Super Mario Bros. Wonder e RPG svettano in cima alla classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Super Mario RPG sale al terzo nella classifica eShop ed è pronto a sfidare Super Mario Bros. Wonder per conquistare la vetta.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   11/11/2023

Come ogni fine settimana sono arrivate le classifiche di vendita dell'eShop, che vedono ancora una volta Super Mario Bros. Wonder saldo al primo posto. Occhio però a Super Mario RPG, che questa settimana è salito in terza posizione in vista del lancio su Nintendo Switch in programma per la prossima settimana.

In seconda posizione troviamo il sorprendente Suika Game, un buffo puzzle game giapponese, che sin dal lancio ha riscosso grande successo sulla portatile di casa Nintendo. Per il resto le prime posizioni sono occupate dal sempreverde Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, che recentemente ha ricevuto l'ultimo DLC, e altri titoli apparentemente di nicchia ma che stanno riscuotendo un buon successo sull'eShop, come l'indie Dave the Diver e Fashion Dreamer.

Ecco la top 30 al completo:

  1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  2. Suika Game
  3. Super Mario RPG
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  6. Dave the Diver
  7. Fashion Dreamer
  8. Among Us
  9. WarioWare: Move It
  10. Minecraft
  11. Stardew Valley
  12. My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition
  13. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  14. Five Nights at Freddy's
  15. Cult of the Lamb
  16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  17. Star Ocean: The Second Story R
  18. Overcooked: Special Edition
  19. Just Dance 2024 Edition
  20. Mario Party Superstars
  21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  22. Risk of Rain Returns
  23. Hades
  24. Blasphemous + Blasphemous II
  25. Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Track Edition
  26. MLB The Show 23
  27. Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition
  28. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  29. Nintendo Switch Sports
  30. Gang Beasts

La top 30 dei giochi esclusivamente digitali

Di seguito invece possiamo leggere la top 30 dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop esclusivamente disponibili in formato digitale, che vede dominare Suika Game, Dave the Diver e Among Us.

  1. Suika Game
  2. Dave the Diver
  3. Among Us
  4. Stardew Valley
  5. Five Nights at Freddy's
  6. Risk of Rain Returns
  7. Hole io
  8. Super Meat Boy Forever
  9. Witchy Life Story
  10. Grim Fandango Remastered
  11. The House of the Dead: Remake
  12. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  13. Stick Fight: The Game
  14. Terraria
  15. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  16. A Little to the Left
  17. Dicey Dungeons
  18. Five Nights at Freddy's 2
  19. Creepy Tale
  20. Hollow Knight
  21. The Game of Life 2
  22. Quake II
  23. Enchanted Portals
  24. Thief Simulator
  25. Ultimate Chicken Horse
  26. Vampire Survivors
  27. Chants of Sennaar
  28. Rubber Bandits
  29. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
  30. Retro Bowl

