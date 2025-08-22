Annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2025: Resident Evil Requiem fa incetta di premi

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2025, ovvero i premi assegnati ai giochi e gli stand che si sono maggiormente distinti durante la manifestazione di Colonia. Resident Evil: Requiem è il titolo che si è aggiudicato il maggior numero di premi, per la precisione quelli come "Best Visuals", "Best Audio", "Most Epic" e "Best PlayStation Game".

In generale, è stata un'ottima edizione per Capcom, si è aggiudicata il premio per la migliore line-up anche grazie a Pragmata e Onimusha: Way of the Sword. L'attesissimo Hollow Knight: Silksong, invece, si è aggiudicato il premio per il miglior trailer presentato durante la fiera. Mentre per i premi come miglior gioco per piattaforma, Grounded 2 ha trionfato tra quelli Xbox, Anno 117: Pax Romana tra quelli PC e Mario Kart World tra quelli Nintendo Switch 2. Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo di tutte le nomination e i vincitori.