PS4, la promozione Selezioni essenziali sconta del 50% Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Days Gone e molto altro

La promozione Selezioni essenziali di PS4 sconta del 50% tantissimi giochi tra i quali Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Days Gone, Need for Speed Heat e molto altro.

NOTIZIA di Luca Forte   —   20/02/2020

Nuovo giro di offerte su PS4. La promozione Selezioni essenziali sconta del 50% tantissimi giochi, anche piuttosto recenti, tra i quali possiamo trovare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Days Gone, Need for Speed Heat e molto altro.

Due dei giochi più interessanti, come dicevamo nell'introduzione, sono l'ultima avventura di Respawn Entertainment Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order e l'esclusiva di Bend Studios Days Gone. Da non sottovalutare nemmeno Need for Speed Heat.

Tutti gli amanti di Call of Duty dovrebbero dare un'occhiata alle offerte, dato che sia Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 sia Call of Duty: WWII sono in sconto. Poi c'è la serie di Assassin's Creed, ma anche Crash Bandicoot con CTR Nitro-Fueled e N. Sane Trilogy.

Ci sono anche più di 10 giochi LEGO, qualche titolo PS VR (come Farpoint), The Witcher 3 (anche senza la patch per il cross-save) e l'affascinante avventura a tema vampiri Vampyr.

La promozione è valida dalle 23.59 di mercoledì 19 febbraio 2020 fino alle 00.59 di mercoledì 4 marzo 2020.

Ecco l'elenco completo:

