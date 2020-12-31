The Last of Us 2 ha la media voto più alta dell'anno su Metacritic, ecco la top 10

The Last of Us 2 è il gioco con la media voto più alta dell'anno su Metacritic, seguito da Half-Life: Alyx, come emerge dalla classifica stilata dal portale.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   31/12/2020
0

The Last of Us 2 è il gioco con la media voto più alta dell'anno su Metacritic. Come tradizione vuole, l'utente Resetera Phediuk ha studiato i dati del noto sito aggregatore di voti per curare una classifica ragionata di quanto uscito nel corso dell'anno.

Perché The Last of Us 2 è primo nonostante abbia la stessa media voto di Half-Life: Alyx (secondo) e Hades (terzo)? Perché ha più recensioni degli altri due, semplicemente.

Come sempre, Phediuk ha reso noti i criteri con cui ha incluso ed escluso certi titoli: non ci sono né giochi con meno di 20 recensioni, né DLC, espansioni e simili che non siano autonomi, né conversioni di giochi usciti originariamente prima del 2020. Dei giochi multipiattaforma è stata invece elencata la versione con più recensioni.

  • 1. The Last of Us Part II (PS4) - 93
  • 2. Half-Life: Alyx (PC) - 93
  • 3. Hades (PC) -93
  • 4. Demon's Souls (PS5) - 92
  • 5. Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) - 91
  • 6. Crusader Kings III (PC) - 91
  • 7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) - 90
  • 8. Ori and the Will of the Wisps (XONE) - 90
  • 9. Dreams (PS4) - 89
  • 10. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4) - 89

