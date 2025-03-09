Nuove immagini di Death Stranding 2, ecco il prezzo delle edizioni

Le informazioni arrivano dal PlayStation Blog, che ha pubblicato un post con tutte le informazioni sui preorder alcuni minuti dopo il debutto del lungo trailer con cui è stata rivelata la data di uscita del gioco , disponibile in esclusiva su PS5 il prossimo 26 giugno.

Kojima Productions e Sony hanno pubblicato alcune nuove immagini di Death Stranding 2: On the Beach , annunciando contestualmente il prezzo delle edizioni che sarà possibile prenotare a partire dal 17 marzo, come già riportato.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Collector's Edition (249,99€)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Digital Deluxe Edition (89,99€)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Standard Edition (79,99€)

C'è anche Luca Marinelli

Come abbiamo visto stasera, nel nuovo trailer di Death Stranding 2: On the Beach c'è Luca Marinelli, ed è possibile vedere l'attore italiano anche nelle immagini che trovate qui di seguito: il personaggio che interpreta si chiama Neil e i riferimenti a Metal Gear Solid sono assolutamente palesi.

In effetti non c'è da stupirsi: Hideo Kojima ha detto che Marinelli sarebbe uno Snake perfetto e, in mancanza d'altro, ha voluto portare questa visione nel suo nuovo progetto.