Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition domina le classifiche giapponesi, bene l'ultimo Atelier

Vediamo le classifiche giapponesi di quesa settimana, stilate come al solito dalla testata Famitsu, che mostrano il dominio di Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition a livello software, con 74.689 copie vendute, seguito da Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, che occupa ben tre posizioni: la seconda, in versione PlayStation 5, la terza, in versione Nintendo Switch e la settiman, in versione PlayStation 4.