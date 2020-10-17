Cyberpunk 2077, Cyber Triss nel cosplay di irine_meier

Cyberpunk 2077 è uno dei titoli più attesi di questo autunno del 2021: chi sostiene il contrario mente, sapendo di mentire. Per ingannare l'attesa, abbiamo un cosplay davvero notevole da mostrarvi nel primo pomeriggio di oggi 17 ottobre 2020: Cyber Triss!



Eh sì, avete capito bene: se esiste sexy Triss, esiste anche Cyber Triss. La cosplayer irine_meier, piuttosto nota per i suoi lavori dedicati ai principali videogames vecchi e nuovi, ha interpretato un personaggio a metà tra i mondi di The Witcher 3 (Triss Merigold) e di Cyberpunk 2077. Il risultato si commenta da sé, in questa immagine: è un lavoro davvero notevole.