Cyberpunk 2077, Cyber Triss nel cosplay di irine_meier

Cyberpunk 2077 è uno dei titoli più attesi di questo autunno del 2021: chi sostiene il contrario mente, sapendo di mentire. Per ingannare l'attesa, abbiamo un cosplay davvero notevole da mostrarvi nel primo pomeriggio di oggi 17 ottobre 2020: Cyber Triss!
Eh sì, avete capito bene: se esiste sexy Triss, esiste anche Cyber Triss. La cosplayer irine_meier, piuttosto nota per i suoi lavori dedicati ai principali videogames vecchi e nuovi, ha interpretato un personaggio a metà tra i mondi di The Witcher 3 (Triss Merigold) e di Cyberpunk 2077. Il risultato si commenta da sé, in questa immagine: è un lavoro davvero notevole.
When the city is sleeping and the staff of @cdpred US leaves the office.. I WAKE UP TO BURN THE CITY... (as usual) 😈🤣 Hey hey, who watched #nightcitywire today? Omg, I'm so excited to finally play the game next month 😱 To make your wait easier I prepared a lot of game-related content for you! First of all I made an unboxing of my new amazing console Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition. The video is already waiting for you on my YouTube channel (link in bio) 😉 The 2nd important thing is that I'm happy to show you the first photos from my new original Cyber Triss project that I've shot this summer in LA and Las Vegas. What do you think? 😜 And the last (but not least) thing for today : Keep your eyes peeled for my new V photos soon. Since last year my costume was upgraded a lot! Can't wait to show you my new epic cosplay weapons 😈🔥 #cyberpunk2077 #cosplay #cdpojektred #cyberpunk #triss
La qualità del cosplay si commenta da sé: vorrà pur dire qualcosa se in appena 24 ore ha già superato i 60.000 mi piace su Instagram, non trovate? Per quanto riguarda Cyberpunk 2077, invece, restate con noi: torneremo presto a parlarvene. Intanto leggete la nostra anteprima.