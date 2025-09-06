Hollow Knight: Silksong fa terra bruciata nella classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Come ogni weekend, è arrivata la classifica dei giochi in formato digitale più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch. Il primo posto questa settimana probabilmente non sorprenderà nessuno: l'attesissimo Hollow Knight: Silksong ha conquistato la vetta in soli due giorni dal debutto, e abbiamo il presentimento che continuerà a gravitare tra le posizioni più alte anche nelle prossime settimane.

L'entusiasmo per l'ultima fatica di Team Cherry ha spinto enormemente anche le vendite del primo Hollow Knight, che si è piazzato al secondo posto. Super Mario Party Jamboree, di conseguenza, deve "accontentarsi" del gradino più basso del podio.