Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Bros. Wonder domina la classifica dell'eShop

Super Mario Bros. Wonder anche questa settimana svetta sulla cima della classifica dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch, con un sorprendente Overcooked: Special Edition al secondo posto e Just Dance 2024 Edition sul gradino più basso del podio. Di seguito la top 30 al completo.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Overcooked 2
- Minecraft
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Stardew Valley
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Cult of the Lamb
- It Takes Two
- Suika Game
- Mario Party Superstars
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- EA Sports FC 24
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- Unravel Two
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Surgeon Simulator CPR
- Red Dead Redemption
- Super Mario Party
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Hole io
- Overcooked 2
I soliti noti dominano la classifica dei giochi disponibili solo in digitale
Come forse saprete, oltre alla classifica normale, l'eShop propone anche una dedicata ai giochi disponibili esclusivamente in formato digitale. In questo caso in testa troviamo dei sempreverde, con Among Us al primo posto, seguito da Stardew Valley e il colorato puzzle Suika Game. Vediamo la top 30:
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Suika Game
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Surgeon Simulator CPR
- Hole io
- Poppy Playtime
- Hollow Knight
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Subnautica
- Sea of Stars
- Airplane Flight Simulator
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Boomerang Fu
- Human: Fall Flat
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
- Slime Rancher
- Truck Simulator 2024 - USA Driver Zone
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Pico Park
- Stick Fight: The Game
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Vampire Survivors
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Good Pizza, Great Pizza
- Uno
- Neon Drifter - Cyber Racing
- SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog