The Witcher 3, Triss Merigold nel cosplay molto sensuale di valery_himera

Torniamo a proporvi un cosplay a tema videogames, dedicato ancora una volta a The Witcher 3 dei CD Projekt, vero e proprio appuntamento imprescindibile per gli amanti degli action RPG open world. Il costume di oggi 18 settembre 2020 trasporta nel mondo reale la bellissima Triss Merigold.
Triss Merigold, Yennefer e Ciri sono le tre "protagonisti femminili" di The Witcher 3, amatissime da fan e cosplayer. Ecco allora che l'artista valery_himera ha deciso di dedicare proprio a questo lavoro i suoi ultimi sforzi, ottenendo un riscontro più che positivo su Instagram. Una prima immagine ve ne convincerà:
Geralt, will you have a drink with me?) And then let's go to bed 😘 ⠀ P.S. By the way, do not forget that on my patreon, when you subscribe, you get free access to onlyfans, and a couple of old sets as a gift 😎 Link in bio ❗️ ⠀ #cosplayergirl #cosplayfun #thewitcher3 #thewitchercosplay #trissmerigold #triss #trisscosplay #thewitcheredit #cosplayphoto #cosplaygame #cdprojektred
Questo cosplay di Triss Merigold diventa, immagine dopo immagine, rapidamente molto sensuale: ecco per esempio una Triss con molti meno veli, ma comunque perfettamente riconoscibile.
Cosa ne pensate di questo sexy cosplay dedicato a Triss Merigold e a The Witcher 3? Fatecelo sapere nella sezione dedicata ai commenti; e volendo potete passare anche a quelli di Yennefer e di Ciri.
Recently, in a vote in stories, you yourself chose this photo 💋 ⠀ Thanks for your activity) If you are also active here in the comments, then tomorrow I will publish a photo with my booty 😉 ⠀ #instacostume #trissmerigold #trisscosplay #trissmerigoldcosplay #thewitcher #thewitcher3 #thewitcheredit #thewitchercosplay #thewitchernetflix #withered #cdprojektred #cosplaygirl #cosplayphoto #cosplaymakeup #redhair