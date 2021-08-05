NEO TWEWY, Zelda e The Great Ace sono i più venduti in Giappone, merito di Switch

Famitsu ha pubblicato le vendite dei giochi scatolati e le vendite hardware in Giappone per la settimana che va dal 26 luglio 2021 al 1 agosto 2021. Queste ci permettono di vedere che NEO: The World Ends With You, The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD e The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles sono i più venduti, grazie a Nintendo Switch.

Vediamo la classifica software (tra parentesi le vendite totali fino al 1 agosto):



[NSW] NEO: The World Ends With You (Square Enix, 07/27/21) - 18,799 (Nuovo) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) - 18,620 (220,351) [NSW] The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (Capcom, 07/29/21) - 14,460 (Nuovo) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 13,914 (2,087,501) [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) - 12,342 (142,476) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 12,225 (3,944,450) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 11,678 (2,721,949) [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) - 9,839 (191,175) [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) - 9,524 (195,328) [PS4] NEO: The World Ends With You (Square Enix, 07/27/21) - 9,248 (Nuovo)

Come potete vedere, NEO: The World Ends With You ha venduto (in versione fisica) il doppio su Switch che su PS4. Su dieci posizioni, nove sono tutte di giochi Switch, come spesso accade. La console della casa di Kyoto è la preferita dei giapponesi, come dimostrano anche le vendite hardware:



Switch - 51,896 (16,709,337) PlayStation 5 - 18,020 (785,746) Switch Lite - 10,969 (3,982,981) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 4,621 (154,457) PlayStation 4 - 1,209 (7,800,376) Xbox Series S - 1,014 (19,674) Xbox Series X - 788 (49,846) New 2DS LL (incluso 2DS) - 358 (1,169,412)

Sappiamo anche che Nintendo Switch ha superato 89 milioni di unità. Parlando solo dei territori EMEEA (nei quali è compresa l'Europa) Nintendo Switch vende meno nel 2021 rispetto al 2020, come era prevedibile.