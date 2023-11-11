Super Mario Bros. Wonder e RPG svettano in cima alla classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Come ogni fine settimana sono arrivate le classifiche di vendita dell'eShop, che vedono ancora una volta Super Mario Bros. Wonder saldo al primo posto. Occhio però a Super Mario RPG, che questa settimana è salito in terza posizione in vista del lancio su Nintendo Switch in programma per la prossima settimana.
In seconda posizione troviamo il sorprendente Suika Game, un buffo puzzle game giapponese, che sin dal lancio ha riscosso grande successo sulla portatile di casa Nintendo. Per il resto le prime posizioni sono occupate dal sempreverde Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, che recentemente ha ricevuto l'ultimo DLC, e altri titoli apparentemente di nicchia ma che stanno riscuotendo un buon successo sull'eShop, come l'indie Dave the Diver e Fashion Dreamer.
Ecco la top 30 al completo:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Suika Game
- Super Mario RPG
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Dave the Diver
- Fashion Dreamer
- Among Us
- WarioWare: Move It
- Minecraft
- Stardew Valley
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Cult of the Lamb
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Mario Party Superstars
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Risk of Rain Returns
- Hades
- Blasphemous + Blasphemous II
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Track Edition
- MLB The Show 23
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Gang Beasts
La top 30 dei giochi esclusivamente digitali
Di seguito invece possiamo leggere la top 30 dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop esclusivamente disponibili in formato digitale, che vede dominare Suika Game, Dave the Diver e Among Us.
- Suika Game
- Dave the Diver
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Risk of Rain Returns
- Hole io
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Witchy Life Story
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- The House of the Dead: Remake
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Terraria
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- A Little to the Left
- Dicey Dungeons
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Creepy Tale
- Hollow Knight
- The Game of Life 2
- Quake II
- Enchanted Portals
- Thief Simulator
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Vampire Survivors
- Chants of Sennaar
- Rubber Bandits
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
- Retro Bowl