One Piece, Nami prende vita nel cosplay di yumime_cos: le immagini

Con l'inizio della nuova giornata del 21 ottobre 2020, torna anche l'appuntamento con la nostra rubrica dedicata ai cosplay. Il soggetto del giorno sarà la bella Nami di One Piece: non è la prima volta e non sarà neanche l'ultima.
La cosplayer yumime_cos ha dedicato il suo ultimo lavoro proprio alla celebre protagonista femminile dell'anime (e manga) di Eiichiro Oda. Abbiamo diverse immagini da mostrarvi in questo caso, dunque cominciamo con la prima:
Va notata l'attenzione per i particolari e gli accessori del costume: la fedeltà al personaggio di Nami è assoluta.
"Sorry, but I don't have time to fool around with you." And here we go with the next Nami picture 🙌🍊❤️ Its getting really cold now and I'm happy I already have some Nami pictures, otherwise I would freeze my ass off 😂 So it's gonna be time for warmer cosplays now 👌 📸: @dermarvboy 🎨: me #onepiece #nami #cosplay #namicosplay #onepiececosplay #onepiecenami #namionepiece #strawhatpirates #eiichirooda #onepieceanime #monkeydruffy #monkeydluffy #luffy #ruffy #aftertwoyears #timeskip #strawhat #pirates #pirategirl #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #cosplaymakeup #cosplayphotography #animecosplay #animegirl #mexlight #mexlight2020
Infine un'ultima immagine. Cosa ne pensate di questo cosplay? Fatecelo sapere con un bel commento. Ma a tema One Piece ne abbiamo già altri da offrirvene: per esempio Nico Robin, oppure Boa Hancock.
First Nami Picture from #mexlight 🙌 I must say I was quite unsure because of this cosplay and even while wearing it I got some nasty comments like 'whore' from some teenagers passing by the shooting :/ But in the end I had a great day and many supportive friends around me 😊❤️ thank you all 💕❤️💖 📸: @knipserkind 🎨: me #onepiece #nami #cosplay #namicosplay #onepiececosplay #onepiecenami #namionepiece #strawhatpirates #eiichirooda #onepieceanime #monkeydruffy #monkeydluffy #luffy #ruffy #aftertwoyears #timeskip #strawhat #animegirl #animecosplay #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #cosplaymakeup #cosplayphotography #mexlight2020