Super Mario Party Jamboree è stato il gioco più venduto dell'eShop a Natale, ecco la classifica completa

Come ogni weekend è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch, che anche nella settimana di Natale vede in vetta Super Mario Party: Jamboree. Del resto è un titolo perfetto per svagarsi con amici e parenti durante le feste.
Proseguendo troviamo i sempreverdi Hogwarts Legacy e Minecraft, rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto. Anche il resto della top 10 è piuttosto familiare e include classici come Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Stardew Valley, Among Us e Okami HD, che recentemente ha avuto un boost di vendite grazie all'annuncio del sequel ai The Game Awards.
I giochi più venduti sull'eShop di Switch a Natale
Vediamo la top 30 al completo:
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Minecraft
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Stardew Valley
- Little Friends: Dogs & Cats
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Okami HD
- Overcooked 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Jurassic World
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- MySims: Cozy Bundle
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Balatro
- EA Sports FC 25
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Just Dance 2023 Edition
- My Cozy Room
- Stray
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Hole io
Di seguito invece troviamo la top 30 dei giochi più venduti disponibili esclusivamente in formato digitale:
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Okami HD
- Balatro
- My Cozy Room
- Hole io
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Cookulo
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Hollow Knight
- Paper io 2
- Slime Rancher
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Dinosaur RPG: Dino Survival Simulator Survivor
- Cozy Grove
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- No More Snow
- Stick Fight: The Game
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Sonic x Shadow Generations
- Fez
- Airplane Flight Simulator
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind
- Pizza Tower
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Border Police: Contraband Simulator 2024
- Strange Horticulture