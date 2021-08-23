Gamescom 2021: Elden Ring è uno dei giochi con più nomination, la lista completa

Elden Ring è uno dei giochi con più nomination per la Gamescom 2021. Ecco tutta la lista.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi —   23/08/2021
Durante la Gamescom 2021 non ci sarà solo spazio per tanti interessanti annunci, ma anche per premiazioni. L'organizzatore dell'evento ha svelato le nomination e tra i vari compare molte volte anche Elder Ring, l'atteso gioco di ruolo d'azione di FromSoftware in arrivo a gennaio 2021.

Le nomination sono state create da un gruppo di esperti, giornalisti e content creator tedeschi e internazioniali. Prima di tutto, vediamo quali sono le nomination che saranno premiate durante l'Opening Night Live del 25 agosto.

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
  • Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game:

  • Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game:

  • Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game:

  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Elden Ring: al centro del mondo ci sarà un grande albero di luce
Elden Ring: al centro del mondo ci sarà un grande albero di luce

Tra il 26 e il 27 agosto, invece, sarà il momento per premiare i giochi delle seguenti categorie.

Best Action Adventure Game:

  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
  • Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Action Game:

  • Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
  • Halo Infinite, Microsoft
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft

Best Family Game:

  • Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
  • Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio
  • Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

Best Indie Game:

  • Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive
  • Inua, Arte France
  • Lost in Random, Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game:

  • Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Encased, Koch Media
  • Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Simulation Game:

  • Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
  • Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment
  • Gioco ancora non annunciato

Best Sports Game:

  • Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
  • FIFA 22, Electronic Arts
  • Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game:

  • Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
  • Company of Heroes 3, SEGA
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game:

  • Halo Infinite, Microsoft
  • Riders Republic, Ubisoft
  • The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Ongoing Game:

  • Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
  • Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.
  • Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment

Most Original Game:

  • Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit
  • Riders Republic, Ubisoft
  • tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive

Best Announcement:

  • Tutti gli annunci dell'Openin Night Live sono candidati per questa categoria

Best Lineup:

  • Tutte le compagnia partner sono canditate per questa categoria

Best of Gamescom:

  • Tutti i vincitori delle precedenti categorie sono candidati per questa categoria

Best Trailer:

  • Tutti i trailer dell'Opening Night Live sono candidati

Diteci, cosa ne pensate di queste nomination? Elden Ring vincerà? Vi segnaliamo infine che Elden Ring è ufficialmente "difficile", non sarà doppiato in italiano.

