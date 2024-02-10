0

Nintendo Switch, i giochi più venduti in settimana: Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Among Us in testa

Vediamo le classifiche relative allo store di Nintendo Switch, che mostrano ancora una volta Super Mario Bros. Wonder in testa.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   10/02/2024

Nintendo ha pubblicato le consuete classifiche settimanali sui giochi più venduti per Nintendo Switch attraverso il suo store ufficiale, e dimostrano ancora una volta che Super Mario Bros. Wonder è il gioco più venduto in termini complessivi, mentre Among Us rimane in testa per quanto riguarda i titoli solo in digitale.

Vediamo dunque la classifica globale riguardante tutti i giochi, compresi quelli presenti anche in formato fisico:

  1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  2. Overcooked!: Special Edition
  3. Just Dance 2024 Edition
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Overcooked! 2
  6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  7. Minecraft
  8. It Takes Two
  9. Unravel Two
  10. Among Us
  11. Stardew Valley
  12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  13. Hogwarts Legacy
  14. EA Sports FC 24
  15. Overcooked!: All You Can Eat
  16. Mario Party Superstars
  17. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  18. NBA 2K24
  19. Suika Game
  20. Nintendo Switch Sports
  21. Red Dead Redemption
  22. Kirby's Dream Buffet
  23. Mario vs. Donkey Kong
  24. Monopoly
  25. Poppy Playtime
  26. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  27. Unpacking
  28. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition
  30. Untitled Goose Game

Come potete vedere, Super Mario Bros. Wonder resta il gioco da battere, e non sarà facile almeno ancora per un altro po'. Overcooked si conferma un gioco particolarmente amato dagli utenti della console Nintendo, tanto da piazzarsi in top ten con ben due titoli: Overcooked Special Edition e Overcooked 2, con la versione All You Can Eat presente nella top 30.

I giochi digitali

Among Us è sempre sulla cresta dell'onda
Vediamo ora la classifica dei giochi esclusivamente in digitale:

  1. Among Us
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Suika Game
  4. Kirby's Dream Buffet
  5. Poppy Playtime
  6. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition
  7. Sea of Stars
  8. Hollow Knight
  9. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
  10. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
  11. Lost in Random
  12. Contra Anniversary Collection
  13. Human: Fall Flat
  14. Uno
  15. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  16. Dave the Diver
  17. Surgeon Simulator CPR
  18. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  19. Castle Crashers Remastered
  20. Doom
  21. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  22. Raft Survival Simulator
  23. Good Pizza, Great Pizza
  24. Hole io
  25. Persona 4 Golden
  26. Stick Fight: The Game
  27. Trombone Champ
  28. Boomerang Fu
  29. Grim Fandango Remastered
  30. South Park: The Stick of Truth

Tra questi, Among Us e Stardew Valley continuano a dimostrarsi dei preferiti in assoluto.

