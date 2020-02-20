PS4, la promozione Selezioni essenziali sconta del 50% Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Days Gone e molto altro

Nuovo giro di offerte su PS4. La promozione Selezioni essenziali sconta del 50% tantissimi giochi, anche piuttosto recenti, tra i quali possiamo trovare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Days Gone, Need for Speed Heat e molto altro.
Due dei giochi più interessanti, come dicevamo nell'introduzione, sono l'ultima avventura di Respawn Entertainment Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order e l'esclusiva di Bend Studios Days Gone. Da non sottovalutare nemmeno Need for Speed Heat.
Tutti gli amanti di Call of Duty dovrebbero dare un'occhiata alle offerte, dato che sia Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 sia Call of Duty: WWII sono in sconto. Poi c'è la serie di Assassin's Creed, ma anche Crash Bandicoot con CTR Nitro-Fueled e N. Sane Trilogy.
Ci sono anche più di 10 giochi LEGO, qualche titolo PS VR (come Farpoint), The Witcher 3 (anche senza la patch per il cross-save) e l'affascinante avventura a tema vampiri Vampyr.
La promozione è valida dalle 23.59 di mercoledì 19 febbraio 2020 fino alle 00.59 di mercoledì 4 marzo 2020.
Ecco l'elenco completo:
- A Way Out
- ARK: Aberration
- ARK: Extinction
- ARK: Scorched Earth
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed® The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity…
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – GOLD EDITION
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission™
- Blood & Truth™
- Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass
- Bravo Team
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Gold Edition
- Complete Your ARK Season Pass
- Crash Bandicoot™ Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + C…
- Crash™ + Spyro™ Triple Play Bundle
- Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro™ Ga…
- Days Gone™
- DayZ
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3
- Eagle Flight
- eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition
- eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition
- Erica
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- Far Cry®5 Gold Edition
- Farming Simulator 19
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
- Farpoint
- Gran Turismo™ Sport Spec II
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition
- GreedFall
- GRID
- GRID Ultimate Edition
- HASBRO FAMILY FUN PACK
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
- Hidden Agenda
- inFAMOUS Second Son™
- inFAMOUS Second Son™ + inFAMOUS™ First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son™ Legendary Edition
- inFAMOUS™ First Light
- Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Just Dance 2019®
- LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM PREMIUM EDITION
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Editio…
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection
- LEGO® Jurassic World™
- LEGO® Marvel Collection
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Video Game
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens (Arabic …
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Deluxe E…
- LEGO® Worlds
- LittleBigPlanet™ 3
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Ed…
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- Moss
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- Need for Speed™ Heat
- Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition
- NHL® 20
- NHL® 20 Deluxe Edition
- NHL® 20 Ultimate Edition
- No Man’s Sky
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™ Deluxe Edition
- Quiplash
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Skyforge Battle Royale: Alpha Squad Pack
- Skyforge: Archer Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Berserker Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Firestarter Collector’s edition
- Skyforge: Grovewalker Collector’s Edition
- Skyforge: Grovewalker Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Necromancer Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Slayer Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0
- Spyro™ + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Edition
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Celebration Edi…
- The Crew® 2 – Gold Edition
- THE CREW® 2 – Season Pass
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
- The Jackbox Party Bundle
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jak and Daxter Collection
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The Surge 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year E…
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- The Witness
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Ultimate…
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 G…
- Trials® Rising
- Trials® Rising – Digital Gold Edition
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
- UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- UNO®
- Until Dawn™
- Vampyr
- Warface: Mars Explorer’s Edition
- Werewolves Within