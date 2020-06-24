Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 e altri giochi di CD Projekt RED in bundle su GOG.com

Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt e altri giochi di CD Projekt RED sono disponibili in offerta su GOG.com nel ricco bundle Ultimate RED Collection.

Al prezzo di 87,77 euro, il pacchetto include il preorder di Cyberpunk 2077, protagonista domani del Night City Wire, la Game of the Year Edition di The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt e Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

Non solo: nel bundle sono presenti anche la Enhanced Edition di The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, la Enhanced Edition dell'originale The Witcher e il board game The Witcher Adventure Game.

Non è ancora finita: chi acquista la Ultimate RED Collection su GOG.com entro il 4 luglio 2020 avrà diritto anche a:

