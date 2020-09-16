Horizon Zero Dawn per PC: la patch 1.05 sistema i capelli di Aloy e molti altri bug

Guerrilla Games ha pubblicato la patch 1.05 di Horizon Zero Dawn per PC. Un aggiornamento che va ad aggredire diversi problemi noti come i capelli di Aloy che agiscono i maniera strana quando si gioca a più di 30fps e che va a sbloccare il framerate delle animazioni degli shader. Ma non solo. La lista dei bug sistemati è molto lunga.

Siamo già al quinto aggiornamento di Horizon Zero Dawn e lentamente lo sviluppatore olandese sta riuscendo a sistemare i problemi che affliggono il gioco. La lista di cambiamenti che accompagna la patch 1.05 di Horizon Zero Dawn è lunga e sistema diverse problematiche che sono emerse in questi mesi. Consentendo al gioco di mostrare tutte le sue qualità, esattamente come detto nella nostra recensione di Horizon Zero Dawn per PC.

Oltre ai problemi descritti sopra, la patch impedisce il gioco di andare in crash utilizzando l'antivirus Avast o quando c'è attivo NetPresenceManager. Come da tradizione basterà avviare Steam per vedere il gioco scaricare automaticamente l'aggiornamento. Tutte le novità possono essere trovate a questo indirizzo, ma ve le riportiamo comunque, anche se in lingua inglese.