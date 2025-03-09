Nuove immagini di Death Stranding 2, ecco il prezzo delle edizioni

Kojima Productions e Sony hanno pubblicato alcune nuove immagini di Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, annunciando contestualmente il prezzo delle edizioni che sarà possibile prenotare a partire dal 17 marzo, come già riportato.
Le informazioni arrivano dal PlayStation Blog, che ha pubblicato un post con tutte le informazioni sui preorder alcuni minuti dopo il debutto del lungo trailer con cui è stata rivelata la data di uscita del gioco, disponibile in esclusiva su PS5 il prossimo 26 giugno.
Contenuti e prezzo delle edizioni
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Standard Edition (79,99€)
- Quokka Hologram (bonus preorder)
- Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3) (bonus preorder)
- Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3) (bonus preorder)
- Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3) (bonus preorder)
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Digital Deluxe Edition (89,99€)
- Una copia del gioco in formato digitale
- 48 ore di accesso anticipato
- Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock
- Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Quokka Patch
- Chiral Feline Patch
- Why Me? Patch
- Quokka Hologram (bonus preorder)
- Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3) (bonus preorder)
- Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3) (bonus preorder)
- Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3) (bonus preorder)
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Collector's Edition (249,99€)
- Una copia del gioco in formato digitale
- 48 ore di accesso anticipato
- Box da collezione
- Statua di Magellan Man alta circa 38 centimetri
- Figurina di Dollman alta circa 7,5 centimetri
- Art cards
- Una lettera da Hideo Kojima
- Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock
- Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Quokka Patch
- Chiral Feline Patch
- Why Me? Patch
- Quokka Hologram (bonus preorder)
- Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3) (bonus preorder)
- Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3) (bonus preorder)
- Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3) (bonus preorder)
C'è anche Luca Marinelli
Come abbiamo visto stasera, nel nuovo trailer di Death Stranding 2: On the Beach c'è Luca Marinelli, ed è possibile vedere l'attore italiano anche nelle immagini che trovate qui di seguito: il personaggio che interpreta si chiama Neil e i riferimenti a Metal Gear Solid sono assolutamente palesi.
In effetti non c'è da stupirsi: Hideo Kojima ha detto che Marinelli sarebbe uno Snake perfetto e, in mancanza d'altro, ha voluto portare questa visione nel suo nuovo progetto.