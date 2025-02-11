0

I giochi più venduti su PS Store di gennaio 2025 mostrano che ci piacciono quasi solo i grandi nomi

I giochi più venduti su PS Store di gennaio 2025 mettono in mostra una pletora di grandi nomi, con poche novità e - chiaramente - pochi nomi di nicchia che riescono a farsi spazio.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   11/02/2025
Dei giocatori di EA Sports FC 25

Sony ha reso disponibile le classifiche di vendita del mese di gennaio 2025 del PS Store per US/Canada ed Europa, divisi per regione e piattaforma. L'inizio del 2025 è stato povero di uscite, quindi ci sono perlopiù grandi titoli o vecchie glorie.

Oltre agli ovvi Call of Duty ed EA Sports FC, troviamo in classifica ancora opere come Phasmophobia, Hogwarts Legacy, GTA 5 e Minecraft.

Le classifiche del PS Store

I giochi più scaricati su PS5 in USA/Canada:

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. NBA 2K25
  4. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  5. Phasmophobia
  6. Minecraft
  7. EA SPORTS FC 25
  8. EA SPORTS College Football 25
  9. Arma Reforger
  10. Hogwarts Legacy
  11. DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
  12. Cyberpunk 2077
  13. ASTRO BOT
  14. NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black
  15. HELLDIVERS 2
  16. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  17. The Crew Motorfest
  18. NHL 25
  19. UFC 5
  20. Palworld
Un soldato di Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 che mira con un fucile

Vediamo i giochi PS5 dell'Europa:

  1. EA SPORTS FC 25
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  4. Hogwarts Legacy
  5. Minecraft
  6. Phasmophobia
  7. UFC 5
  8. Arma Reforger
  9. Cyberpunk 2077
  10. The Crew Motorfest
  11. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  12. NBA 2K25
  13. Hell Let Loose
  14. ASTRO BOT
  15. F1 24
  16. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
  17. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  18. Palworld
  19. Among Us
  20. Sea of Thieves

Passiamo ai giochi PS4 per US/Canada:

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  3. Need for Speed Heat
  4. Batman: Arkham Knight
  5. The Forest
  6. A Way Out
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Minecraft
  10. Need for Speed Payback
  11. Gang Beasts
  12. Battlefield V
  13. STAR WARS Battlefront II
  14. Mortal Kombat X
  15. Mafia Trilogy
  16. Unravel Two
  17. Battlefield 4
  18. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  19. Overcooked! 2
  20. Stardew Valley

Ora invece quelli PS4 per l'Europa:

  1. EA SPORTS FC 25
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Need for Speed Heat
  4. The Forest
  5. A Way Out
  6. Battlefield V
  7. Unravel Two
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Batman: Arkham Knight
  10. Battlefield 1
  11. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  12. Need for Speed Payback
  13. Hogwarts Legacy
  14. Minecraft
  15. Battlefield 4
  16. Gang Beasts
  17. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  18. Mafia Trilogy
  19. Mortal Kombat X
  20. STAR WARS Battlefront II

I giochi PS VR2 degli USA/Canada sono:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Among Us VR
  3. Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
  4. Alien: Rogue Incursion
  5. Arken Age
  6. Arizona Sunshine 2
  7. Pavlov
  8. Metro Awakening
  9. Swordsman VR
  10. Skydance's BEHEMOTH

Invece l'Europa su PS VR2 ha comprato:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
  3. Metro Awakening
  4. Among Us VR
  5. Pavlov
  6. Alien: Rogue Incursion
  7. Arken Age
  8. Arizona Sunshine 2
  9. Subside
  10. Swordsman VR

Le ultime classifiche sono dedicate i free to play (PS4+PS5) in US/Canada:

  1. Marvel Rivals
  2. Fortnite
  3. Roblox
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Wuthering Waves: Version 2.0
  6. Rocket League
  7. Fall Guys
  8. Asphalt Legends Unite
  9. Apex Legends
  10. The Sims 4

E i free to play (PS4+PS5) in Europa:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Marvel Rivals
  3. Roblox
  4. Rocket League
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone
  6. UFL
  7. Asphalt Legends Unite
  8. Wuthering Waves: Version 2.0
  9. Fall Guys
  10. VALORANT
