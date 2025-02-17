Monster Hunter Wilds e Dragon Quest sono ancora i giochi più attesi da Famitsu

Monster Hunter Wilds e Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake sono ancora i giochi più attesi da Famitsu: la rivista giapponese ha pubblicato la tradizionale classifica settimanale, stilata sulla base dei voti dei suoi lettori, e sembra proprio che solo il lancio del titolo Capcom farà cambiare questa top 20.
- [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds - 806 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake - 678 voti
- [PS5] Pragmata - 371 voti
- [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - 360 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - 339 voti
- [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake - 297 voti
- [NSW] Atelier Yumia - 270 voti
- [NSW] Leggende Pokémon: Z-A - 239 voti
- [NSW] Il Professor Layton e il Nuovo Mondo a Vapore - 233 voti
- [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - 228 voti
- [NSW] Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster - 180 voti
- [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional - 164 voti
- [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 143 voti
- [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 138 voti
- [NSW] Winning Post 10 2025 - 109 voti
- [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 106 voti
- [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - 98 voti
- [PS5] Assassin's Creed Shadows - 95 voti
- [NSW] ToHeart - 92 voti
- [NSW] Utawarerumono Trilogy Set - 90 voti
Ormai manca poco
Come sappiamo, Monster Hunter Wilds sarà disponibile su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X|S a partire dal 28 febbraio e dunque la classifica è inevitabilmente destinata a cambiare, sebbene per Dragon Quest i tempi siano più lunghi e il misterioso Pragmata non sembra voler cedere il passo, nonostante del progetto non si sappia assolutamente nulla.
Probabilmente a quel punto vedremo risalire qualche nome importante, vedi ad esempio Leggende Pokémon: Z-A e Il Professor Layton e il Nuovo Mondo a Vapore, ma anche magari Assassin's Creed Shadows, che attualmente si trova ai margini della top 20.