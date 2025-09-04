NVIDIA GeForce NOW svela i giochi di settembre, si parte con Hollow Knight: Silksong e Hell is Us

Settembre si prospetta davvero ricco di novità per tutti gli abbonati a NVIDA GeForce NOW. Mercoledì 10 settembre segna l'arrivo di Blackwell RTX nel cloud, offrendo agli iscritti un boost delle prestazioni grazie alla potenza della RTX 5080, mentre durante il mese entreranno nel catalogo ben 17 giochi.
Si parte già alla grande questa settimana con due giochi attesissimi come Hollow Knight: Silksong e Hell is Us. Ma il divertimento continua anche per tutto il resto del mese, con titoli come Borderlands 4, Dying Light: The Beast, Baby Steps e molti altri in arrivo nel cloud.
Tutti i giochi in arrivo su GeForce Now a settembre
Ecco tutti i giochi in arrivo questa settimana:
- Hell Is Us - (Steam)
- METAL EDEN (Steam)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Steam, Xbox e PC Game Pass)
- Cataclismo (Xbox, disponibile con PC Game Pass)
- Cronos: The New Dawn (Steam dal 5 settembre, accesso anticipato dal 3 settembre)
Di seguito invece l'elenco completo dei giochi in arrivo sul cloud di GeForce Now durante il mese di settembre:
- Firefighting Simulator: Ignite (Steam 9 settembre)
- Borderlands 4 (Steam e Epic Games Store 11 settembre)
- Fata Deum - The God Sim (Steam, 15 settembre)
- Dying Light: The Beast (Steam 19 settembre)
- Jump Space (Steam 19 settembre)
- Warborne Above Ashes (Steam 19 settembre)
- Endless Legend 2 (Steam 22 settembre)
- Baby Steps (Steam 23 settembre)
- Aztecs: The Last Sun (Steam 23 settembre)
- Lost Rift (Steam 25 settembre)
- Cloverpit (Steam 26 settembre)
- Predecessor (Steam)