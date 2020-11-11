The Witcher 3: Ciri si rilassa in lingerie nel cosplay di likeassassin

Perché CD Projekt Red non ha pensato alla lingerie di Ciri? Questa è la domanda che si è posta la cosplayer likeassassin, al secolo Christina Volkova, realizzando il cosplay del personaggio, immaginato in un fienile mentre mangia della frutta. Perché mangiarla in lingerie? Difficile dirlo, ma sinceramente non è la prima domanda che ci siamo posti guardando le foto.

Ovviamente, da appassionati di moda abbiamo subito notato la bellezza dell'intimo della ragazza, disegnato dalla cosplayer stessa in collaborazione con Fenindom Cosplay Agency. Ne esiste anche un modello alternativo, visibile nella seconda foto, maggiormente coprente e caratterizzato da un colore rosso carminio.

Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon è uno dei personaggi principali della saga The Witcher di Andrzej Sapkowski. La cosplayer ha però scelto come modello la Ciri vista in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt dello sviluppatore polacco CD Projekt Red, attualmente impegnato con Cyberpunk 2077.

