Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: l'update 1.002.001 corregge vari problemi

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ha ottenuto nelle ore scorse il nuovo update 1.002.001, rilasciato da Insomniac Games per correggere alcuni problemi tecnici del gioco come freeze rilevati durante l'utilizzo e altri inconvenienti emersi nel gameplay.

Il gioco per PS5 ha fatto registrare il miglior debutto a giugno 2021 nel Regno Unito e continua a vendere molto bene nonostante sia disponibile esclusivamente sulla console next gen di Sony che è ancora agli inizi per quanto riguarda la diffusione della base installata.

Si tratta di un titolo particolarmente avanzato sul fronte della grafica e, con quest'ultimo update, dovrebbero essere corretti anche vari inconvenienti che erano emersi durante i primi utilizzi del gioco dal lancio a oggi. Vediamo dunque le note della patch, come riportate da Insomniac Games.

Aggiornamenti generali e ripulitura: