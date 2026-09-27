Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave domina: ecco i giochi più venduti su Switch 2 tramite Nintendo eShop

Nintendo ha reso disponibili le classifiche dei videogiochi più venduti su Nintendo eShop per Nintendo Switch 2.
Vediamo tutti i titoli di maggior successo del momento.
La classifica dei giochi più venduti su Switch 2 in digitale
Ecco la classifica con tutti i giochi su Nintendo eShop per Switch 2:
- Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
- Diablo 4
- EA Sports FC 27
- Middle-earth: Shadow Bundle
- Mario Kart World
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Pokemon Pokopia
- Minecraft Dungeons Deluxe Edition
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Elden Ring
- RuneScape: Dragonwilds
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Deluxe Edition
- Splatoon Raiders
- Graveyard Keeper 2
- The Elder Scrolls 5 + Fallout 4
- Madden NFL 27
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Dragon Quest 11 S
- Star Fox
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Minecraft Dungeons 2
- Orbitals
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Upgrade Pack
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild Upgrade Pack
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World
- Final Fantasy 10 / 10-2 HD Remaster
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park
Ecco la classifica con solo i giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale:
- Diablo 4
- RuneScape: Dragonwilds
- Graveyard Keeper 2
- Final Fantasy 10 / 10-2 HD Remaster
- Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition
- No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Valheim
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
- Meccha Chameleon
- The Rogue Prince of Persia
- The Witcher 3 Remastered
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Blue Prince
- Mewgenics
- Maestro
- Deltarune
- Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered
- Stray
- Moonlight Peaks - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Sin: Reloaded - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
- Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- TCG Card Shop Simulator
- Fallout 4
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R
- Big Walk
- Soma - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Diteci, quali di questi titoli avete acquistato?