Returnal per PS5 terzo nella classifica PlayStation Store di aprile 2021

Returnal, l'esclusiva PS5 sviluppata da Housemarque, si è piazzato in terza posizione nella classifica PlayStation Store di aprile 2021, nonostante il lancio alla fine del mese.
Sembra dunque che le vendite digitali dello sparatutto in stile roguelite siano andate bene, laddove invece in ambito retail i risultati non sono stati entusiasmanti: già nella seconda settimana il gioco è uscito dalla top 10 inglese.
Per quanto riguarda le prime posizioni, negli Stati Uniti il chiaro vincitore è stato MLB The Show 21, sia nella classifica PlayStation 5 che in quella PS4, nonostante le polemiche che ne hanno accompagnato il lancio.
Situazione diversa invece in Europa, con top 10 decisamente più conservative: in ambito next-gen il gioco più scaricato da PS Store è stato FIFA 21, mentre su PlayStation 4 si assiste ancora al dominio di Grand Theft Auto V.
Classifica PlayStation Store PS5, aprile 2021 - USA e Canada
- MLB The Show 21
- Outriders
- Returnal
- Mortal Kombat 11
- It Takes Two
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21
- Madden NFL 21
Classifica PlayStation Store PS5, aprile 2021 - Europa
- FIFA 21
- Outriders
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Marvel's Avengers
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
Classifica PlayStation Store PS4, aprile 2021 - USA e Canada
- MLB The Show 21
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Outriders
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K21
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Classifica PlayStation Store PS4, aprile 2021 - Europa
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 21
- F1 2020
- Minecraft
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Gran Turismo Sport
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
- Ghost of Tsushima
Classifica PlayStation Store PS VR, aprile 2021 - USA e Canada
- Beat Saber
- Superhot VR
- Job Simulator
- Creed Rise to Glory
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Gorn
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Doom 3: VR Edition
- Arizona Sunshine
- lvo VR
Classifica PlayStation Store PS VR, aprile 2021 - Europa
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Alvo VR
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Doom 3: VR Edition
- Swordsman VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- Gorn