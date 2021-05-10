Returnal per PS5 terzo nella classifica PlayStation Store di aprile 2021

Returnal, l'esclusiva PS5 sviluppata da Housemarque, si è piazzato in terza posizione nella classifica PlayStation Store di aprile 2021, nonostante il lancio alla fine del mese.

Sembra dunque che le vendite digitali dello sparatutto in stile roguelite siano andate bene, laddove invece in ambito retail i risultati non sono stati entusiasmanti: già nella seconda settimana il gioco è uscito dalla top 10 inglese.

Per quanto riguarda le prime posizioni, negli Stati Uniti il chiaro vincitore è stato MLB The Show 21, sia nella classifica PlayStation 5 che in quella PS4, nonostante le polemiche che ne hanno accompagnato il lancio.

Situazione diversa invece in Europa, con top 10 decisamente più conservative: in ambito next-gen il gioco più scaricato da PS Store è stato FIFA 21, mentre su PlayStation 4 si assiste ancora al dominio di Grand Theft Auto V.

Classifica PlayStation Store PS5, aprile 2021 - USA e Canada

