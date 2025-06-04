Forza Horizon 5 domina le classifiche PS5 del PlayStation Store di maggio

Xbox sembra aver vinto ancora una volta la scommessa di portare i suoi giochi su PlayStation 5, con Forza Horizon 5 che è risultato essere il gioco più scaricato di maggio 2025 sia in Nord America, sia in Europa.
Il gioco di corse di PlayGround Games ha fatto meglio di Elden Ring Nightreign e Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, nonché di Doom: The Dark Ages (un altro titolo di un Xbox Studios).
Le classifiche
Vediamo le classifiche del PlayStation Store del mese di Maggio 2025.
Si comincia con PlayStation 5:
|US/Canada
|EU
|Forza Horizon 5
|Forza Horizon 5
|ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|DOOM: The Dark Ages
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
|F1 25
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|MLB The Show 25
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|DOOM: The Dark Ages
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|RoadCraft
|NBA 2K25
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
|The Precinct
|HELLDIVERS 2
|Split Fiction
|Split Fiction
|It Takes Two
|RoadCraft
|Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
|The Last of Us Part II Remastered
|The Last of Us Part II Remastered
|Phasmophobia
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|The Precinct
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|Mortal Kombat 1
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|The Crew Motorfest
Vediamo ora le classifiche di PS4 e quella dei titoli free-to-play:
|US/Canada
|EU
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Minecraft
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|The Last of Us Remastered
|The Last of Us Remastered
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Minecraft
|Mortal Kombat X
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Capcom Fighting Collection 2
|A Way Out
|Need for Speed Heat
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Need for Speed Heat
|A Way Out
|Unravel Two
|Gang Beasts
|The Forest
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Mortal Kombat X
|Stardew Valley
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Bully
|Gang Beasts
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|The Forest
|Assassin's Creed Odyssey
|Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|Watch Dogs 2
|Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny
|Battlefield V
|Bloodborne
|Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|Tekken 7
|US/Canada
|EU
|Ghosts of Tabor
|Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
|Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
|Ghosts of Tabor
|Beat Saber
|Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
|Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
|Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
|Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
|Metro Awakening
|Swordsman VR
|Beat Saber
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Swordsman VR
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Metro Awakening
|Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR
|Pavlov
|Among Us 3D: VR
|US/Canada
|EU
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|FragPunk
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Splitgate 2
|Roblox
|Roblox
|FragPunk
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Palia
|Marvel Rivals
|Rocket League
|Palia
|Splitgate 2
|Rocket League
|eFootball
|Apex Legends
|Asphalt Legends Unite
|Asphalt Legends Unite
|Stumble Guys