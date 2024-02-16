DICE Awards 2024: Spider-Man 2 vince più premi ma non il GOTY, ecco tutti i premiati

I 27esimi DICE Awards sono andati in onda e hanno svelato i vincitori di tutte le categorie di quest'anno.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ha vinto sei premi, il maggior numero per questi DICE, ma non ha ottenuto il gioco dell'anno. Sotto trovate la lista completa delle categorie, con nominati e premiati.
I DICE Awards 2024
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Vincitore
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2 - Vincitore
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Alan Wake 2 - Saga Anderson
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Astarion
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Karlach
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Miles Morales - Vincitore
- Thirsty Suitors - Jala
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo IV
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Vincitore
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2
- COCOON
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Vincitore
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Vincitore
- DAVE THE DIVER
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Vincitore
- Hogwarts Legacy
- THE FINALS
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Action Game of the Year
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Vincitore
- Remnant II
Adventure Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- COCOON
- DAVE THE DIVER
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Vincitore
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Vincitore
Fighting Game of the Year
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6 - Vincitore
Racing Game of the Year
- F-ZERO 99
- Forza Motorsport - Vincitore
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
- LEGO 2K Drive
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Vincitore
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Starfield
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- MLB The Show™ 23 - Vincitore
- WWE 2K23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Against the Storm
- Cobalt Core
- Dune: Spice Wars - Vincitore
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain - Vincitore
- Vertigo 2
- We Are One
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Asgard's Wrath 2 - Vincitore
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice
- Vertigo 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- COCOON - Vincitore
- DREDGE
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Mobile Game of the Year
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Terra Nil
- WHAT THE CAR? - Vincitore
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Diablo IV - Vincitore
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- THE FINALS
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Vincitore
- COCOON
- DAVE THE DIVER
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Vincitore
- COCOON
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Vincitore
- COCOON
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom