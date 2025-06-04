1

Forza Horizon 5 domina le classifiche PS5 del PlayStation Store di maggio

La scommessa di Xbox di portare i suoi giochi su PlayStation 5 si sta rivelando sempre più vincente, con Forza Horizon 5 che sta facendo ottimi numeri.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   04/06/2025
Una delle auto di Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5
Xbox sembra aver vinto ancora una volta la scommessa di portare i suoi giochi su PlayStation 5, con Forza Horizon 5 che è risultato essere il gioco più scaricato di maggio 2025 sia in Nord America, sia in Europa.

Il gioco di corse di PlayGround Games ha fatto meglio di Elden Ring Nightreign e Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, nonché di Doom: The Dark Ages (un altro titolo di un Xbox Studios).

Le classifiche

Vediamo le classifiche del PlayStation Store del mese di Maggio 2025.

Si comincia con PlayStation 5: PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5
ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 EA SPORTS FC 25
DOOM: The Dark Ages Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered F1 25
Minecraft Minecraft
MLB The Show 25 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 DOOM: The Dark Ages
EA SPORTS FC 25 RoadCraft
NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 The Precinct
HELLDIVERS 2 Split Fiction
Split Fiction It Takes Two
RoadCraft Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
The Last of Us Part II Remastered The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Phasmophobia Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
The Precinct Assassin's Creed Shadows
Mortal Kombat 1 Cyberpunk 2077
Assassin's Creed Shadows The Crew Motorfest

Vediamo ora le classifiche di PS4 e quella dei titoli free-to-play:

Game List

US/Canada EU
STAR WARS Battlefront II STAR WARS Battlefront II
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Minecraft EA SPORTS FC 25
The Last of Us Remastered The Last of Us Remastered
Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft
Mortal Kombat X Grand Theft Auto V
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 A Way Out
Need for Speed Heat Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Heat
A Way Out Unravel Two
Gang Beasts The Forest
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Mortal Kombat X
Stardew Valley Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Bully Gang Beasts
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Middle-earth: Shadow of War
The Forest Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Mafia III: Definitive Edition Watch Dogs 2
Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Battlefield V
Bloodborne Mafia III: Definitive Edition
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tekken 7
Vediamo anche i titoli più scaricati per PS VR2:

Liste Giochi

US/Canada EU
Ghosts of Tabor Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Ghosts of Tabor
Beat Saber Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition Metro Awakening
Swordsman VR Beat Saber
Among Us 3D: VR Swordsman VR
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition Horizon Call of the Mountain
Metro Awakening Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR
Pavlov Among Us 3D: VR

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
FragPunk Call of Duty: Warzone
Splitgate 2 Roblox
Roblox FragPunk
Call of Duty: Warzone Palia
Marvel Rivals Rocket League
Palia Splitgate 2
Rocket League eFootball
Apex Legends Asphalt Legends Unite
Asphalt Legends Unite Stumble Guys

