EA Sports FC 26 rimane primo nelle classifiche inglesi, segue Mario Tennis Fever

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana, relative al mercato dei giochi fisici, vedono ancora una volta in testa EA Sports FC 26 di Electronic Arts, nonostante i molti debutti. Mario Tennis Fever per Nintendo Switch 2 segue in seconda posizione, con Mario Kart World in terza. In quarta, quinta e sesta troviamo ben tre nuove uscite: Reanimal, The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy e Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties.

Nel frattempo, Nioh 3 è crollato dalla terza alla quindicesima posizione, mentre Dragon Quest VII Reimagined dalla quarta alla diciassettesima.

Questa è anche la prima settimana da quando è stato lanciato, che Metroid Prime 4: Beyond è uscito dalla top 40. Da notare, invece, l'ampia presenza di espansioni di The Sims 4: ben tre di cui la più recente, Royalty & Legacy, ha fatto il suo debutto al quarto posto della classifica.