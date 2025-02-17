Monster Hunter Wilds e Dragon Quest sono ancora i giochi più attesi da Famitsu

Ormai manca poco

Come sappiamo, Monster Hunter Wilds sarà disponibile su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X|S a partire dal 28 febbraio e dunque la classifica è inevitabilmente destinata a cambiare, sebbene per Dragon Quest i tempi siano più lunghi e il misterioso Pragmata non sembra voler cedere il passo, nonostante del progetto non si sappia assolutamente nulla.

Probabilmente a quel punto vedremo risalire qualche nome importante, vedi ad esempio Leggende Pokémon: Z-A e Il Professor Layton e il Nuovo Mondo a Vapore, ma anche magari Assassin's Creed Shadows, che attualmente si trova ai margini della top 20.