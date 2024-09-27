0

Altri giochi potenziati da PlayStation 5 Pro sono stati scoperti: vediamo una lista di tutti quelli confermati

I giocatori PlayStation hanno scoperto ulteriori giochi potenziati da PlayStation 5 Pro: vediamo una lista di quelli che fino ad ora sono stati confermati ufficialmente.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   27/09/2024
PS5 Pro

PlayStation 5 Pro arriverà a novembre e una delle grandi domande dei giocatori è: quali sono i videogiochi che effettivamente sfrutteranno la superiore potenza di questa nuova macchina da gioco di Sony? Abbiamo già una lista parziale di questi titoli e, ora, ne spuntano altri.

Tramite Reddit, un utente ha svelato di aver notato altri giochi precedentemente non confermati come "potenziati da PS5 Pro", grazie al fatto che la pagina prodotto del PS Store ora segnala se il videogioco supporta la nuova console. Precisamente, parliamo di giochi come Fortnite, Madden NFL 25, EA Sports College Football 25 e Warframe.

Una lista dei giochi potenziati da PS5 Pro scoperti fino ad ora

Ecco i giochi che, ad oggi, sono confermati come potenziati da PS5 Pro:

Alan Wake 2 è uno dei giochi potenziati da PS5 Pro
Alan Wake 2 è uno dei giochi potenziati da PS5 Pro

Diteci, la lista include giochi che vi interesserebbe provare in versione potenziata?

#Sony
