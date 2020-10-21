One Piece, Nami prende vita nel cosplay di yumime_cos: le immagini

Alcune immagini ci mostrano un recente cosplay di Nami, a tema One Piece: l'ha realizzato yumime_cos.

NOTIZIA di Simone Pettine   —   21/10/2020
0

Con l'inizio della nuova giornata del 21 ottobre 2020, torna anche l'appuntamento con la nostra rubrica dedicata ai cosplay. Il soggetto del giorno sarà la bella Nami di One Piece: non è la prima volta e non sarà neanche l'ultima.

La cosplayer yumime_cos ha dedicato il suo ultimo lavoro proprio alla celebre protagonista femminile dell'anime (e manga) di Eiichiro Oda. Abbiamo diverse immagini da mostrarvi in questo caso, dunque cominciamo con la prima:

Va notata l'attenzione per i particolari e gli accessori del costume: la fedeltà al personaggio di Nami è assoluta.

Infine un'ultima immagine. Cosa ne pensate di questo cosplay? Fatecelo sapere con un bel commento. Ma a tema One Piece ne abbiamo già altri da offrirvene: per esempio Nico Robin, oppure Boa Hancock.

