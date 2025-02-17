0

Monster Hunter Wilds e Dragon Quest sono ancora i giochi più attesi da Famitsu

La rivista giapponese Famitsu ha pubblicato la consueta classifica settimanale con i giochi più attesi dai suoi lettori, dominata (ancora per poco?) da Monster Hunter Wilds e Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   17/02/2025
Uno dei personaggi di Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds e Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake sono ancora i giochi più attesi da Famitsu: la rivista giapponese ha pubblicato la tradizionale classifica settimanale, stilata sulla base dei voti dei suoi lettori, e sembra proprio che solo il lancio del titolo Capcom farà cambiare questa top 20.

  1. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds - 806 voti
  2. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake - 678 voti
  3. [PS5] Pragmata - 371 voti
  4. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - 360 voti
  5. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - 339 voti
  6. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake - 297 voti
  7. [NSW] Atelier Yumia - 270 voti
  8. [NSW] Leggende Pokémon: Z-A - 239 voti
  9. [NSW] Il Professor Layton e il Nuovo Mondo a Vapore - 233 voti
  10. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - 228 voti
  11. [NSW] Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster - 180 voti
  12. [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional - 164 voti
  13. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 143 voti
  14. [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 138 voti
  15. [NSW] Winning Post 10 2025 - 109 voti
  16. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 106 voti
  17. [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - 98 voti
  18. [PS5] Assassin's Creed Shadows - 95 voti
  19. [NSW] ToHeart - 92 voti
  20. [NSW] Utawarerumono Trilogy Set - 90 voti

Ormai manca poco

Come sappiamo, Monster Hunter Wilds sarà disponibile su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X|S a partire dal 28 febbraio e dunque la classifica è inevitabilmente destinata a cambiare, sebbene per Dragon Quest i tempi siano più lunghi e il misterioso Pragmata non sembra voler cedere il passo, nonostante del progetto non si sappia assolutamente nulla.

Probabilmente a quel punto vedremo risalire qualche nome importante, vedi ad esempio Leggende Pokémon: Z-A e Il Professor Layton e il Nuovo Mondo a Vapore, ma anche magari Assassin's Creed Shadows, che attualmente si trova ai margini della top 20.

#Classifica
