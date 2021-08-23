Gamescom 2021: Elden Ring è uno dei giochi con più nomination, la lista completa

Durante la Gamescom 2021 non ci sarà solo spazio per tanti interessanti annunci, ma anche per premiazioni. L'organizzatore dell'evento ha svelato le nomination e tra i vari compare molte volte anche Elder Ring, l'atteso gioco di ruolo d'azione di FromSoftware in arrivo a gennaio 2021.

Le nomination sono state create da un gruppo di esperti, giornalisti e content creator tedeschi e internazioniali. Prima di tutto, vediamo quali sono le nomination che saranno premiate durante l'Opening Night Live del 25 agosto.

Best Microsoft Xbox Game



Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game:



Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game:



Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game:



Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Elden Ring: al centro del mondo ci sarà un grande albero di luce

Tra il 26 e il 27 agosto, invece, sarà il momento per premiare i giochi delle seguenti categorie.

Best Action Adventure Game:



Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Action Game:



Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft

Best Family Game:



Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio

Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

Best Indie Game:



Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive

Inua, Arte France

Lost in Random, Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game:



Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Encased, Koch Media

Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Simulation Game:



Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment

Gioco ancora non annunciato

Best Sports Game:



Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

FIFA 22, Electronic Arts

Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game:



Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

Company of Heroes 3, SEGA

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game:



Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Riders Republic, Ubisoft

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Ongoing Game:



Apex Legends, Electronic Arts

Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.

Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment

Most Original Game:



Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit

Riders Republic, Ubisoft

tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive

Best Announcement:



Tutti gli annunci dell'Openin Night Live sono candidati per questa categoria

Best Lineup:



Tutte le compagnia partner sono canditate per questa categoria

Best of Gamescom:



Tutti i vincitori delle precedenti categorie sono candidati per questa categoria

Best Trailer:



Tutti i trailer dell'Opening Night Live sono candidati

Diteci, cosa ne pensate di queste nomination? Elden Ring vincerà? Vi segnaliamo infine che Elden Ring è ufficialmente "difficile", non sarà doppiato in italiano.