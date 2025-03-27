Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition domina le classifiche giapponesi, bene l'ultimo Atelier

Vediamo le classifiche giapponesi di quesa settimana, stilate come al solito dalla testata Famitsu, che mostrano il dominio di Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition a livello software, con 74.689 copie vendute, seguito da Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, che occupa ben tre posizioni: la seconda, in versione PlayStation 5, la terza, in versione Nintendo Switch e la settiman, in versione PlayStation 4.
Le classifiche
Interessante anche l'ingresso di Assassin's Creed Shadows in quinta posizione. In effetti è una settimana atipica a livello software, con ben sei posizioni occupate da titoli appena lanciati (quattro, considerando le tre occupate da Atelier).
Parlando di hardware, Nintendo Switch domina ancora, con il modello OLED che da solo fa meglio della somma di tutte le console della famiglia di PlayStation 5. Molto bassi i risultati di Xbox, che vende poco più di 200 unità sommando tutte le versioni disponibili.
Classifiche software (dal 17 al 23 marzo 2025)
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Nintendo, 20/03/25) - 74.689 (Nuovo)
- [PS5] Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Koei Tecmo, 21/03/25) - 27.810 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Koei Tecmo, 21/03/25) - 26.315 (Nuovo)
- [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 28/02/25) - 20.621 (763.490)
- [PS5] Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft, 20/03/25) - 17.701 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 17/10/24) - 9.214 (1.237.762)
- [PS4] Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Koei Tecmo, 21/03/25) - 6.949 (Nuovo)
- [PS5] Bleach: Rebirth of Souls (Bandai Namco, 21/03/25) - 6.079 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 21/06/18) - 5.876 (3.838.839)
- [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 16/01/25) - 5.803 (237.853)
Classifiche hardware (dal 17 al 23 marzo 2025)
- Switch Modello OLED - 18.808 (8.889.054)
- PlayStation 5 - 9.558 (5.616.308)
- Switch Lite - 7.433 (6.496.781)
- Switch - 4.263 (20.078.991)
- PlayStation 5 Pro - 3.510 (185.728)
- PlayStation 5 Edizione Digitale - 2.144 (960.016)
- Xbox Series S - 182 (333.515)
- Xbox Series X Edizione Digitale - 51 (20.043)
- Xbox Series X - 19 (319.620)
- PlayStation 4 - 18 (7.929.354)