragazza che ruba il tempo su Steam

Di seguito la classifica dell'eShop del 24 maggio:

  1. Fantasy Life i Digital Deluxe Edition
  2. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  3. Fantasy Life i
  4. Minecraft
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  8. Hogwarts Legacy
  9. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  10. Nintendo Switch Sports
  11. Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  12. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  13. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  14. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  15. MLB The Show 25
  16. GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
  17. Super Mario Odyssey
  18. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  19. Pokemon Violet
  20. Stardew Valley
  21. Just Dance 2025 Edition
  22. It Takes Two
  23. Red Dead Redemption
  24. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  25. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
  26. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  27. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  28. Pokemon Scarlet
  29. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  30. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
Uno scatto da Capcom Fighting Collection 2
Qui sotto la classifica dei giochi venduti solo in digitale:

  1. Fantasy Life i
  2. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  3. Stardew Valley
  4. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  5. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered
  6. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
  7. Hollow Knight
  8. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  9. Balatro
  10. Monster Train 2
  11. Sunderfolk
  12. PowerWash Simulator
  13. Minecraft Dungeons
  14. Onimusha 2
  15. Subnautica
  16. The Game of Life 2
  17. Terraria
  18. Grounded
  19. Dave the Diver
  20. Just Shapes & Beats
  21. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  22. Among Us
  23. Sonic x Shadow Generations
  24. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  25. Witchy Life Story
  26. Nice Day for Fishing
  27. Devil May Cry 3
  28. Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  29. Nine Sols
  30. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
