Annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2025: Resident Evil Requiem fa incetta di premi

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2025, ovvero i premi assegnati ai giochi e gli stand che si sono maggiormente distinti durante la manifestazione di Colonia. Resident Evil: Requiem è il titolo che si è aggiudicato il maggior numero di premi, per la precisione quelli come "Best Visuals", "Best Audio", "Most Epic" e "Best PlayStation Game".
In generale, è stata un'ottima edizione per Capcom, si è aggiudicata il premio per la migliore line-up anche grazie a Pragmata e Onimusha: Way of the Sword. L'attesissimo Hollow Knight: Silksong, invece, si è aggiudicato il premio per il miglior trailer presentato durante la fiera. Mentre per i premi come miglior gioco per piattaforma, Grounded 2 ha trionfato tra quelli Xbox, Anno 117: Pax Romana tra quelli PC e Mario Kart World tra quelli Nintendo Switch 2. Di seguito trovate l'elenco completo di tutte le nomination e i vincitori.
Tutti i candidati e i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2025
Best Visuals
- Borderlands 4 - Gearbox Software/2K
- Bye Sweet Carole - Little Sewing Machine/Maximum Entertainment
- Crimson Desert - Pearl Abyss
- MIO: Memories In Orbit - Douze Dixièmes/Focus Entertainment
- Resident Evil Requiem - Capcom Entertainment
Best Audio
- Cairn - The Game Bakers
- Little Nightmares 3 - Supermassive Games/Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Phantom Blade Zero - S-Game
- Resident Evil Requiem - Capcom Entertainment
- Rockbeasts - Lichthund/Team17
Best Gameplay
- Donkey Kong Bananza - Nintendo
- Hela - Windup/Knights Peak
- Mario Kart World - Nintendo
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant - Bippinbits/Kepler Interactive
- Resident Evil Requiem - Capcom Entertainment
Most Epic
- Crimson Desert - Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening - Funcom
- Resident Evil Requiem - Capcom Entertainment
- Super Meat Boy 3D - Sluggerfly, Team Meat/Headup Games
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
Most Entertaining
- Dispatch - AdHoc Studio
- Donkey Kong Bananza - Nintendo
- Grounded 2 - Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios
- Hela - Windup/Knights Peak
- Mario Kart World - Nintendo
Most Wholesome
- Hela - Windup/Knights Peak
- Is This Seat Taken? - Poti Poti Studio/Wholesome Games Presents
- Star Birds - Toukana Interactive
- Tiny Bookshop - neoludic games/Skystone Games, 2P Games
- Winter Burrow - Pine Creek Games/Noodlecake
Games for Impact
- Cairn - The Game Bakers
- Forever Skies - Far From Home
- Hollow Home - Twigames/Galaktus
- Monowave - Studio BBB
- Tiny Bookshop - neoludic games/Skystone Games, 2P Games
Best Mobile Game
- Arknights: Endfield - Hypergryph/Gryphline
- Dungeon Clawler - Stray Fawn/Stray Fawn Publishing, Playworks
- Genshin Impact - HoYoverse
- Love and Deepspace - Papergames/Infold Games
- Servant of the Lake - Rusty Lake
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Borderlands 4 - Gearbox Software/2K
- Crimson Desert - Pearl Abyss
- Grounded 2 - Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios
- Little Nightmares 3 - Supermassive Games/Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Ninja Gaiden 4 - PlatinumGames, Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Borderlands 4 - Gearbox Software/2K
- Crimson Desert - Pearl Abyss
- Cronos: The New Dawn - Bloober Team
- Pragmata - Capcom Entertainment
- Resident Evil Requiem - Capcom Entertainment
Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game
- Donkey Kong Bananza - Nintendo
- Mario Kart World - Nintendo
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree - Brownies Inc. /Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Winter Burrow - Pine Creek Games/Noodlecake
Best PC Game
- Anno 117: Pax Romana - Ubisoft Mainz/Ubisoft
- Borderlands 4 - Gearbox Software/2K
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant - Bippinbits/Kepler Interactive
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree - Brownies Inc. /Bandai Namco Entertainment
- World of Warcraft - Blizzard Entertainment/Activision Blizzard
Heart of Gaming Award: Artist Alleys
Migliore line-up: Capcom
Miglior Trailer/Annuncio: Hollow Knight: Silksong
Miglior booth (Giuria): Ubisoft
Miglior booth (pubblico): The Pokémon Company
Miglior merchandise: Star Birds Gacha Machine