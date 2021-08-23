Gamescom 2021: Elden Ring è uno dei giochi con più nomination, la lista completa

Durante la Gamescom 2021 non ci sarà solo spazio per tanti interessanti annunci, ma anche per premiazioni. L'organizzatore dell'evento ha svelato le nomination e tra i vari compare molte volte anche Elder Ring, l'atteso gioco di ruolo d'azione di FromSoftware in arrivo a gennaio 2021.
Le nomination sono state create da un gruppo di esperti, giornalisti e content creator tedeschi e internazioniali. Prima di tutto, vediamo quali sono le nomination che saranno premiate durante l'Opening Night Live del 25 agosto.
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
Best Nintendo Switch Game:
- Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best PC Game:
- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
Best Sony PlayStation Game:
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Tra il 26 e il 27 agosto, invece, sarà il momento per premiare i giochi delle seguenti categorie.
Best Action Adventure Game:
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
- Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
Best Action Game:
- Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft
Best Family Game:
- Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
- Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio
- Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay
Best Indie Game:
- Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive
- Inua, Arte France
- Lost in Random, Electronic Arts
Best Role Playing Game:
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Encased, Koch Media
- Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Simulation Game:
- Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
- Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment
- Gioco ancora non annunciato
Best Sports Game:
- Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
- FIFA 22, Electronic Arts
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
Best Strategy Game:
- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
- Company of Heroes 3, SEGA
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best Multiplayer Game:
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Ongoing Game:
- Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
- Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.
- Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment
Most Original Game:
- Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
- tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive
Best Announcement:
- Tutti gli annunci dell'Openin Night Live sono candidati per questa categoria
Best Lineup:
- Tutte le compagnia partner sono canditate per questa categoria
Best of Gamescom:
- Tutti i vincitori delle precedenti categorie sono candidati per questa categoria
Best Trailer:
- Tutti i trailer dell'Opening Night Live sono candidati
Diteci, cosa ne pensate di queste nomination? Elden Ring vincerà? Vi segnaliamo infine che Elden Ring è ufficialmente "difficile", non sarà doppiato in italiano.