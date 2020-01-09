Death Stranding, sette nomination ai GDC Awards 2020: ecco tutti i finalisti

Death Stranding ha ricevuto sette nomination ai GDC Awards 2020, inclusa quella per la categoria Game of the Year.



Vediamo dunque tutti i finalisti per la nuova edizione dei Game Developers Choice Awards, che verranno assegnati nella cornice della GDC 2020 il 18 marzo. Oltre al già citato Death Stranding, hanno fatto incetta di nomination anche Control e Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.



Game of the Year



Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)