I giochi più venduti su PS Store di gennaio 2025 mostrano che ci piacciono quasi solo i grandi nomi

Sony ha reso disponibile le classifiche di vendita del mese di gennaio 2025 del PS Store per US/Canada ed Europa, divisi per regione e piattaforma. L'inizio del 2025 è stato povero di uscite, quindi ci sono perlopiù grandi titoli o vecchie glorie.

Oltre agli ovvi Call of Duty ed EA Sports FC, troviamo in classifica ancora opere come Phasmophobia, Hogwarts Legacy, GTA 5 e Minecraft.