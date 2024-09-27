Altri giochi potenziati da PlayStation 5 Pro sono stati scoperti: vediamo una lista di tutti quelli confermati

PlayStation 5 Pro arriverà a novembre e una delle grandi domande dei giocatori è: quali sono i videogiochi che effettivamente sfrutteranno la superiore potenza di questa nuova macchina da gioco di Sony? Abbiamo già una lista parziale di questi titoli e, ora, ne spuntano altri.

Tramite Reddit, un utente ha svelato di aver notato altri giochi precedentemente non confermati come "potenziati da PS5 Pro", grazie al fatto che la pagina prodotto del PS Store ora segnala se il videogioco supporta la nuova console. Precisamente, parliamo di giochi come Fortnite, Madden NFL 25, EA Sports College Football 25 e Warframe.