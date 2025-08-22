0

Annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2025: Resident Evil Requiem fa incetta di premi

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2025, che ha premiato i giochi più apprezzati e che si sono fatti notare maggiormente durante la manifestazione di Colonia.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   22/08/2025
Logo luminoso della Gamescom
Resident Evil Requiem
Resident Evil Requiem
Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2025, ovvero i premi assegnati ai giochi e gli stand che si sono maggiormente distinti durante la manifestazione di Colonia. Resident Evil: Requiem è il titolo che si è aggiudicato il maggior numero di premi, per la precisione quelli come "Best Visuals", "Best Audio", "Most Epic" e "Best PlayStation Game".

In generale, è stata un'ottima edizione per Capcom, si è aggiudicata il premio per la migliore line-up anche grazie a Pragmata e Onimusha: Way of the Sword. L'attesissimo Hollow Knight: Silksong, invece, si è aggiudicato il premio per il miglior trailer presentato durante la fiera. Mentre per i premi come miglior gioco per piattaforma, Grounded 2 ha trionfato tra quelli Xbox, Anno 117: Pax Romana tra quelli PC e Mario Kart World tra quelli Nintendo Switch 2. Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo di tutte le nomination e i vincitori.

Tutti i candidati e i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2025

Best Visuals

  • Borderlands 4 - Gearbox Software/2K
  • Bye Sweet Carole - Little Sewing Machine/Maximum Entertainment
  • Crimson Desert - Pearl Abyss
  • MIO: Memories In Orbit - Douze Dixièmes/Focus Entertainment
  • Resident Evil Requiem - Capcom Entertainment
Best Audio

  • Cairn - The Game Bakers
  • Little Nightmares 3 - Supermassive Games/Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Phantom Blade Zero - S-Game
  • Resident Evil Requiem - Capcom Entertainment
  • Rockbeasts - Lichthund/Team17

Best Gameplay

  • Donkey Kong Bananza - Nintendo
  • Hela - Windup/Knights Peak
  • Mario Kart World - Nintendo
  • PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant - Bippinbits/Kepler Interactive
  • Resident Evil Requiem - Capcom Entertainment

Most Epic

  • Crimson Desert - Pearl Abyss
  • Dune: Awakening - Funcom
  • Resident Evil Requiem - Capcom Entertainment
  • Super Meat Boy 3D - Sluggerfly, Team Meat/Headup Games
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

Most Entertaining

  • Dispatch - AdHoc Studio
  • Donkey Kong Bananza - Nintendo
  • Grounded 2 - Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios
  • Hela - Windup/Knights Peak
  • Mario Kart World - Nintendo

Most Wholesome

  • Hela - Windup/Knights Peak
  • Is This Seat Taken? - Poti Poti Studio/Wholesome Games Presents
  • Star Birds - Toukana Interactive
  • Tiny Bookshop - neoludic games/Skystone Games, 2P Games
  • Winter Burrow - Pine Creek Games/Noodlecake

Games for Impact

  • Cairn - The Game Bakers
  • Forever Skies - Far From Home
  • Hollow Home - Twigames/Galaktus
  • Monowave - Studio BBB
  • Tiny Bookshop - neoludic games/Skystone Games, 2P Games

Best Mobile Game

  • Arknights: Endfield - Hypergryph/Gryphline
  • Dungeon Clawler - Stray Fawn/Stray Fawn Publishing, Playworks
  • Genshin Impact - HoYoverse
  • Love and Deepspace - Papergames/Infold Games
  • Servant of the Lake - Rusty Lake

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

  • Borderlands 4 - Gearbox Software/2K
  • Crimson Desert - Pearl Abyss
  • Grounded 2 - Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios
  • Little Nightmares 3 - Supermassive Games/Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Ninja Gaiden 4 - PlatinumGames, Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios

Best Sony PlayStation Game

  • Borderlands 4 - Gearbox Software/2K
  • Crimson Desert - Pearl Abyss
  • Cronos: The New Dawn - Bloober Team
  • Pragmata - Capcom Entertainment
  • Resident Evil Requiem - Capcom Entertainment
Mario e Luigi testa a testa in Mario Kart World
Mario e Luigi testa a testa in Mario Kart World

Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game

  • Donkey Kong Bananza - Nintendo
  • Mario Kart World - Nintendo
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo
  • Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree - Brownies Inc. /Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Winter Burrow - Pine Creek Games/Noodlecake

Best PC Game

  • Anno 117: Pax Romana - Ubisoft Mainz/Ubisoft
  • Borderlands 4 - Gearbox Software/2K
  • PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant - Bippinbits/Kepler Interactive
  • Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree - Brownies Inc. /Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • World of Warcraft - Blizzard Entertainment/Activision Blizzard

Heart of Gaming Award: Artist Alleys

Migliore line-up: Capcom

Miglior Trailer/Annuncio: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Miglior booth (Giuria): Ubisoft

Miglior booth (pubblico): The Pokémon Company

Miglior merchandise: Star Birds Gacha Machine

#Gamescom
