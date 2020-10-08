Animal Crossing: New Horizons torna primo nelle classifiche giapponesi

Settimana (dal 28 settembre al 4 ottobre 2020) molto debole questa per le classifiche giapponesi, che vedono Animal Crossing: New Horizons tornare in prima posizione con 36.495 copie vendute. Nella top 10 è entrato soltanto un nuovo gioco: Crash Bandicoot: It's About Time per PS4, che occupa la quinta posizione con appena 10.437 copie vendute, mentre per il resto è il solito monocolore di Nintendo Switch, senza grossi stravolgimenti.

Parlando di hardware Nintendo Switch continua a dominare incontrastata con un totale di 91.093 unità vendute. PS4 langue a 5.539 unità mentre 3DS scende a 1.568 unità. Di fatto attualmente il mercato console giapponese è quasi completamente in mano a Nintendo. Vedremo se il lancio delle console next-gen cambierà qualcosa.

Vendite software