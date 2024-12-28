Super Mario Party Jamboree è stato il gioco più venduto dell'eShop a Natale, ecco la classifica completa

Come ogni weekend è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch, che anche nella settimana di Natale vede in vetta Super Mario Party: Jamboree. Del resto è un titolo perfetto per svagarsi con amici e parenti durante le feste.

Proseguendo troviamo i sempreverdi Hogwarts Legacy e Minecraft, rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto. Anche il resto della top 10 è piuttosto familiare e include classici come Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Stardew Valley, Among Us e Okami HD, che recentemente ha avuto un boost di vendite grazie all'annuncio del sequel ai The Game Awards.