Star Wars Jedi: Survivor il più venduto in USA ad aprile 2023, segue Dead Island 2

La compagnia di analisi del mercato USA Circana ha pubblicato le classifiche dei giochi premium più venduti sul territorio ad aprile 2023 e nel corso dell'intero anno. Lo scorso mese ha prevalso Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, che ha fatto meglio di Dead Island 2. Da notare che sono entrambi dei nuovi lanci.
Vediamo le classifiche:
Top 20 software di aprile 2023 nel mercato USA
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Dead Island 2
- MLB: The Show 23
- Resident Evil 4 (2023)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
- Hogwarts Legacy
- PGA Tour
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
- FIFA 23
- Mario Kart 8
- Minecraft Legends
- Elden Ring
- Minecraft
- Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- New Super Mario Bros.
- The Last of Us: Parte I
- Pokémon Scarlatto / Violetto
- Madden NFL 23
- Super Mario 3D World
Top 20 software del 2023 nel mercato USA (fino a fine aprile 2023)
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- MLB: The Show 23
- Dead Island 2
- Dead Space (2023)
- FIFA 23
- Madden NFL 23
- Elden Ring
- The Last of Us: Parte I
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Mario Kart 8
- Minecraft
- Pokémon Scarlatto / Violetto
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Forspoken
- Sonic Frontiers
- Octopath Traveler II
- NBA 2K23
Rimangono nella top 10 le altre hit degli ultimi mesi, ossia Resident Evil 4 e Hogwarts Legacy. Quest'ultimo è anche il gioco più venduto dell'anno, almeno fino alla fine di aprile 2023, seguito da Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 e Resident Evil 4.
Da notare che Star War Jedi: Survivor è già quarto nella classifica annuale, mentre Dead Island 2 ha debuttato in sesta posizione.