The Witcher 3, Triss Merigold nel cosplay molto sensuale di valery_himera

Torniamo a proporvi un cosplay a tema videogames, dedicato ancora una volta a The Witcher 3 dei CD Projekt, vero e proprio appuntamento imprescindibile per gli amanti degli action RPG open world. Il costume di oggi 18 settembre 2020 trasporta nel mondo reale la bellissima Triss Merigold.

Triss Merigold, Yennefer e Ciri sono le tre "protagonisti femminili" di The Witcher 3, amatissime da fan e cosplayer. Ecco allora che l'artista valery_himera ha deciso di dedicare proprio a questo lavoro i suoi ultimi sforzi, ottenendo un riscontro più che positivo su Instagram. Una prima immagine ve ne convincerà: