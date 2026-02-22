0

EA Sports FC 26 rimane primo nelle classifiche inglesi, segue Mario Tennis Fever

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana vedono ancora in testa EA Sports FC 26, seguito da Mario Tennis Fever e Mario Kart World.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   22/02/2026
Raspadori della Roma in EA Sports FC 26
Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana, relative al mercato dei giochi fisici, vedono ancora una volta in testa EA Sports FC 26 di Electronic Arts, nonostante i molti debutti. Mario Tennis Fever per Nintendo Switch 2 segue in seconda posizione, con Mario Kart World in terza. In quarta, quinta e sesta troviamo ben tre nuove uscite: Reanimal, The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy e Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties.

Nel frattempo, Nioh 3 è crollato dalla terza alla quindicesima posizione, mentre Dragon Quest VII Reimagined dalla quarta alla diciassettesima.

Questa è anche la prima settimana da quando è stato lanciato, che Metroid Prime 4: Beyond è uscito dalla top 40. Da notare, invece, l'ampia presenza di espansioni di The Sims 4: ben tre di cui la più recente, Royalty & Legacy, ha fatto il suo debutto al quarto posto della classifica.

La classifica

Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo la classifica completa.

Mario Tennis Fever ha raggiunto la seconda posizione

Top 40 delle vendite retail nel Regno Unito - Settimana 7, 2026

  1. (01) EA Sports FC 26 - PS5 42%, Switch 25%, PS4 21%, Switch 2 5%
  2. (NUOVO) Mario Tennis Fever
  3. (02) Mario Kart World
  4. (NUOVO) Reanimal - PS5 73%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox Series 9%, PC 0%
  5. (NUOVO) The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy
  6. (NUOVO) Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties - PS5 86%, Switch 2 10%, PC 4%
  7. (06) Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Switch 54%, Switch 2 46%
  8. (05) Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Switch 70%, Switch 2 30%
  9. (07) Minecraft
  10. (17) Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
    11. (Rientro) Split Fiction - PS5 63%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox Series 3%
  11. (Rientro) Split Fiction - PS5 63%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox Series 3%
  12. (20) Battlefield 6
  13. (08) Grand Theft Auto V
  14. (11) Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  15. (03) Nioh 3
  16. (10) Donkey Kong Bananza
  17. (04) Dragon Quest VII Reimagined - Switch 2 38%, PS5 32%, Switch 28%, Xbox Series 3%
  18. (09) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  19. (Rientro) F1 25
  20. (25) Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - PC 64%, Switch 2 24%, PS5 14%, Xbox Series 2%
  21. (14) Super Mario Party Jamboree - Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%
  22. (12) Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
  23. (13) Nintendo Switch Sports
  24. (15) Monster Hunter Wilds
  25. (21) Ghost of Yotei
  26. (NUOVO) EA Sports NHL 26
  27. (Rientro) The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature
  28. (19) The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
  29. (Rientro) The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits
  30. (18) Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  31. (Rientro) Mortal Kombat 1
  32. (31) Tekken 8
  33. (16) Just Dance 2026 Edition
  34. (Rientro) Resident Evil 2
  35. (Rientro) It Takes Two - Switch 66%, PS4 34%
  36. (23) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Switch 51%, Switch 2 49%
  37. (26) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Switch 2 54%, Switch 46%
  38. (28) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - PS5 48%, Xbox Series 22%, Switch 21%, PS4 9%
  39. (Rientro) Assassin's Creed Shadows - PS5 52%, Switch 2 29%, Xbox Series 19%
  40. (37) Street Fighter 6
EA Sports FC 26 rimane primo nelle classifiche inglesi, segue Mario Tennis Fever