Final Fantasy 7 Remake, colonna sonora in arrivo su otto dischi 0

In arrivo a fine maggio la colonna sonora di Final Fantasy 7 Remake, contenuta su ben otto dischi pieni di tracce audio, di cui possiamo vedere il trailer.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   10/04/2020

Oggi è la giornata di Final Fantasy 7 Remake: oltre al gioco, Square Enix ha ricordato a tutti l'arrivo della colonna sonora, distribuita su ben otto dischi, che sarà disponibile a partire dal 27 maggio 2020 per circa 77,77 dollari.

Questa è la pagina ufficiale della colonna sonora di Final Fantasy 7 Remake sul negozio di Square Enix. Di seguito riportiamo tutte le tracce, divise per gli otto dischi.

Disco 1

  1. The Prelude - Reunion
  2. Midgar, City of Mako
  3. Bombing Mission
  4. Let the Battles Begin! - Ex-SOLDIER
  5. Mako Reactor 1
  6. Mako Reactor 1 - Battle Edit
  7. Scorpion Sentinel
  8. Getaway
  9. Shinra's Theme
  10. Those Chosen by the Planet
  11. The Promised Land - Cycle of Souls
  12. Chance Meeting in Sector 8
  13. Let the Battles Begin! - Break Through
  14. A Close Call
  15. Shinra Creed
  16. Shining Beacon of Civilization
  17. Tifa's Theme - Seventh Heaven
  18. Noises in the Night
  19. Mako Poisoning
  20. Main Theme of FFVII - Sector 7 Undercity

Disco 2

  1. Avalanche's Theme
  2. Scrap Boulevard Cleanup Crew
  3. Johnny's Theme
  4. Let the Battles Begin! - A Merc's Job
  5. On Our Way
  6. The Star of Seventh Heaven
  7. Lurking in the Darkness - Suspicious Man
  8. Just Another Job
  9. Lay Down Some Rubber - Let's Ride
  10. Midnight Spiral
  11. Speed Demon
  12. The Red Zone
  13. RUN RUN RUN
  14. Jessie's Theme
  15. Moonlight Thievery
  16. A Tower, a Promise
  17. S7-6 Annex Diversion
  18. Ignition Flame
  19. Under Cover of Smoke
  20. Main Theme of FFVII - Nightfall in the Undercity
  21. ???
  22. A New Operation

Disco 3

  1. Target: Mako Reactor 5
  2. Hurry!
  3. Dogged Pursuit
  4. Born Survivors - Section C
  5. Born Survivors - Section E
  6. Crab Warden
  7. Undercity Suns
  8. Tightrope
  9. Maze of Scrap Metal
  10. Critical Shot
  11. Game Over
  12. The Rendezvous Point
  13. A Trap Is Sprung
  14. The Airbuster
  15. Who Are You?
  16. The Turks' Theme
  17. The Turks: Reno
  18. Flowers Blooming in the Church
  19. Under the Rotting Pizza
  20. Anxiety
  21. Aerith's Theme - Home Again
  22. Hollow Skies
  23. Let the Battles Begin! - The Hideout
  24. Whack-a-Box

Disco 4

  1. Midnight Rendezvous
  2. Collapsed Expressway
  3. High Five
  4. The Oppressed - Beck's Badasses
  5. Due Recompense
  6. Wall Market - The Town That Never Sleeps
  7. Wall Market - Chocobo Sam
  8. Wall Market - Madam M
  9. The Most Muscular
  10. An Unforgettable Night
  11. The Sweetest Honey
  12. Luxury Massage
  13. Tonight's Corneo Cup
  14. Corneo Colosseum
  15. Colosseum Death Match
  16. Just Desserts
  17. Electric Executioners
  18. Hell House
  19. Victory Fanfare
  20. A Certain Gaudiness
  21. Let the Battles Begin! -REMAKE-
  22. Stand Up
  23. Funk with Me
  24. Sync or Swim
  25. Vibe Valentino
  26. Stand Up - Reprise
  27. Don of the Slums
  28. The Audition
  29. Smash 'Em, Rip 'Em

Disco 5

  1. Abzu
  2. Rough Waters
  3. Darkness Ahead
  4. Any Last Words?
  5. Ascension
  6. Train Graveyard
  7. Haunted
  8. Come On, This Way
  9. Ghoul
  10. Alone
  11. Black Wind
  12. Waiting to Be Found
  13. Eligor
  14. Fight for Survival
  15. Come Back to Us
  16. Cheap Play
  17. Those in Need
  18. Slums on Fire
  19. Get to Safety!
  20. Aerith and Marlene - A Familiar Flower
  21. Limited Options
  22. The Look on Her Face
  23. Rematch atop the Pillar

Disco 6

  1. Return to the Planet
  2. A Broken World
  3. Daughter's Farewell
  4. Infinity's End
  5. Wild de Chocobo
  6. Leslie's Theme
  7. The Day Midgar Stood Still
  8. Fires of Resistance
  9. A Solemn Sunset
  10. The Valkyrie
  11. The Shinra Building
  12. Operation: Save Aerith
  13. All Quiet at the Gates
  14. Hand over Hand
  15. Scarlet's Theme
  16. Stewards of the Planet
  17. Corporate Archives
  18. Cultivating Madness
  19. Another Day at Shinra HQ
  20. The Turks' Theme - Office
  21. Home Away from Home
  22. Infiltrating Shinra HQ
  23. The Drum
  24. Catastrophe
  25. Final Experiment

Disco 7

  1. Trail of Blood
  2. J-E-N-O-V-A - Quickening
  3. ???
  4. The Arsenal
  5. Midgar Expressway
  6. Arbiter of Fate - Advent
  7. Arbiter of Fate - Rebirth
  8. Arbiter of Fate - Singularity
  9. I'm Waiting, Cloud
  10. One-Winged Angel - Rebirth
  11. Seven Seconds till the End
  12. Hollow
  13. Credits

Disco 8

  • Bonus Track


Prima di lasciarvi vi ricordiamo che Final Fantasy 7 Remake è disponibile per PS4. Oggi sono emerse anche le prime tracce della versione PC. Se volete avere più informazioni, leggete la nostra recensione di Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

