I giochi più venduti su PS Store di gennaio 2025 mostrano che ci piacciono quasi solo i grandi nomi

Sony ha reso disponibile le classifiche di vendita del mese di gennaio 2025 del PS Store per US/Canada ed Europa, divisi per regione e piattaforma. L'inizio del 2025 è stato povero di uscite, quindi ci sono perlopiù grandi titoli o vecchie glorie.
Oltre agli ovvi Call of Duty ed EA Sports FC, troviamo in classifica ancora opere come Phasmophobia, Hogwarts Legacy, GTA 5 e Minecraft.
Le classifiche del PS Store
I giochi più scaricati su PS5 in USA/Canada:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K25
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- Phasmophobia
- Minecraft
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- Arma Reforger
- Hogwarts Legacy
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
- Cyberpunk 2077
- ASTRO BOT
- NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black
- HELLDIVERS 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Crew Motorfest
- NHL 25
- UFC 5
- Palworld
Vediamo i giochi PS5 dell'Europa:
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Minecraft
- Phasmophobia
- UFC 5
- Arma Reforger
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- NBA 2K25
- Hell Let Loose
- ASTRO BOT
- F1 24
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Palworld
- Among Us
- Sea of Thieves
Passiamo ai giochi PS4 per US/Canada:
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Need for Speed Heat
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- The Forest
- A Way Out
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Need for Speed Payback
- Gang Beasts
- Battlefield V
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mafia Trilogy
- Unravel Two
- Battlefield 4
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Overcooked! 2
- Stardew Valley
Ora invece quelli PS4 per l'Europa:
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Need for Speed Heat
- The Forest
- A Way Out
- Battlefield V
- Unravel Two
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Need for Speed Payback
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Minecraft
- Battlefield 4
- Gang Beasts
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Mafia Trilogy
- Mortal Kombat X
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
I giochi PS VR2 degli USA/Canada sono:
- Beat Saber
- Among Us VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Pavlov
- Metro Awakening
- Swordsman VR
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH
Invece l'Europa su PS VR2 ha comprato:
- Beat Saber
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
- Metro Awakening
- Among Us VR
- Pavlov
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Subside
- Swordsman VR
Le ultime classifiche sono dedicate i free to play (PS4+PS5) in US/Canada:
- Marvel Rivals
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Wuthering Waves: Version 2.0
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- Asphalt Legends Unite
- Apex Legends
- The Sims 4
E i free to play (PS4+PS5) in Europa: