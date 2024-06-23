Le dimensioni di The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom e altri giochi per Switch sono state svelate dall'eShop

L'eShop di Nintendo Switch è stato aggiornato, svelando le dimensioni del download delle versioni digitali di una serie di giochi in arrivo sulla console portatile nelle prossime settimane e mesi, inclusi The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom e Darkest Dungeon 2.

Il nuovo gioco della serie che vede per la prima volta Zelda come protagonista assoluta avrà dimensioni tutto sommato contenute, pari a 6,14 GB. Ben al di sotto di quelle della visual novel Tsukihimie: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon da 23,47 GB. La lista include anche Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (6,89 GB) e Darkest Dungeon 2 (1,92 GB).