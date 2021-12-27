Zelda: Breath of the Wild è il miglior gioco di sempre per gli utenti giapponesi

Stando a un sondaggio realizzato dall'emittente televisiva TV Asahi, gli utenti giapponesi considerano The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild il miglior gioco di sempre.

27/12/2021
0

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è considerato il miglior gioco di sempre dagli utenti giapponesi, o almeno è questo il risultato del sondaggio realizzato dall'emittente nipponica TV Asahi, che ha stilato la lista dei cento più grandi videogiochi della storia.

Mentre si ragiona su come potrebbe cambiare il gameplay di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 alla luce degli ultimi rumor, l'ultimo capitolo della serie Nintendo è entrato davvero nel cuore degli appassionati, in particolare in Giappone, portando a casa un riconoscimento di grande rilevanza.

A maggior ragione considerando gli altri giochi presenti nella top 10: dopo Breath of the Wild troviamo i classici Dragon Quest V e Final Fantasy VII, ma anche Dragon Quest III, Chrono Trigger e Super Mario Bros. 3.

Qui di seguito riportiamo la lista completa, che come detto è composta da ben cento titoli e fa riferimento a qualsiasi periodo, mettendo insieme produzioni nuove e vecchie. Si tratta, fra le altre cose, di un'immagine interessante delle attuali preferenze degli utenti nipponici.

I 100 giochi migliori di sempre per gli spettatori di TV Asahi

  1. The Legend of Zeldaa: Breath of the Wild
  2. Dragon Quest V
  3. Final Fantasy VII
  4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  5. Splatoon 2
  6. Dragon Quest III
  7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  8. Chrono Trigger
  9. Final Fantasy X
  10. Super Mario Bros. 3
  11. Pokemon Diamond Pearl
  12. Super Mario Kart
  13. Undertale
  14. Pokemon Sword Shield
  15. Dragon Quest IV
  16. KINGDOM HEARTS II
  17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  18. METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER
  19. GENSO SUIKODEN II
  20. Minecraft
  21. Splatoon
  22. Animal Crossing
  23. Fire Emblem: Fuuka Yukigetsu
  24. Pokemon Red and Green
  25. Tetris
  26. Pokemon Black and White
  27. Dragon Quest XI
  28. MOTHER2
  29. Okami
  30. Apex Legends
  31. Tactics Ogre
  32. Resident Evil
  33. Final Fantasy VI
  34. Final Fantasy V
  35. Xenoblade 2
  36. Pokémon Gold and Silver
  37. Final Fantasy IX
  38. Puyo Puyo
  39. DARK SOULS III
  40. Xenogears
  41. Momotaro Dentetsu - Showa Heisei
  42. Persona 5
  43. Xenoblade
  44. Dragon Quest X
  45. Kirby the star Wii
  46. Dragon Quest II
  47. Final Fantasy XIV
  48. NieR: Automata
  49. Kingdom Hearts
  50. Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire
  51. Final Fantasy IV
  52. The Legend of Zelda
  53. Tales of the Abyss
  54. Dragon Quest VIII
  55. Yokai Watch 2
  56. Super Mario Galaxy
  57. Super Donkey Kong
  58. Animal Crossing
  59. Dead by Daylight
  60. Pokemon Black and White 2
  61. Nintendo All Star! Super Smash Bros.
  62. XEVIOUS
  63. Final Fantasy III
  64. Pokemon Heart Gold and Soul Silver
  65. Suikoden: Genso Suikoden
  66. Ghost of Tsushima
  67. Bloodborne
  68. Pokemon X and Y
  69. Super Mario RPG
  70. Monster Hunter: World
  71. Dr. Mario
  72. Kirby Super Deluxe
  73. Gran Turismo 4
  74. Super Smash Bros.
  75. Super Smash Bros. X
  76. Animal Crossing
  77. Kirby's Air Ride
  78. Mario Kart Wii
  79. Nobunaga's Ambition: Nationwide Version
  80. METAL GEAR SOLID
  81. The Legend of Zelda: Mujura no Kamen
  82. Dragon Quest Builders 2: Sidoh and the Empty Island
  83. Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana
  84. Dragon Quest VII: Warriors of Eden
  85. Final Fantasy XI
  86. Dragon Quest VI: Land of the Lost
  87. Monster Hunter
  88. Monster Hunter Double Cross
  89. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
  90. Super Mario Galaxy 2
  91. Final Fantasy VIII
  92. Street Fighter 2
  93. Monster Hunter 4G
  94. Persona 5 The Royal
  95. Fire Emblem: The Genealogy of the Holy War
  96. MOTHER
  97. Romance of the Three Kingdoms
  98. Super Mario World
  99. Persona 4
  100. Pocket Monsters Platinum
  101. Persona 3

Zelda: Breath of the Wild è il miglior gioco di sempre per gli utenti giapponesi