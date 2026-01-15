Svelate le nomination dei Game Developers Choice Awards: altra incetta di premi per Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Sono state annunciate le nomination della 26ª edizione dei Game Developers Choice Awards, una delle premiazioni più importanti e rispettate dell'industria videoludica, che si terrà il 12 marzo durante la GDC Festival of Gaming di San Francisco. Possono concorrere tutti i giochi usciti nel corso dell'anno precedente, con candidature e vincitori selezionati dall'International Choice Awards Network, un gruppo composto da sviluppatori di alto profilo.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 guida la lista con ben sette nomination su nove categorie, inclusa la più prestigiosa, il Game of the Year. Insomma, anche stavolta il team di Sanfall Interactive potrebbe fare incetta di premi.
Seguono a parimerito con quattro nomination Blue Prince, Ghost of Yotei e Split Fiction, mentre Donkey Kong Bananza, Death Stranding 2, Dispatch, Hollow Knight Silksong e Ball X Pit competono in tre categorie a testa.
Tutte le nomination dei GDC Awards 2026
Game of the Year
- Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
Menzioni d'onore
- Absolum
- BALL X PIT
- Hades II
Best Audio
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Rift of the NecroDancer (Brace Yourself Games, Tic Toc Games / Klei Publishing)
- South of Midnight (Compulsion Games / Xbox Game Studios)
Menzioni d'onore
- ARC Raiders
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Lumines Arise
- To a T
Best Debut
- BALL X PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends / Devolver Digital)
- Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)
- Dispatch (Adhoc Studio)
Menzioni d'onore
- ARC Raiders
- Consume Me
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy
- The Roottrees are Dead
Best Design
- BALL X PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends / Devolver Digital)
- Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
Menzioni d'onore
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- The Alters
Innovation Award
- BALL X PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends / Devolver Digital)
- Baby Steps (Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy / Devolver Digital)
- Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Menzioni d'onore
- CloverPit
- Consume Me
- REPO
- Sunderfolk
- To a T
Best Narrative
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)
- Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastián Valbuena / Panic)
- Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
Menzioni d'onore
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- South of Midnight
- The Outer Worlds 2
- The Séance of Blake Manor
Best Technology
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
Menzioni d'onore
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- PEAK
Best Visual Art
- Absolum (Guard Crush Games, Dotemu, Supamonks / Dotemu)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Keeper (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)
Menzioni d'onore
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- South of Midnight
- Sword of the Sea
- The Midnight Walk
Social Impact Award
- And Roger (TearyHand Studio / Kodansha)
- Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia)
- Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastián Valbuena / Panic)
- Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
Menzioni d'onore
- Herdling
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- PEAK
- To a T