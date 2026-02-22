EA Sports FC 26 rimane primo nelle classifiche inglesi, segue Mario Tennis Fever

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana, relative al mercato dei giochi fisici, vedono ancora una volta in testa EA Sports FC 26 di Electronic Arts, nonostante i molti debutti. Mario Tennis Fever per Nintendo Switch 2 segue in seconda posizione, con Mario Kart World in terza. In quarta, quinta e sesta troviamo ben tre nuove uscite: Reanimal, The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy e Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties.
Nel frattempo, Nioh 3 è crollato dalla terza alla quindicesima posizione, mentre Dragon Quest VII Reimagined dalla quarta alla diciassettesima.
Questa è anche la prima settimana da quando è stato lanciato, che Metroid Prime 4: Beyond è uscito dalla top 40. Da notare, invece, l'ampia presenza di espansioni di The Sims 4: ben tre di cui la più recente, Royalty & Legacy, ha fatto il suo debutto al quarto posto della classifica.
La classifica
Top 40 delle vendite retail nel Regno Unito - Settimana 7, 2026
- (01) EA Sports FC 26 - PS5 42%, Switch 25%, PS4 21%, Switch 2 5%
- (NUOVO) Mario Tennis Fever
- (02) Mario Kart World
- (NUOVO) Reanimal - PS5 73%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox Series 9%, PC 0%
- (NUOVO) The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy
- (NUOVO) Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties - PS5 86%, Switch 2 10%, PC 4%
- (06) Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Switch 54%, Switch 2 46%
- (05) Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Switch 70%, Switch 2 30%
- (07) Minecraft
- (17) Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- (Rientro) Split Fiction - PS5 63%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox Series 3%
- (20) Battlefield 6
- (08) Grand Theft Auto V
- (11) Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- (03) Nioh 3
- (10) Donkey Kong Bananza
- (04) Dragon Quest VII Reimagined - Switch 2 38%, PS5 32%, Switch 28%, Xbox Series 3%
- (09) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- (Rientro) F1 25
- (25) Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - PC 64%, Switch 2 24%, PS5 14%, Xbox Series 2%
- (14) Super Mario Party Jamboree - Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%
- (12) Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
- (13) Nintendo Switch Sports
- (15) Monster Hunter Wilds
- (21) Ghost of Yotei
- (NUOVO) EA Sports NHL 26
- (Rientro) The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature
- (19) The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
- (Rientro) The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits
- (18) Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- (Rientro) Mortal Kombat 1
- (31) Tekken 8
- (16) Just Dance 2026 Edition
- (Rientro) Resident Evil 2
- (Rientro) It Takes Two - Switch 66%, PS4 34%
- (23) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Switch 51%, Switch 2 49%
- (26) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Switch 2 54%, Switch 46%
- (28) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - PS5 48%, Xbox Series 22%, Switch 21%, PS4 9%
- (Rientro) Assassin's Creed Shadows - PS5 52%, Switch 2 29%, Xbox Series 19%
- (37) Street Fighter 6