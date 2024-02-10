Nintendo Switch, i giochi più venduti in settimana: Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Among Us in testa

Nintendo ha pubblicato le consuete classifiche settimanali sui giochi più venduti per Nintendo Switch attraverso il suo store ufficiale, e dimostrano ancora una volta che Super Mario Bros. Wonder è il gioco più venduto in termini complessivi, mentre Among Us rimane in testa per quanto riguarda i titoli solo in digitale.
Vediamo dunque la classifica globale riguardante tutti i giochi, compresi quelli presenti anche in formato fisico:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Overcooked!: Special Edition
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Overcooked! 2
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- It Takes Two
- Unravel Two
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Hogwarts Legacy
- EA Sports FC 24
- Overcooked!: All You Can Eat
- Mario Party Superstars
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- NBA 2K24
- Suika Game
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Red Dead Redemption
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Monopoly
- Poppy Playtime
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Unpacking
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition
- Untitled Goose Game
Come potete vedere, Super Mario Bros. Wonder resta il gioco da battere, e non sarà facile almeno ancora per un altro po'. Overcooked si conferma un gioco particolarmente amato dagli utenti della console Nintendo, tanto da piazzarsi in top ten con ben due titoli: Overcooked Special Edition e Overcooked 2, con la versione All You Can Eat presente nella top 30.
I giochi digitali
Vediamo ora la classifica dei giochi esclusivamente in digitale:
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Suika Game
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Poppy Playtime
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition
- Sea of Stars
- Hollow Knight
- SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Lost in Random
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Human: Fall Flat
- Uno
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Dave the Diver
- Surgeon Simulator CPR
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Doom
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Good Pizza, Great Pizza
- Hole io
- Persona 4 Golden
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Trombone Champ
- Boomerang Fu
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
Tra questi, Among Us e Stardew Valley continuano a dimostrarsi dei preferiti in assoluto.