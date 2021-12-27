Zelda: Breath of the Wild è il miglior gioco di sempre per gli utenti giapponesi

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è considerato il miglior gioco di sempre dagli utenti giapponesi, o almeno è questo il risultato del sondaggio realizzato dall'emittente nipponica TV Asahi, che ha stilato la lista dei cento più grandi videogiochi della storia.
Mentre si ragiona su come potrebbe cambiare il gameplay di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 alla luce degli ultimi rumor, l'ultimo capitolo della serie Nintendo è entrato davvero nel cuore degli appassionati, in particolare in Giappone, portando a casa un riconoscimento di grande rilevanza.
A maggior ragione considerando gli altri giochi presenti nella top 10: dopo Breath of the Wild troviamo i classici Dragon Quest V e Final Fantasy VII, ma anche Dragon Quest III, Chrono Trigger e Super Mario Bros. 3.
Qui di seguito riportiamo la lista completa, che come detto è composta da ben cento titoli e fa riferimento a qualsiasi periodo, mettendo insieme produzioni nuove e vecchie. Si tratta, fra le altre cose, di un'immagine interessante delle attuali preferenze degli utenti nipponici.
I 100 giochi migliori di sempre per gli spettatori di TV Asahi
- The Legend of Zeldaa: Breath of the Wild
- Dragon Quest V
- Final Fantasy VII
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Splatoon 2
- Dragon Quest III
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Chrono Trigger
- Final Fantasy X
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Pokemon Diamond Pearl
- Super Mario Kart
- Undertale
- Pokemon Sword Shield
- Dragon Quest IV
- KINGDOM HEARTS II
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER
- GENSO SUIKODEN II
- Minecraft
- Splatoon
- Animal Crossing
- Fire Emblem: Fuuka Yukigetsu
- Pokemon Red and Green
- Tetris
- Pokemon Black and White
- Dragon Quest XI
- MOTHER2
- Okami
- Apex Legends
- Tactics Ogre
- Resident Evil
- Final Fantasy VI
- Final Fantasy V
- Xenoblade 2
- Pokémon Gold and Silver
- Final Fantasy IX
- Puyo Puyo
- DARK SOULS III
- Xenogears
- Momotaro Dentetsu - Showa Heisei
- Persona 5
- Xenoblade
- Dragon Quest X
- Kirby the star Wii
- Dragon Quest II
- Final Fantasy XIV
- NieR: Automata
- Kingdom Hearts
- Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire
- Final Fantasy IV
- The Legend of Zelda
- Tales of the Abyss
- Dragon Quest VIII
- Yokai Watch 2
- Super Mario Galaxy
- Super Donkey Kong
- Animal Crossing
- Dead by Daylight
- Pokemon Black and White 2
- Nintendo All Star! Super Smash Bros.
- XEVIOUS
- Final Fantasy III
- Pokemon Heart Gold and Soul Silver
- Suikoden: Genso Suikoden
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Bloodborne
- Pokemon X and Y
- Super Mario RPG
- Monster Hunter: World
- Dr. Mario
- Kirby Super Deluxe
- Gran Turismo 4
- Super Smash Bros.
- Super Smash Bros. X
- Animal Crossing
- Kirby's Air Ride
- Mario Kart Wii
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Nationwide Version
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- The Legend of Zelda: Mujura no Kamen
- Dragon Quest Builders 2: Sidoh and the Empty Island
- Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana
- Dragon Quest VII: Warriors of Eden
- Final Fantasy XI
- Dragon Quest VI: Land of the Lost
- Monster Hunter
- Monster Hunter Double Cross
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- Super Mario Galaxy 2
- Final Fantasy VIII
- Street Fighter 2
- Monster Hunter 4G
- Persona 5 The Royal
- Fire Emblem: The Genealogy of the Holy War
- MOTHER
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms
- Super Mario World
- Persona 4
- Pocket Monsters Platinum
- Persona 3