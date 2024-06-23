Le dimensioni di The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom e altri giochi per Switch sono state svelate dall'eShop

L'eShop di Nintendo Switch è stato aggiornato, svelando le dimensioni del download delle versioni digitali di una serie di giochi in arrivo sulla console portatile nelle prossime settimane e mesi, inclusi The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom e Darkest Dungeon 2.
Il nuovo gioco della serie che vede per la prima volta Zelda come protagonista assoluta avrà dimensioni tutto sommato contenute, pari a 6,14 GB. Ben al di sotto di quelle della visual novel Tsukihimie: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon da 23,47 GB. La lista include anche Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (6,89 GB) e Darkest Dungeon 2 (1,92 GB).
Il peso del download dei giochi in arrivo su Nintendo Switch
Abbiamo riportato dunque qui sotto le dimensioni dei giochi in arrivo sull'eShop basandoci sull'elenco pubblicato dal portale NintendoEverything, modificando qualora possibile il peso delle versioni italiane dei titoli (che talvolta differiscono leggermente per via della localizzazione).
- Tsukuhime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon - 23,47 GB
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - 6,89 GB
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 6.14 GB
- B-Project Ryusei Fantasia - 5,00 GB
- Some Some Convenience Store - 4,69 GB
- Food Truck Simulator - 2,32 GB
- Darkest Dungeon II - 1,92 GB
- Climbing Over It with a Spear Only Up - 1,34 GB
- Highway Zombie Survival - Car Apocalypse - 1,2 GB
- Planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet & Snow Globe - 1004 MB
- Super Woden GP II - 977 MB
- Machi Koro With Everyone - 817 MB
- Nocturnal Visitors - 754 MB
- Planetarian: Snow Globe - 741 MB
- Air Sea Modern Conflict - 713 MB
- Whacking Hell - 636 MB
- True Colors - A Date With Deception - 461 MB
- Boat Driver: Ship Parking Simulator - 446 MB
- How to Sing to Open Your Heart Remastered - 394 MB
- Vacuum Ball - 389 MB
- Cape's Escape Game 9th Room - 356 MB
- Retro Battle - 322 MB
- Last Night of Winter - 281 MB
- Summer Games Beach Volley - 205 MB
- Editor's Hell - Newspaper Story - 193 MB
- Mega Ramp Car Jumping - 191 MB
- Flying Tank - 189 MB
- Vera Blanc Supernatural Mysteries - 159 MB
- At Your Feet - 150 MB
- Frogue - 143 MB
- Ballz - 142 MB
- Clock Maker: My Pendulum Clock - 97 MB
- Switch Race - 94 MB
- Bouncy Chicken - 81 MB
- Satryn DX - 73 MB
- Lost Pixel - 73 MB
- Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero - 45 MB
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom, Darkest Dungeon 2 e altri giochi nella lista qui sopra sono stati svelati giusto pochi giorni fa, in occasione del Nintendo Direct di giugno. Se ve lo siete perso ecco il nostro riassunto con tutti gli annunci e i titoli mostrati.