Animal Crossing: New Horizons torna primo nelle classifiche giapponesi

Settimana (dal 28 settembre al 4 ottobre 2020) molto debole questa per le classifiche giapponesi, che vedono Animal Crossing: New Horizons tornare in prima posizione con 36.495 copie vendute. Nella top 10 è entrato soltanto un nuovo gioco: Crash Bandicoot: It's About Time per PS4, che occupa la quinta posizione con appena 10.437 copie vendute, mentre per il resto è il solito monocolore di Nintendo Switch, senza grossi stravolgimenti.
Parlando di hardware Nintendo Switch continua a dominare incontrastata con un totale di 91.093 unità vendute. PS4 langue a 5.539 unità mentre 3DS scende a 1.568 unità. Di fatto attualmente il mercato console giapponese è quasi completamente in mano a Nintendo. Vedremo se il lancio delle console next-gen cambierà qualcosa.
Vendite software
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) - 36,495 (5,790,577)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 09/18/20) - 34,282 (308,221)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 33,156 (1,635,341)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 12,270 (3,196,495)
- [PS4] Crash Bandicoot: It's About Time (Activision, 10/02/20) - 10,437 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) - 7,416 (3,752,771)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 6,168 (3,843,036)
- [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) - 6,143 (397,338)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 5,901 (1,518,168)
- [PS4] eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Konami, 09/17/20) - 5,492 (41,488)
Vendite hardware
- Switch - 66,157 (12,728,671)
- Switch Lite - 24,936 (2,699,938)
- PlayStation 4 - 6,097 (7,654,172)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) - 1,538 (1,741,656)
- PlayStation 4 Pro - 442 (1,574,451)
- New 3DS LL - 30 (5,888,638)
- Xbox One X - 13 (20,847)
- Xbox One S - 12 (93,570)