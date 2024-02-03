Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Bros. Wonder domina la classifica dell'eShop

Super Mario Bros. Wonder anche questa settimana svetta sulla cima della classifica dei giochi più venduti sull' eShop di Nintendo Switch, con un sorprendente Overcooked: Special Edition al secondo posto e Just Dance 2024 Edition sul gradino più basso del podio. Di seguito la top 30 al completo.

I soliti noti dominano la classifica dei giochi disponibili solo in digitale

Come forse saprete, oltre alla classifica normale, l'eShop propone anche una dedicata ai giochi disponibili esclusivamente in formato digitale. In questo caso in testa troviamo dei sempreverde, con Among Us al primo posto, seguito da Stardew Valley e il colorato puzzle Suika Game. Vediamo la top 30: