Nintendo Switch, i giochi più venduti in settimana: Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Among Us in testa

Nintendo ha pubblicato le consuete classifiche settimanali sui giochi più venduti per Nintendo Switch attraverso il suo store ufficiale, e dimostrano ancora una volta che Super Mario Bros. Wonder è il gioco più venduto in termini complessivi, mentre Among Us rimane in testa per quanto riguarda i titoli solo in digitale.

Vediamo dunque la classifica globale riguardante tutti i giochi, compresi quelli presenti anche in formato fisico:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Overcooked!: Special Edition Just Dance 2024 Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Overcooked! 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft It Takes Two Unravel Two Among Us Stardew Valley Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 24 Overcooked!: All You Can Eat Mario Party Superstars Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate NBA 2K24 Suika Game Nintendo Switch Sports Red Dead Redemption Kirby's Dream Buffet Mario vs. Donkey Kong Monopoly Poppy Playtime The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unpacking LEGO Harry Potter Collection Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition Untitled Goose Game

Come potete vedere, Super Mario Bros. Wonder resta il gioco da battere, e non sarà facile almeno ancora per un altro po'. Overcooked si conferma un gioco particolarmente amato dagli utenti della console Nintendo, tanto da piazzarsi in top ten con ben due titoli: Overcooked Special Edition e Overcooked 2, con la versione All You Can Eat presente nella top 30.