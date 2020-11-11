The Witcher 3: Ciri si rilassa in lingerie nel cosplay di likeassassin

Perché CD Projekt Red non ha pensato alla lingerie di Ciri? Questa è la domanda che si è posta la cosplayer likeassassin, al secolo Christina Volkova, realizzando il cosplay del personaggio, immaginato in un fienile mentre mangia della frutta. Perché mangiarla in lingerie? Difficile dirlo, ma sinceramente non è la prima domanda che ci siamo posti guardando le foto.
Ovviamente, da appassionati di moda abbiamo subito notato la bellezza dell'intimo della ragazza, disegnato dalla cosplayer stessa in collaborazione con Fenindom Cosplay Agency. Ne esiste anche un modello alternativo, visibile nella seconda foto, maggiormente coprente e caratterizzato da un colore rosso carminio.
Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon è uno dei personaggi principali della saga The Witcher di Andrzej Sapkowski. La cosplayer ha però scelto come modello la Ciri vista in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt dello sviluppatore polacco CD Projekt Red, attualmente impegnato con Cyberpunk 2077.
Why Cdprojekt red didn't think over Ciri's lingerie?🤔 ⠀ There is many other characters with the original lingerie design (if you played this game properly you 100% know all of them 😂) So I and @fdcosplaystudio which created this set think that if Ciri had lingerie it would definitely be like this 👀 ⠀ Поохотилась на монстров и теперь позирую на сеновале с яблоками!😂 Сено, кстати, настоящее! После сьемки я ходила с красными пятнами на коленях и ступнях, и обтряхивала с себя кусочки травы, но это было очень смешно и необычно. Желаю каждому попробовать поваляться на сеновале 😂 ⠀ Дизайн и пошив белья от @fdcosplaystudio Фото @fokken__greed Помощников не было, мы все сами 😂
Meet new set of Witcher Lingerie Collection! ⠀ This was one of ling term builds made by our team. First design of this generation was commissioned years ago, yet now we decided to give it a chance and make new model for our store! Firstly we planned to make only white set, yet @moonka_moonka offered additional design, inspired by Skellige design... And now both of them available for orders! ⠀ As other lingerie models, these sets require booking of slot, as all models gonna be custom made according to customers measurements. Currently we have open slots for early November. Quantity of slots is limited and pretty tight. Yet all of them gonna be done with big love and attention to details ❤️ ⠀ Thank again to amazing media crew for these amazing pics! ⠀ Cosplay by @likeassasin Photo by @fokken__greed
Witcher Lingerie Collection - Booking Update ⠀ From all FD Cosplay Studio team we would to thank you so much for your interest towards our products! We are glad to inform you, that our November slots gotta get additional slots, since standard slots are all sold out. This means a lot for our small team, as it shows genuine interest of our community towards our products. ⠀ Tomorrow we gonna update our highlights to show you more products, available for booking on early November. Even with added slots quantity of sets is limited, so if you planned to get your orders till New Year, that's the best time to set it up! ⠀ Cosplay by @likeassassin Photo by @fokken__greed