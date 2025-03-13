Monster Hunter Wilds e PS5 sono nuovamente in testa nelle classifiche giapponesi, bene le remaster di Suikoden

Come ogni settimana Famitsu ha svelato le classifiche di vendita dei giochi in formato retail e le console più acquistate in Giappone. Per quanto riguarda il software, Monster Hunter Wilds è ancora una volta al primo posto e con largo stacco sulla concorrenza.

Nell'ultima settimana l'hunting game di Capcom ha totalizzato 101.058 copie vendute in madrepatria, più del doppio di Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars che è al secondo e terzo posto, rispettivamente con le versioni Nintendo Switch e PS5. A ogni modo le vendite di Wilds sono sì elevate, ma parliamo di un sesto rispetto alle 600.000 piazzate nella settimana di lancio. Di seguito la top 10 (tra parentesi le vendite totali):