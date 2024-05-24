Stellar Blade domina indisturbato in Giappone, nella Top 30 è quasi l'unico gioco PS5

Famitsu ha pubblicato la versione estesa della classifica dei giochi più venduti nel Sol Levante in formato fisico e possiamo vedere come Stellar Blade ancora una volta abbia ottenuto la prima posizione.

Ecco la Top 30 dei giochi più venduti in Giappone dal 13 al 19 maggio (il numero tra parentesi indica le vendite totali fino al 19 maggio):

[PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE) - 10.935 (91.099) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) - 10.536 (3.570.190) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 7.096 (5.842.332) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 6.007 (7.771.954) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) - 4.646 (3.526.590) [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo) - 4.486 (39.782) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) - 4.223 (1.855.966) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 3.927 (4.301.105) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 3.678 (5.509.947) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo) - 3.448 (168.996) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami) - 3.298 (1.056.454) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) - 2.799 (1.444.842) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlatto / Pokemon Violetto (The Pokemon Company) - 2.723 (5.345.881) [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) - 2.220 (979.482) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) - 2.190 (2.287.201) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 2.102 (1.282.222) [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts) - 2.023 (48.779) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) - 1.990 (1.330.101) [NSW] Biomutant (THQ Nordic) - 1.878 (New) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA) - 1.861 (163.806) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) - 1.743 (2.479.047) [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games) - 1.731 (51.182) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) - 1.696 (1.211.240) [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Sweep the Board! (Aniplex) - 1.663 (21.308) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 1.614 (1.982.889) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 1.612 (2.294.508) [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE) - 1.531 (122.031) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintend0) - 1.425 (1.112.868) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) - 1.383 (330.571) [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo) - 1.358 (160.383)

Come possiamo notare, Stellar Blade è l'unico gioco PS5 in Top 10 e per trovare un altro titolo dobbiamo arrivare fino alle 27esima posizione con Rise of the Ronin, seguito poi da Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.