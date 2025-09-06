Hollow Knight: Silksong fa terra bruciata nella classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Come ogni weekend, è arrivata la classifica dei giochi in formato digitale più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch. Il primo posto questa settimana probabilmente non sorprenderà nessuno: l'attesissimo Hollow Knight: Silksong ha conquistato la vetta in soli due giorni dal debutto, e abbiamo il presentimento che continuerà a gravitare tra le posizioni più alte anche nelle prossime settimane.
L'entusiasmo per l'ultima fatica di Team Cherry ha spinto enormemente anche le vendite del primo Hollow Knight, che si è piazzato al secondo posto. Super Mario Party Jamboree, di conseguenza, deve "accontentarsi" del gradino più basso del podio.
Bene anche Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots
L'altra novità in classifica è Everybody's Golf Hot Shots, nuovo capitolo della longeva serie di golf, che si piazza al sesto posto. Ha perso diverse posizioni Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, con il gestionale che è scivolato dal primo posto della scorsa settimana all'ottavo. Il resto della classifica non offre grandi sorprese, con titoli come Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Minecraft che restano saldi tra le prime posizioni.
Di seguito la classifica generale dell'eShop di Switch:
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hollow Knight
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
- Minecraft
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Tiny Bookshop
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Pokémon Violet
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- It Takes Two
- No Man's Sky
- Red Dead Redemption
- Just Dance 2025 Edition Deluxe
- Pokémon Scarlet
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Stardew Valley
- GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition
- MLB The Show 25
- Assassin's Creed Mega Bundle
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Deltarune
Di seguito, invece, la classifica dei titoli venduti su Switch esclusivamente in formato digitale:
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hollow Knight
- Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
- Tiny Bookshop
- Stardew Valley
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Deltarune
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
- Nine Sols
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Shuten Order
- Camper Van: Make it Home
- Dark Deity 2
- Tunic
- Disco Elysium
- Subnautica
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Sonic x Shadow Generations
- Wobbly Life
- UFO 50
- Celeste
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
- Date Everything
- Super Robot Wars Y
- Wylde Flowers
- Is This Seat Taken
- Grounded
- Ace Combat 7
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Sonic Origins