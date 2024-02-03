1

Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Bros. Wonder domina la classifica dell'eShop

Scopriamo le nuove classifiche di vendita dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch di questa settimana, con Super Mario Bros. Wonder che domina la top 30 generale.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   03/02/2024

Super Mario Bros. Wonder anche questa settimana svetta sulla cima della classifica dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch, con un sorprendente Overcooked: Special Edition al secondo posto e Just Dance 2024 Edition sul gradino più basso del podio. Di seguito la top 30 al completo.

  1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  2. Overcooked: Special Edition
  3. Just Dance 2024 Edition
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Overcooked 2
  6. Minecraft
  7. Hogwarts Legacy
  8. Among Us
  9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  11. Stardew Valley
  12. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  13. Cult of the Lamb
  14. It Takes Two
  15. Suika Game
  16. Mario Party Superstars
  17. Nintendo Switch Sports
  18. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  19. EA Sports FC 24
  20. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  21. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  22. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
  23. Unravel Two
  24. Kirby's Dream Buffet
  25. Surgeon Simulator CPR
  26. Red Dead Redemption
  27. Super Mario Party
  28. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  29. Hole io
  30. Overcooked 2

I soliti noti dominano la classifica dei giochi disponibili solo in digitale

Among Us Hats

Come forse saprete, oltre alla classifica normale, l'eShop propone anche una dedicata ai giochi disponibili esclusivamente in formato digitale. In questo caso in testa troviamo dei sempreverde, con Among Us al primo posto, seguito da Stardew Valley e il colorato puzzle Suika Game. Vediamo la top 30:

  1. Among Us
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Suika Game
  4. Kirby's Dream Buffet
  5. Surgeon Simulator CPR
  6. Hole io
  7. Poppy Playtime
  8. Hollow Knight
  9. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
  10. Subnautica
  11. Sea of Stars
  12. Airplane Flight Simulator
  13. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  14. Boomerang Fu
  15. Human: Fall Flat
  16. Dave the Diver
  17. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  18. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
  19. Slime Rancher
  20. Truck Simulator 2024 - USA Driver Zone
  21. Ultimate Chicken Horse
  22. Pico Park
  23. Stick Fight: The Game
  24. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  25. Vampire Survivors
  26. Contra Anniversary Collection
  27. Good Pizza, Great Pizza
  28. Uno
  29. Neon Drifter - Cyber Racing
  30. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

