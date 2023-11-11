Super Mario Bros. Wonder e RPG svettano in cima alla classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Come ogni fine settimana sono arrivate le classifiche di vendita dell'eShop, che vedono ancora una volta Super Mario Bros. Wonder saldo al primo posto. Occhio però a Super Mario RPG, che questa settimana è salito in terza posizione in vista del lancio su Nintendo Switch in programma per la prossima settimana.

In seconda posizione troviamo il sorprendente Suika Game, un buffo puzzle game giapponese, che sin dal lancio ha riscosso grande successo sulla portatile di casa Nintendo. Per il resto le prime posizioni sono occupate dal sempreverde Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, che recentemente ha ricevuto l'ultimo DLC, e altri titoli apparentemente di nicchia ma che stanno riscuotendo un buon successo sull'eShop, come l'indie Dave the Diver e Fashion Dreamer.

Ecco la top 30 al completo: