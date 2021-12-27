Zelda: Breath of the Wild è il miglior gioco di sempre per gli utenti giapponesi

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è considerato il miglior gioco di sempre dagli utenti giapponesi, o almeno è questo il risultato del sondaggio realizzato dall'emittente nipponica TV Asahi, che ha stilato la lista dei cento più grandi videogiochi della storia.

Mentre si ragiona su come potrebbe cambiare il gameplay di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 alla luce degli ultimi rumor, l'ultimo capitolo della serie Nintendo è entrato davvero nel cuore degli appassionati, in particolare in Giappone, portando a casa un riconoscimento di grande rilevanza.

A maggior ragione considerando gli altri giochi presenti nella top 10: dopo Breath of the Wild troviamo i classici Dragon Quest V e Final Fantasy VII, ma anche Dragon Quest III, Chrono Trigger e Super Mario Bros. 3.

Qui di seguito riportiamo la lista completa, che come detto è composta da ben cento titoli e fa riferimento a qualsiasi periodo, mettendo insieme produzioni nuove e vecchie. Si tratta, fra le altre cose, di un'immagine interessante delle attuali preferenze degli utenti nipponici.

I 100 giochi migliori di sempre per gli spettatori di TV Asahi

