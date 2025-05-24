Fantasy Life i: La ragazza che ruba il tempo è un successo anche su Switch e domina la classifica dell'eShop

Come ogni fine settimana sono arrivate le classifiche di vendita dell'eShop, lo store digitale di Nintendo Switch. C'è stato un ribaltamento al vertice, con Fantasy Life i: La ragazza che ruba il tempo che si conferma un successo anche sulla console della grande N, oltre che su Steam dove ha registrato elevati numeri di affluenza al lancio.
Il nuovo JRPG life-sim di Level-5 nella settimana di debutto si è aggiudicato ben due posti sul podio: la prima posizione con la Deluxe Edition e il terzo con l'edizione standard, con in mezzo Super Mario Party Jamboree al terzo.
La classifica generale e quella dei titoli solo in digitale dell'Shop del 24 maggio
Ci sono anche altre nuove uscite nella classifica di questa settimana, tra cui Capcom Fighting Collection 2 all'undicesimo posto nella top 30 generale e Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny 2 e Dragon Train 2 al quinto e decimo posto di quella relativa ai giochi pubblicati solo in formato digitale.
Di seguito la classifica dell'eShop del 24 maggio:
- Fantasy Life i Digital Deluxe Edition
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Fantasy Life i
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- MLB The Show 25
- GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Pokemon Violet
- Stardew Valley
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- It Takes Two
- Red Dead Redemption
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Pokemon Scarlet
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
Qui sotto la classifica dei giochi venduti solo in digitale:
- Fantasy Life i
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Stardew Valley
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Hollow Knight
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Balatro
- Monster Train 2
- Sunderfolk
- PowerWash Simulator
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Onimusha 2
- Subnautica
- The Game of Life 2
- Terraria
- Grounded
- Dave the Diver
- Just Shapes & Beats
- Among Us
- Sonic x Shadow Generations
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Witchy Life Story
- Nice Day for Fishing
- Devil May Cry 3
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Nine Sols
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.