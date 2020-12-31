The Last of Us 2 ha la media voto più alta dell'anno su Metacritic, ecco la top 10

The Last of Us 2 è il gioco con la media voto più alta dell'anno su Metacritic. Come tradizione vuole, l'utente Resetera Phediuk ha studiato i dati del noto sito aggregatore di voti per curare una classifica ragionata di quanto uscito nel corso dell'anno.
Perché The Last of Us 2 è primo nonostante abbia la stessa media voto di Half-Life: Alyx (secondo) e Hades (terzo)? Perché ha più recensioni degli altri due, semplicemente.
Come sempre, Phediuk ha reso noti i criteri con cui ha incluso ed escluso certi titoli: non ci sono né giochi con meno di 20 recensioni, né DLC, espansioni e simili che non siano autonomi, né conversioni di giochi usciti originariamente prima del 2020. Dei giochi multipiattaforma è stata invece elencata la versione con più recensioni.
- 1. The Last of Us Part II (PS4) - 93
- 2. Half-Life: Alyx (PC) - 93
- 3. Hades (PC) -93
- 4. Demon's Souls (PS5) - 92
- 5. Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) - 91
- 6. Crusader Kings III (PC) - 91
- 7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) - 90
- 8. Ori and the Will of the Wisps (XONE) - 90
- 9. Dreams (PS4) - 89
- 10. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4) - 89
- 11. Doom Eternal (PC) - 88
- 12. Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) - 87
- 13. Spelunky 2 (PS4) - 87
- 14. F1 2020 (PS4) - 86
- 15. Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) - 86
- 16. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) - 86
- 17. Desperados III (PC) - 86
- 18. Monster Train (PC) - 86
- 19. Deep Rock Galactic (PC) - 85
- 20. Wasteland 3 (PC) - 85
- 21. Nioh 2 (PS4) - 85
- 22. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) - 85
- 23. Football Manager 2021 (PC) - 85
- 24. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4) - 85
- 25. Streets of Rage 4 (PC) - 84
- 26. Spiritfarer (PC) - 84
- 27. Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) - 83
- 28. Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) - 83
- 29. MLB The Show 20 (PS4) - 83
- 30. Astro's Playroom (PS5) - 83
- 31. Disc Room (PC) - 82
- 32. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Switch) - 82
- 33. Fuser (PS4) - 82
- 34. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Switch) - 82
- 35. Immortals: Fenyx Rising (XSX) - 82
- 36. Paradise Killer (Switch) - 81
- 37. The Pedestrian (PC) - 81
- 38. SnowRunner (PS4) - 81
- 39. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PS4) - 81
- 40. Genshin Impact (PS4) - 81
- 41. Ghostrunner (PC) - 81
- 42. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (PS4) - 81
- 43. Necrobarista (PC) - 81
- 44. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PS4) - 81
- 45. WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4) - 81
- 46. Gears Tactics (PC) - 80
- 47. Amnesia: Rebirth (PC) - 80
- 48. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (PS4) - 80
- 49. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Switch) - 80
- 50. Mr. Driller: Drill Land (Switch) - 80
- 51. Valorant (PC) - 80
- 52. Paper Mario: The Origami King (Switch) - 80
- 53. I Am Dead (Switch) - 80
- 54. Dirt 5 (PS4) - 79
- 55. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Switch) - 79
- 56. Resident Evil 3 (PS4) - 79
- 57. Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC) - 79
- 58. Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4) - 79
- 59. Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) - 79
- 60. Paper Beast (PS4) - 79
- 61. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Switch) - 79
- 62. Othercide (PC) - 78
- 63. Tell Me Why (XONE) - 78
- 64. Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4) -78
- 65. Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) - 78
- 66. In Other Waters (Switch) - 78
- 67. The Procession to Calvary (PC) - 78
- 68. Good Job! (Switch) - 78
- 69. EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4) - 78
- 70. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Switch) - 77
- 71. The Pathless (PS5) - 77
- 72. Super Crush K.O. (Switch) - 77
- 73. Star Renegades (PC) - 77
