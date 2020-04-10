Final Fantasy 7 Remake, colonna sonora in arrivo su otto dischi

Oggi è la giornata di Final Fantasy 7 Remake: oltre al gioco, Square Enix ha ricordato a tutti l'arrivo della colonna sonora, distribuita su ben otto dischi, che sarà disponibile a partire dal 27 maggio 2020 per circa 77,77 dollari.
Questa è la pagina ufficiale della colonna sonora di Final Fantasy 7 Remake sul negozio di Square Enix. Di seguito riportiamo tutte le tracce, divise per gli otto dischi.
Disco 1
- The Prelude - Reunion
- Midgar, City of Mako
- Bombing Mission
- Let the Battles Begin! - Ex-SOLDIER
- Mako Reactor 1
- Mako Reactor 1 - Battle Edit
- Scorpion Sentinel
- Getaway
- Shinra's Theme
- Those Chosen by the Planet
- The Promised Land - Cycle of Souls
- Chance Meeting in Sector 8
- Let the Battles Begin! - Break Through
- A Close Call
- Shinra Creed
- Shining Beacon of Civilization
- Tifa's Theme - Seventh Heaven
- Noises in the Night
- Mako Poisoning
- Main Theme of FFVII - Sector 7 Undercity
Disco 2
- Avalanche's Theme
- Scrap Boulevard Cleanup Crew
- Johnny's Theme
- Let the Battles Begin! - A Merc's Job
- On Our Way
- The Star of Seventh Heaven
- Lurking in the Darkness - Suspicious Man
- Just Another Job
- Lay Down Some Rubber - Let's Ride
- Midnight Spiral
- Speed Demon
- The Red Zone
- RUN RUN RUN
- Jessie's Theme
- Moonlight Thievery
- A Tower, a Promise
- S7-6 Annex Diversion
- Ignition Flame
- Under Cover of Smoke
- Main Theme of FFVII - Nightfall in the Undercity
- ???
- A New Operation
Disco 3
- Target: Mako Reactor 5
- Hurry!
- Dogged Pursuit
- Born Survivors - Section C
- Born Survivors - Section E
- Crab Warden
- Undercity Suns
- Tightrope
- Maze of Scrap Metal
- Critical Shot
- Game Over
- The Rendezvous Point
- A Trap Is Sprung
- The Airbuster
- Who Are You?
- The Turks' Theme
- The Turks: Reno
- Flowers Blooming in the Church
- Under the Rotting Pizza
- Anxiety
- Aerith's Theme - Home Again
- Hollow Skies
- Let the Battles Begin! - The Hideout
- Whack-a-Box
Disco 4
- Midnight Rendezvous
- Collapsed Expressway
- High Five
- The Oppressed - Beck's Badasses
- Due Recompense
- Wall Market - The Town That Never Sleeps
- Wall Market - Chocobo Sam
- Wall Market - Madam M
- The Most Muscular
- An Unforgettable Night
- The Sweetest Honey
- Luxury Massage
- Tonight's Corneo Cup
- Corneo Colosseum
- Colosseum Death Match
- Just Desserts
- Electric Executioners
- Hell House
- Victory Fanfare
- A Certain Gaudiness
- Let the Battles Begin! -REMAKE-
- Stand Up
- Funk with Me
- Sync or Swim
- Vibe Valentino
- Stand Up - Reprise
- Don of the Slums
- The Audition
- Smash 'Em, Rip 'Em
Disco 5
- Abzu
- Rough Waters
- Darkness Ahead
- Any Last Words?
- Ascension
- Train Graveyard
- Haunted
- Come On, This Way
- Ghoul
- Alone
- Black Wind
- Waiting to Be Found
- Eligor
- Fight for Survival
- Come Back to Us
- Cheap Play
- Those in Need
- Slums on Fire
- Get to Safety!
- Aerith and Marlene - A Familiar Flower
- Limited Options
- The Look on Her Face
- Rematch atop the Pillar
Disco 6
- Return to the Planet
- A Broken World
- Daughter's Farewell
- Infinity's End
- Wild de Chocobo
- Leslie's Theme
- The Day Midgar Stood Still
- Fires of Resistance
- A Solemn Sunset
- The Valkyrie
- The Shinra Building
- Operation: Save Aerith
- All Quiet at the Gates
- Hand over Hand
- Scarlet's Theme
- Stewards of the Planet
- Corporate Archives
- Cultivating Madness
- Another Day at Shinra HQ
- The Turks' Theme - Office
- Home Away from Home
- Infiltrating Shinra HQ
- The Drum
- Catastrophe
- Final Experiment
Disco 7
- Trail of Blood
- J-E-N-O-V-A - Quickening
- ???
- The Arsenal
- Midgar Expressway
- Arbiter of Fate - Advent
- Arbiter of Fate - Rebirth
- Arbiter of Fate - Singularity
- I'm Waiting, Cloud
- One-Winged Angel - Rebirth
- Seven Seconds till the End
- Hollow
- Credits
Disco 8
- Bonus Track
Prima di lasciarvi vi ricordiamo che Final Fantasy 7 Remake è disponibile per PS4. Oggi sono emerse anche le prime tracce della versione PC. Se volete avere più informazioni, leggete la nostra recensione di Final Fantasy 7 Remake.