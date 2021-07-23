Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: l'update 1.002.001 corregge vari problemi

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ha ottenuto nelle ore scorse il nuovo update 1.002.001, rilasciato da Insomniac Games per correggere alcuni problemi tecnici del gioco come freeze rilevati durante l'utilizzo e altri inconvenienti emersi nel gameplay.
Il gioco per PS5 ha fatto registrare il miglior debutto a giugno 2021 nel Regno Unito e continua a vendere molto bene nonostante sia disponibile esclusivamente sulla console next gen di Sony che è ancora agli inizi per quanto riguarda la diffusione della base installata.
Si tratta di un titolo particolarmente avanzato sul fronte della grafica e, con quest'ultimo update, dovrebbero essere corretti anche vari inconvenienti che erano emersi durante i primi utilizzi del gioco dal lancio a oggi. Vediamo dunque le note della patch, come riportate da Insomniac Games.
Aggiornamenti generali e ripulitura:
- Addressed an issue where the UI would not appear when using the Jukebox
- Addressed an issue where the wrong hero would load which could lead to progression being blocked
- Addressed an issue where inputs would not work after completing a Clank puzzle
- Addressed an issue where Ratchet could fall indefinitely while traveling to Corson V
- Addressed an issue where NPC voices could disappear
- Addressed an issue where the single color background in Photo Mode would not appear
- Reintroduced the wrench throw tutorial on Challenge Mode playthroughs
- Addressed an issue where the wrench & hammer would not appear in Photo Mode
- Addressed an issue where a collected Lorb would not be counted
- Addressed an issue where the hero could access weapons while in Zurkies bar
- Addressed an issue where unlock stickers could become locked again in Challenge Mode
- Addressed an issue where a gold bolt would be rewarded without completing the Glitch puzzle
- Addressed an issue where the Fully Stacked trophy would not be rewarded if the Pixelizer is the last weapon to be unlocked
- Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck on a black screen indefinitely
- Improved stability
- Various additional fixes and improvements
Di recente abbiamo visto anche il prossimo arrivo della collaborazione tra Ratchet & Clank e Fall Guys, che porterà i costumi dei personaggi all'interno dell'action game multiplayer.