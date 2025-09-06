0

Hollow Knight: Silksong fa terra bruciata nella classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Come prevedibile, Hollow Knight: Silksong ha conquistato la vetta della classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch, al contempo dando un'enorme spinta alle vendite del precedente capitolo.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   06/09/2025
La silhouette di Hornet di Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Come ogni weekend, è arrivata la classifica dei giochi in formato digitale più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch. Il primo posto questa settimana probabilmente non sorprenderà nessuno: l'attesissimo Hollow Knight: Silksong ha conquistato la vetta in soli due giorni dal debutto, e abbiamo il presentimento che continuerà a gravitare tra le posizioni più alte anche nelle prossime settimane.

L'entusiasmo per l'ultima fatica di Team Cherry ha spinto enormemente anche le vendite del primo Hollow Knight, che si è piazzato al secondo posto. Super Mario Party Jamboree, di conseguenza, deve "accontentarsi" del gradino più basso del podio.

Bene anche Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots

L'altra novità in classifica è Everybody's Golf Hot Shots, nuovo capitolo della longeva serie di golf, che si piazza al sesto posto. Ha perso diverse posizioni Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, con il gestionale che è scivolato dal primo posto della scorsa settimana all'ottavo. Il resto della classifica non offre grandi sorprese, con titoli come Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Minecraft che restano saldi tra le prime posizioni.

Di seguito la classifica generale dell'eShop di Switch:

  1. Hollow Knight: Silksong
  2. Hollow Knight
  3. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
  7. Minecraft
  8. Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
  9. Hogwarts Legacy
  10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  11. Tiny Bookshop
  12. Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  13. Nintendo Switch Sports
  14. Pokémon Violet
  15. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  16. It Takes Two
  17. No Man's Sky
  18. Red Dead Redemption
  19. Just Dance 2025 Edition Deluxe
  20. Pokémon Scarlet
  21. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  22. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  23. Super Mario Odyssey
  24. Stardew Valley
  25. GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
  26. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition
  27. MLB The Show 25
  28. Assassin's Creed Mega Bundle
  29. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  30. Deltarune
Uno scatto da uno dei livelli iniziali di Hollow Knight: Silksong
Uno scatto da uno dei livelli iniziali di Hollow Knight: Silksong

Di seguito, invece, la classifica dei titoli venduti su Switch esclusivamente in formato digitale:

  1. Hollow Knight: Silksong
  2. Hollow Knight
  3. Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
  4. Tiny Bookshop
  5. Stardew Valley
  6. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  7. Deltarune
  8. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
  9. Nine Sols
  10. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  11. Shuten Order
  12. Camper Van: Make it Home
  13. Dark Deity 2
  14. Tunic
  15. Disco Elysium
  16. Subnautica
  17. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  18. Sonic x Shadow Generations
  19. Wobbly Life
  20. UFO 50
  21. Celeste
  22. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
  23. Date Everything
  24. Super Robot Wars Y
  25. Wylde Flowers
  26. Is This Seat Taken
  27. Grounded
  28. Ace Combat 7
  29. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  30. Sonic Origins