  • 11. Doom Eternal (PC) - 88
  • 12. Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) - 87
  • 13. Spelunky 2 (PS4) - 87
  • 14. F1 2020 (PS4) - 86
  • 15. Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) - 86
  • 16. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) - 86
  • 17. Desperados III (PC) - 86
  • 18. Monster Train (PC) - 86
  • 19. Deep Rock Galactic (PC) - 85
  • 20. Wasteland 3 (PC) - 85
  • 21. Nioh 2 (PS4) - 85
  • 22. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) - 85
  • 23. Football Manager 2021 (PC) - 85
  • 24. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4) - 85
  • 25. Streets of Rage 4 (PC) - 84
  • 26. Spiritfarer (PC) - 84
  • 27. Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) - 83
  • 28. Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) - 83
  • 29. MLB The Show 20 (PS4) - 83
  • 30. Astro's Playroom (PS5) - 83
  • 31. Disc Room (PC) - 82
  • 32. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Switch) - 82
  • 33. Fuser (PS4) - 82
  • 34. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Switch) - 82
  • 35. Immortals: Fenyx Rising (XSX) - 82
  • 36. Paradise Killer (Switch) - 81
  • 37. The Pedestrian (PC) - 81
  • 38. SnowRunner (PS4) - 81
  • 39. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PS4) - 81
  • 40. Genshin Impact (PS4) - 81
  • 41. Ghostrunner (PC) - 81
  • 42. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (PS4) - 81
  • 43. Necrobarista (PC) - 81
  • 44. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PS4) - 81
  • 45. WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4) - 81
  • 46. Gears Tactics (PC) - 80
  • 47. Amnesia: Rebirth (PC) - 80
  • 48. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (PS4) - 80
  • 49. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Switch) - 80
  • 50. Mr. Driller: Drill Land (Switch) - 80
  • 51. Valorant (PC) - 80
  • 52. Paper Mario: The Origami King (Switch) - 80
  • 53. I Am Dead (Switch) - 80
  • 54. Dirt 5 (PS4) - 79
  • 55. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Switch) - 79
  • 56. Resident Evil 3 (PS4) - 79
  • 57. Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC) - 79
  • 58. Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4) - 79
  • 59. Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) - 79
  • 60. Paper Beast (PS4) - 79
  • 61. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Switch) - 79
  • 62. Othercide (PC) - 78
  • 63. Tell Me Why (XONE) - 78
  • 64. Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4) -78
  • 65. Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) - 78
  • 66. In Other Waters (Switch) - 78
  • 67. The Procession to Calvary (PC) - 78
  • 68. Good Job! (Switch) - 78
  • 69. EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4) - 78
  • 70. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Switch) - 77
  • 71. The Pathless (PS5) - 77
  • 72. Super Crush K.O. (Switch) - 77
  • 73. Star Renegades (PC) - 77
  • 74. XCOM: Chimera Squad (PC) - 77
  • 75. Call of the Sea (XSX) - 77
  • 76. MotoGP 20 (PS4) - 76
  • 77. Trials of Mana (PS4) - 76
  • 78. Roki (PC) - 76
  • 79. PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4) - 76
  • 80. Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (Switch) - 76
  • 81. Mortal Shell (PC) - 76
  • 82. Watch Dogs: Legion (XONE) - 76
  • 83. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) - 76
  • 84. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4) - 75
  • 85. Iron Harvest (PC) - 75
  • 86. LUNA The Shadow Dust (PC) - 75
  • 87. Yes, Your Grace (PC) - 75
  • 88. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Switch) - 75
  • 89. Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4) - 75
  • 90. Bugsnax (PS5) - 75
  • 91. A Total War Saga: Troy (PC) - 75
  • 92. Neversong (PC) - 75
  • 93. Super Mario Bros. 35 (Switch) - 75
  • 94. Carrion (PC) - 75
  • 95. Pendragon (PC) - 74
  • 96. Trackmania (PC) - 74
  • 97. Moving Out (PS4) - 74
  • 98. Partisans 1941 (PC) - 74
  • 99. Journey to the Savage Planet (PS4) - 74
  • 100. Cloudpunk (PC) - 74
  • 101. Kunai (PC) - 73
  • 102. Rocket Arena (PC) - 73
  • 103. Iron Danger (PC) - 73
  • 104. eFootball PES 2021 (PS4) - 73
  • 105. BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PC) - 73
  • 106. Marvel's Iron Man VR (PS4) - 73
  • 107. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) - 73
  • 108. Sakura Wars (PS4) - 73
  • 109. NHL 21 (PS4) - 72
  • 110. Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4) - 72
  • 111. FIFA 21 (PS4) - 72
  • 112. Beyond Blue (PC) - 72
  • 113. Battletoads (XONE) - 72
  • 114. Fairy Tail (PS4) - 71
  • 115. The Dark Pictures: Little Hope (PS4) - 71
  • 116. Through the Darkest of Times (PC) - 71
  • 117. Maneater (PC) - 70
  • 118. Minecraft Dungeons (PC) - 70
  • 119. Beyond a Steel Sky (PC) - 70
  • 120. Project CARS 3 (PS4) - 70
  • 121. Destroy All Humans! (PS4) - 70
  • 122. No Straight Roads (PS4) - 70
  • 123. West of Dead (PC) - 69
  • 124. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4) - 69
  • 125. AO Tennis 2 (XONE) - 69
  • 126. Exit the Gungeon (Switch) - 69
  • 127. Raji: An Ancient Epic (Switch) - 69
  • 128. Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (PS4) - 68
  • 129. Ninjala (Switch) - 68
  • 130. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch) - 68
  • 131. NBA 2K21 (PS4) - 68
  • 132. Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (PC) - 68
  • 133. My Hero One's Justice (PS4) - 68
  • 134. Serious Sam 4 (PC) - 68
  • 135. Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold (Switch) - 68
  • 136. Marvel's Avengers (PS4) - 67
  • 137. Twin Mirror (PC) - 67
  • 138. Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Switch) - 66
  • 139. Bleeding Edge (XONE) - 66
  • 140. Someday You'll Return (PC) - 66
  • 141. Kirby Fighters 2 (Switch) - 65
  • 142. Empire of Sin (PC) - 65
  • 143. Torchlight III (PC) - 65
  • 144. Skelattack (PS4) - 65
  • 145. The Falconeer (XSX) - 64
  • 146. Windbound (PS4) - 64
  • 147. Corruption 2029 (PC) - 64
  • 148. Panzer Dragoon (Switch) - 63
  • 149. The Suicide of Rachel Foster (PC) - 63
  • 150. Madden NFL 21 (PS4) - 63
  • 151. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light (Switch) - 63
  • 152. Disintegration (PC) - 62
  • 153. Godfall (PS5) - 61
  • 154. Hellbound (PC) - 61
  • 155. WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS4) - 60
  • 156. The Complex (PS4) - 60
  • 157. Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem (PC) - 60
  • 158. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Switch) - 59
  • 159. Summer in Mara (Switch) - 59
  • 160. Liberated (Switch) - 59
  • 161. Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4) - 58
  • 162. Skater XL (PS4) - 57
  • 163. One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PS4) - 57
  • 164. Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PS4) - 56
  • 165. Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4) - 56
  • 166. Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise (Switch) - 56
  • 167. Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4) - 56
  • 168. Bright Memory (XSX) - 55
  • 169. Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch) - 52
  • 170. Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (PS4) - 51
  • 171. Those Who Remain (PS4) - 49
  • 172. Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PC) - 39

Multiplayer Login

Connettiti con Facebook

Connettiti con Google

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

The Last of Us 2 ha la media voto più alta dell'anno su Metacritic, ecco la top 10