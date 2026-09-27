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Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave domina: ecco i giochi più venduti su Switch 2 tramite Nintendo eShop

Ecco le classifiche ufficiali condivise da Nintendo e legate ai titoli più venduti in formato digitale tramite il negozio di Switch 2.

NOTIZIA di Marie Armondi   —   27/09/2026
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
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Nintendo ha reso disponibili le classifiche dei videogiochi più venduti su Nintendo eShop per Nintendo Switch 2.

Vediamo tutti i titoli di maggior successo del momento.

La classifica dei giochi più venduti su Switch 2 in digitale

Ecco la classifica con tutti i giochi su Nintendo eShop per Switch 2:

  1. Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
  2. Diablo 4
  3. EA Sports FC 27
  4. Middle-earth: Shadow Bundle
  5. Mario Kart World
  6. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
  7. Pokemon Pokopia
  8. Minecraft Dungeons Deluxe Edition
  9. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  10. Elden Ring
  11. RuneScape: Dragonwilds
  12. Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  13. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Deluxe Edition
  14. Splatoon Raiders
  15. Graveyard Keeper 2
  16. The Elder Scrolls 5 + Fallout 4
  17. Madden NFL 27
  18. Donkey Kong Bananza
  19. Dragon Quest 11 S
  20. Star Fox
  21. Resident Evil Requiem
  22. Minecraft Dungeons 2
  23. Orbitals
  24. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Upgrade Pack
  25. Hogwarts Legacy
  26. Zelda: Breath of the Wild Upgrade Pack
  27. Onimusha: Way of the Sword
  28. Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World
  29. Final Fantasy 10 / 10-2 HD Remaster
  30. Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park

Ecco la classifica con solo i giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale:

  1. Diablo 4
  2. RuneScape: Dragonwilds
  3. Graveyard Keeper 2
  4. Final Fantasy 10 / 10-2 HD Remaster
  5. Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  6. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition
  7. No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  8. Valheim
  9. Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  10. Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
  11. Meccha Chameleon
  12. The Rogue Prince of Persia
  13. The Witcher 3 Remastered
  14. Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  15. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  16. Blue Prince
  17. Mewgenics
  18. Maestro
  19. Deltarune
  20. Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered
  21. Stray
  22. Moonlight Peaks - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  23. Sin: Reloaded - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  24. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
  25. Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  26. TCG Card Shop Simulator
  27. Fallout 4
  28. Star Ocean: The Second Story R
  29. Big Walk
  30. Soma - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 torna in vetta alla classifica eShop di Nintendo Switch Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 torna in vetta alla classifica eShop di Nintendo Switch

Diteci, quali di questi titoli avete acquistato?

#Nintendo eShop #Nintendo
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Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave domina: ecco i giochi più venduti su Switch 2 tramite Nintendo eShop