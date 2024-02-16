0

DICE Awards 2024: Spider-Man 2 vince più premi ma non il GOTY, ecco tutti i premiati

Vediamo tutti i premiati dei DICE Awards 2024: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ha vinto più premi di tutti, ma non è riuscito a ottenere il GOT. Vediamo tutti i dettagli.

DICE Awards 2024: Spider-Man 2 vince più premi ma non il GOTY, ecco tutti i premiati
NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   16/02/2024

I 27esimi DICE Awards sono andati in onda e hanno svelato i vincitori di tutte le categorie di quest'anno.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ha vinto sei premi, il maggior numero per questi DICE, ma non ha ottenuto il gioco dell'anno. Sotto trovate la lista completa delle categorie, con nominati e premiati.

I DICE Awards 2024

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Vincitore
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2 - Vincitore
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Alan Wake 2 - Saga Anderson
  • Baldur's Gate 3 - Astarion
  • Baldur's Gate 3 - Karlach
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Miles Morales - Vincitore
  • Thirsty Suitors - Jala

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Vincitore
  • Planet of Lana
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Vincitore
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3 - Vincitore
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Vincitore
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • THE FINALS
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year

  • ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Vincitore
  • Remnant II

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Vincitore

Family Game of the Year

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Fae Farm
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Midnight Girl
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Vincitore

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6 - Vincitore

Racing Game of the Year

  • F-ZERO 99
  • Forza Motorsport - Vincitore
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
  • LEGO 2K Drive

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Baldur's Gate 3 - Vincitore
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Starfield

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA SPORTS FC 24
  • MLB The Show™ 23 - Vincitore
  • WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Against the Storm
  • Cobalt Core
  • Dune: Spice Wars - Vincitore
  • The Last Spell
  • Wartales

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain - Vincitore
  • Vertigo 2
  • We Are One

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Asgard's Wrath 2 - Vincitore
  • Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice
  • Vertigo 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • COCOON - Vincitore
  • DREDGE
  • El Paso, Elsewhere
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Gubbins
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Terra Nil
  • WHAT THE CAR? - Vincitore

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • Diablo IV - Vincitore
  • Omega Strikers
  • Street Fighter 6
  • THE FINALS

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Baldur's Gate 3 - Vincitore
  • COCOON
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Baldur's Gate 3 - Vincitore
  • COCOON
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3 - Vincitore
  • COCOON
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

