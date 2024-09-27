Altri giochi potenziati da PlayStation 5 Pro sono stati scoperti: vediamo una lista di tutti quelli confermati

PlayStation 5 Pro arriverà a novembre e una delle grandi domande dei giocatori è: quali sono i videogiochi che effettivamente sfrutteranno la superiore potenza di questa nuova macchina da gioco di Sony? Abbiamo già una lista parziale di questi titoli e, ora, ne spuntano altri.
Tramite Reddit, un utente ha svelato di aver notato altri giochi precedentemente non confermati come "potenziati da PS5 Pro", grazie al fatto che la pagina prodotto del PS Store ora segnala se il videogioco supporta la nuova console. Precisamente, parliamo di giochi come Fortnite, Madden NFL 25, EA Sports College Football 25 e Warframe.
Una lista dei giochi potenziati da PS5 Pro scoperti fino ad ora
Ecco i giochi che, ad oggi, sono confermati come potenziati da PS5 Pro:
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- Demon's Souls
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Empire of the Ants
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- The First Descendant
- Fortnite
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel Rivals
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Mortal Kombat 1
- My Little Universe
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- No Man's Sky
- Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Redacted
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Retrieval
- Rise of the Ronin
- Spider-Man Remastered
- Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Spider-Man 2
- Spine: This is Gun Fu
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- Towers of Aghasba
- Until Dawn
- Warframe
- War Thunder
- Wolverine
- World of Warships: Legends
- PS VR2 - cyubeVR
- PS VR2 - Kayak VR Mirage
Diteci, la lista include giochi che vi interesserebbe provare in versione potenziata?