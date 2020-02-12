Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, ottimi voti su Famitsu

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers ha convinto i redattori della rivista giapponese Famitsu, portando a casa ottimi voti: quattro 9, per un totale di 36/40.



Non è andata altrettanto bene a Daymare: 1998, che si è dovuto accontentare di due 8, un 7 e un 6 per un totale di 29/40: un voto relativamente basso rispetto alla media del magazine nipponico, sempre abbastanza di manica larga.



Fra le altre recensioni troviamo Mosaic (29/40), Everything (31/40) e Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (32/40).



Famitsu - I voti del numero 1628



Daymare: 1998 (PS4) - 8/7/6/8 [29/40]

Everything (PS4, Switch) - 8/8/7/8 [31/40]

Mosaic (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - 7/7/7/8 [29/40]

Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (PS4, Switch) - 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Monster Viator (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - 7/7/7/6 [27/40]

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (PS4, Switch) - 9/9/9/9 [36/40]

Red Bow (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - 6/7/6/6 [25/40]

Roof Rage (Switch) - 7/8/7/8 [30/40]

Stories Untold (Switch) - 7/8/8/8 [31/40]

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (PS4, Switch) - 8/8/8/8 [32/40]