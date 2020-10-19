Cyberpunk 2077 e Run the Jewels, video musicale in arrivo a novembre 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 ha siglato una collaborazione con il gruppo rap Run the Jewels, che porterà alla pubblicazione di un video musicale a novembre 2020: ecco i dettagli.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   19/10/2020
Cyberpunk 2077 segna un'altra importante collaborazione, in questo caso con il gruppo rap Run the Jewels: dalla partnership è nato un video musicale che verrà presentato a novembre 2020 durante l'Adult Swim Festival.

Protagonista in questi giorni di un Night City Wire incentrato su veicoli e moda, Cyberpunk 2077 non è nuovo a questo tipo di operazioni mediatiche, a partire naturalmente dall'ingaggio di Keanu Reeves per il personaggio di Johnny Silverhand.

L'ultima collaborazione annunciata è quella con la Porsche 911 Turbo, che abbiamo visto in uno spettacolare trailer live action e che sarà presente fra le vetture disponibili nel gioco.

Nel tweet in calce possiamo vedere appunto i Run the Jewels che annunciano l'importante partnership, mostrando un assaggio del video musicale che verrà presentato all'Adult Swim Festival 2020, evento che si terrà il 13 e 14 novembre.