- 74. XCOM: Chimera Squad (PC) - 77
- 75. Call of the Sea (XSX) - 77
- 76. MotoGP 20 (PS4) - 76
- 77. Trials of Mana (PS4) - 76
- 78. Roki (PC) - 76
- 79. PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4) - 76
- 80. Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (Switch) - 76
- 81. Mortal Shell (PC) - 76
- 82. Watch Dogs: Legion (XONE) - 76
- 83. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) - 76
- 84. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4) - 75
- 85. Iron Harvest (PC) - 75
- 86. LUNA The Shadow Dust (PC) - 75
- 87. Yes, Your Grace (PC) - 75
- 88. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Switch) - 75
- 89. Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4) - 75
- 90. Bugsnax (PS5) - 75
- 91. A Total War Saga: Troy (PC) - 75
- 92. Neversong (PC) - 75
- 93. Super Mario Bros. 35 (Switch) - 75
- 94. Carrion (PC) - 75
- 95. Pendragon (PC) - 74
- 96. Trackmania (PC) - 74
- 97. Moving Out (PS4) - 74
- 98. Partisans 1941 (PC) - 74
- 99. Journey to the Savage Planet (PS4) - 74
- 100. Cloudpunk (PC) - 74
- 101. Kunai (PC) - 73
- 102. Rocket Arena (PC) - 73
- 103. Iron Danger (PC) - 73
- 104. eFootball PES 2021 (PS4) - 73
- 105. BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PC) - 73
- 106. Marvel's Iron Man VR (PS4) - 73
- 107. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) - 73
- 108. Sakura Wars (PS4) - 73
- 109. NHL 21 (PS4) - 72
- 110. Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4) - 72
- 111. FIFA 21 (PS4) - 72
- 112. Beyond Blue (PC) - 72
- 113. Battletoads (XONE) - 72
- 114. Fairy Tail (PS4) - 71
- 115. The Dark Pictures: Little Hope (PS4) - 71
- 116. Through the Darkest of Times (PC) - 71
- 117. Maneater (PC) - 70
- 118. Minecraft Dungeons (PC) - 70
- 119. Beyond a Steel Sky (PC) - 70
- 120. Project CARS 3 (PS4) - 70
- 121. Destroy All Humans! (PS4) - 70
- 122. No Straight Roads (PS4) - 70
- 123. West of Dead (PC) - 69
- 124. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4) - 69
- 125. AO Tennis 2 (XONE) - 69
- 126. Exit the Gungeon (Switch) - 69
- 127. Raji: An Ancient Epic (Switch) - 69
- 128. Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (PS4) - 68
- 129. Ninjala (Switch) - 68
- 130. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch) - 68
- 131. NBA 2K21 (PS4) - 68
- 132. Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (PC) - 68
- 133. My Hero One's Justice (PS4) - 68
- 134. Serious Sam 4 (PC) - 68
- 135. Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold (Switch) - 68
- 136. Marvel's Avengers (PS4) - 67
- 137. Twin Mirror (PC) - 67
- 138. Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Switch) - 66
- 139. Bleeding Edge (XONE) - 66
- 140. Someday You'll Return (PC) - 66
- 141. Kirby Fighters 2 (Switch) - 65
- 142. Empire of Sin (PC) - 65
- 143. Torchlight III (PC) - 65
- 144. Skelattack (PS4) - 65
- 145. The Falconeer (XSX) - 64
- 146. Windbound (PS4) - 64
- 147. Corruption 2029 (PC) - 64
- 148. Panzer Dragoon (Switch) - 63
- 149. The Suicide of Rachel Foster (PC) - 63
- 150. Madden NFL 21 (PS4) - 63
- 151. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light (Switch) - 63
- 152. Disintegration (PC) - 62
- 153. Godfall (PS5) - 61
- 154. Hellbound (PC) - 61
- 155. WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS4) - 60
- 156. The Complex (PS4) - 60
- 157. Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem (PC) - 60
- 158. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Switch) - 59
- 159. Summer in Mara (Switch) - 59
- 160. Liberated (Switch) - 59
- 161. Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4) - 58
- 162. Skater XL (PS4) - 57
- 163. One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PS4) - 57
- 164. Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PS4) - 56
- 165. Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4) - 56
- 166. Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise (Switch) - 56
- 167. Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4) - 56
- 168. Bright Memory (XSX) - 55
- 169. Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch) - 52
- 170. Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (PS4) - 51
- 171. Those Who Remain (PS4) - 49
- 172. Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PC) - 39