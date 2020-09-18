The Witcher 3, Triss Merigold nel cosplay molto sensuale di valery_himera

La cosplayer valery_himera ha realizzato un costume dedicato alla Triss Merigold di The Witcher 3 davvero sensuale, vediamolo in alcune immagini.

NOTIZIA di Simone Pettine   —   18/09/2020
0

Torniamo a proporvi un cosplay a tema videogames, dedicato ancora una volta a The Witcher 3 dei CD Projekt, vero e proprio appuntamento imprescindibile per gli amanti degli action RPG open world. Il costume di oggi 18 settembre 2020 trasporta nel mondo reale la bellissima Triss Merigold.

Triss Merigold, Yennefer e Ciri sono le tre "protagonisti femminili" di The Witcher 3, amatissime da fan e cosplayer. Ecco allora che l'artista valery_himera ha deciso di dedicare proprio a questo lavoro i suoi ultimi sforzi, ottenendo un riscontro più che positivo su Instagram. Una prima immagine ve ne convincerà:

Questo cosplay di Triss Merigold diventa, immagine dopo immagine, rapidamente molto sensuale: ecco per esempio una Triss con molti meno veli, ma comunque perfettamente riconoscibile.

Cosa ne pensate di questo sexy cosplay dedicato a Triss Merigold e a The Witcher 3? Fatecelo sapere nella sezione dedicata ai commenti; e volendo potete passare anche a quelli di Yennefer e di Ciri.

