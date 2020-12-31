The Last of Us 2 ha la media voto più alta dell'anno su Metacritic, ecco la top 10

The Last of Us 2 è il gioco con la media voto più alta dell'anno su Metacritic. Come tradizione vuole, l'utente Resetera Phediuk ha studiato i dati del noto sito aggregatore di voti per curare una classifica ragionata di quanto uscito nel corso dell'anno.

Perché The Last of Us 2 è primo nonostante abbia la stessa media voto di Half-Life: Alyx (secondo) e Hades (terzo)? Perché ha più recensioni degli altri due, semplicemente.

Come sempre, Phediuk ha reso noti i criteri con cui ha incluso ed escluso certi titoli: non ci sono né giochi con meno di 20 recensioni, né DLC, espansioni e simili che non siano autonomi, né conversioni di giochi usciti originariamente prima del 2020. Dei giochi multipiattaforma è stata invece elencata la versione con più recensioni.