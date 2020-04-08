Animal Crossing: New Horizons, altro risultato incredibile nelle classifiche giapponesi

Famitsu ha pubblicato le classifiche giapponesi della settimana che va dal 30 marzo al 5 aprile 2020, che vedono Animal Crossing: New Horizons ancora primo in classifica con ben 423.367 copie fisiche vendute, risultato che lo proietta oltre le tre milioni di copie vendute, avvicinandolo a hit quali Super Smash Bros. Ultimate e Pokémon Spada e Scudo, e facendogli superare Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. L'unica nuova uscita nella top 10 è Resident Evil 3 per PS4, che ha venduto 189.490 copie, piazzandosi in seconda posizione. Per il resto viene confermato il predominio di Nintendo Switch.

Dominio evidente anche nelle vendite hardware, dove tra Switch Lite e Switch normale sono state vendute più di 150.000 unità, lì dove PlayStation 4 non ha raggiunto le 20.000 copie.

Vendite software