Star Wars Jedi: Survivor il più venduto in USA ad aprile 2023, segue Dead Island 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor è stato il videogioco più venduto in USA ad aprile 2023, seguito da Dead Island 2 e MLB: The Show 23.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   17/05/2023

La compagnia di analisi del mercato USA Circana ha pubblicato le classifiche dei giochi premium più venduti sul territorio ad aprile 2023 e nel corso dell'intero anno. Lo scorso mese ha prevalso Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, che ha fatto meglio di Dead Island 2. Da notare che sono entrambi dei nuovi lanci.

Vediamo le classifiche:

Top 20 software di aprile 2023 nel mercato USA

  1. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  2. Dead Island 2
  3. MLB: The Show 23
  4. Resident Evil 4 (2023)
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
  6. Hogwarts Legacy
  7. PGA Tour
  8. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
  9. FIFA 23
  10. Mario Kart 8
  11. Minecraft Legends
  12. Elden Ring
  13. Minecraft
  14. Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle
  15. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  16. New Super Mario Bros.
  17. The Last of Us: Parte I
  18. Pokémon Scarlatto / Violetto
  19. Madden NFL 23
  20. Super Mario 3D World

Top 20 software del 2023 nel mercato USA (fino a fine aprile 2023)

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
  3. Resident Evil 4 (2023)
  4. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  5. MLB: The Show 23
  6. Dead Island 2
  7. Dead Space (2023)
  8. FIFA 23
  9. Madden NFL 23
  10. Elden Ring
  11. The Last of Us: Parte I
  12. God of War: Ragnarok
  13. Mario Kart 8
  14. Minecraft
  15. Pokémon Scarlatto / Violetto
  16. Fire Emblem Engage
  17. Forspoken
  18. Sonic Frontiers
  19. Octopath Traveler II
  20. NBA 2K23

Rimangono nella top 10 le altre hit degli ultimi mesi, ossia Resident Evil 4 e Hogwarts Legacy. Quest'ultimo è anche il gioco più venduto dell'anno, almeno fino alla fine di aprile 2023, seguito da Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 e Resident Evil 4.

Da notare che Star War Jedi: Survivor è già quarto nella classifica annuale, mentre Dead Island 2 ha debuttato in sesta posizione.

