Super Mario Party Jamboree è stato il gioco più venduto dell'eShop a Natale, ecco la classifica completa

Super Mario Party Jamboree domina nuovamente la classifica dei giochi più venduti dell'eShop nella settimana di Natale.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   28/12/2024
I personaggi di Super Mario Party Jamboree
Come ogni weekend è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch, che anche nella settimana di Natale vede in vetta Super Mario Party: Jamboree. Del resto è un titolo perfetto per svagarsi con amici e parenti durante le feste.

Proseguendo troviamo i sempreverdi Hogwarts Legacy e Minecraft, rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto. Anche il resto della top 10 è piuttosto familiare e include classici come Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Stardew Valley, Among Us e Okami HD, che recentemente ha avuto un boost di vendite grazie all'annuncio del sequel ai The Game Awards.

I giochi più venduti sull'eShop di Switch a Natale

Vediamo la top 30 al completo:

  1. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  2. Hogwarts Legacy
  3. Minecraft
  4. Nintendo Switch Sports
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Stardew Valley
  7. Little Friends: Dogs & Cats
  8. Among Us
  9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  10. Okami HD
  11. Overcooked 2
  12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  13. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  14. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  15. LEGO Jurassic World
  16. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  17. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  18. MySims: Cozy Bundle
  19. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  20. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  21. Super Mario Odyssey
  22. Balatro
  23. EA Sports FC 25
  24. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  25. Just Dance 2023 Edition
  26. My Cozy Room
  27. Stray
  28. Mario & Luigi: Brothership
  29. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  30. Hole io
Un mago di Hogwarts Legacy
Di seguito invece troviamo la top 30 dei giochi più venduti disponibili esclusivamente in formato digitale:

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Among Us
  3. Okami HD
  4. Balatro
  5. My Cozy Room
  6. Hole io
  7. Little Kitty, Big City
  8. Cookulo
  9. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  10. Jurassic World Evolution
  11. Hollow Knight
  12. Paper io 2
  13. Slime Rancher
  14. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  15. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  16. Dinosaur RPG: Dino Survival Simulator Survivor
  17. Cozy Grove
  18. Ori and the Blind Forest
  19. No More Snow
  20. Stick Fight: The Game
  21. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
  22. Ultimate Chicken Horse
  23. Sonic x Shadow Generations
  24. Fez
  25. Airplane Flight Simulator
  26. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind
  27. Pizza Tower
  28. Kirby's Dream Buffet
  29. Border Police: Contraband Simulator 2024
  30. Strange Horticulture
#Classifica
Segnalazione Errore
