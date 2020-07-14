Ghost of Tsushima, i voti della stampa lo promuovono, ma ci sono anche tante critiche

Tempo di voti anche per Ghost of Tsushima, l'ultima esclusiva di PS4. La stampa ha giudicato in modo positivo l'ultima fatica di Sucker Punch, con giudizi anche molto elevati. Non sono mancate però alcune critiche, anche molto accese.

In particolare sembra che le quest secondarie siano da dimenticare, difetto sottolineato da moltissime recensioni. Anche il sistema di combattimento ha suscitato più di qualche critica per via della mancanza di lock sui nemici, che rende il tutto troppo scivoloso.

Se volete più informazioni sul gioco, leggete la nostra recensione di Ghost of Tsushima, prima di dedicarvi all'elenco sottostante.